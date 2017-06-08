  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 8–11

Hip-hop violinist Damien Escobar plays the Aladdin, an all-lady cast takes on Oscar Wilde, Ira Glass hits the Schnitz, Michael Ian Black does standup at the Doug Fir, and the Portland Jewish Film Festival turns 25.

By Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, and Meagan Nolan 6/8/2017 at 10:53am

Damien escobar q5kxj3

Virtuosic hip-hop violinist Damien Escobar performs in Portland on Saturday.

Image: Courtesy Damien Escobar

Books & Talks

Lisa Ko

7:30 p.m. Fri, Powell's City of Books, FREE
In Ko’s The Leavers, a Chinese immigrant disappears, leaving her son alone and ultimately at the whims of the white academics who adopt him. It won the 2016 PEN/Bellwether Prize for Socially Engaged Fiction, for its “rich and sensitive portrait of lives lived across borders, cultures, and languages.”

Risk!

9 p.m. Fri, Revolution Hall, $20
Calling all busybodies and eavesdroppers: if you’re into people’s darkest secrets and most revealing tales, Kevin Allison’s show—a live event and podcast since 2009—is for you.

Ira Glass

7:30 p.m. Sat, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $32.50–54
The public radio megastar and This American Life host spills seven things he’s learned (think he’ll arrange ’em as acts?) via video, music, and stories mixed live onstage.

Comedy

Michael Ian Black

9 p.m. Fri, Doug Fir Lounge, $25
Two members of famed ’90s alt-comedy group the State in Portland on the same night? For real: as Kevin Allison takes Risk! to Revolution Hall, his onetime partner in crime brings his stand-up act to the Doug Fir.

Dance

Summer Splendors

7:30 p.m. Thu–Sat, Newmark Theatre, $34–58
NW Dance Project’s annual ode to the sunny season is always one of the arts scene’s sweet harbingers of summer. This year’s Summer Splendors promises a world premiere from artistic director Sarah Slipper, as well as the return of the Chopin Project, where choreographers—Slipper, Lucas Crandall, Rachel Erdos, and Tracey Durbin—have interpreted Chopin’s 24 Preludes, with the dancers performing to the live accompaniment of local pianist Hunter Noack. 

Film

17399 1 1100 dp4vad

The Portland Jewish Film Fest opens with Joshua Goldstein's Menashe, set in a New York Hasidic community.

Image: Courtesy Sundance

OPENING Portland Jewish Film Festival

7 p.m. Sun (continues thru June 25), Whitsell Auditorium, $10
The venerable fest, a coproduction of the Northwest Film Center and the Institute for Judaic Studies, hits its 25th year with a varied slate of features and documentaries. Highlights include Menashe, a drama set in a New York Hasidic community—with a script almost entirely in Yiddish—and The Settlers, a doc about Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Music

Puddles Pity Party

8 p.m. Thu, Alberta Rose Theatre, SOLD OUT
The "Sad Clown with the Golden Voice” does marvelously woeful covers of your favorite songs, from Lorde’s “Royals” to Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues.” Puddles will have you in tears from a combination of laughter, pity, and wonderment—consider yourself warned.

The Parson Red Heads

9 p.m. Thu, Mississippi Studios, $10
The beloved folk-rock outfit got its start in Eugene, did a soul-toughening tour of duty in LA, and has peddled warm harmonies and jangly joy in Portland since 2010. It’s been a minute since their last album, but prepare your tambourine and put on your sing-along pants, because this Portland show marks the release of their fourth full-length LP, Blurred Harmony.

Damien Escobar

8 p.m. Sat, Aladdin Theater, $45–95
The virtuosic hip-hop violinist was admitted to Juilliard at age 10, performed for Barack Obama at his first inauguration, and joined Oprah Winfrey on tour a while back. He turns 30 next year. And what have you done today?

Theater

OPENING Good with People

8 p.m. Thu–Sun, Performance Works NW, $15
Set in a Scottish seaside hotel, David Harrower’s drama finds two characters confronting a brutal chapter from their past. The New York Times called it a “beautiful, deceptive wisp of a play.”

OPENING Man of La Mancha

7:30 p.m. Fri and 2 p.m. Sun, Keller Auditorium, $28–220
Chivalry! Rebellion! The Spanish Inquisition! This mid-’60s musical refashions Don Quixote as a play within a play, with author Miguel de Cervantes corralling his fellow dungeon-bound cronies for a dramatic mock trial.

Artists rep earnest kailey rhodes linda alper crystal ann munoz ayanna berkshire photo by david kinder yvhlaq

Artists Rep puts an all-lady spin on The Importance of Being Earnest.

Image: Courtesy David Kinder

CLOSING The Importance of Being Earnest

7:30 p.m. Thu–Fri, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat, 2 p.m. Sun, Artists Repertory Theatre, $25–50
Boy bye: Oscar Wilde’s satire of Victorian social mores gets an all-lady cast in Artist Repertory Theatre’s season closer.

CLOSING Constellations

7:30 p.m. Thu–Fri, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat, 2 p.m. Sun, Gerding Theater, $25–70
Grimm star Silas Weir Mitchell returns to Portland Center Stage in Nick Payne’s two-hander about theoretical physics and love, which the New York Times said “may be the most sophisticated date play Broadway has seen.”

CLOSING The Language Archive

7:30 p.m. Thu–Sat, 2 p.m. Sun, CoHo Theater, $15–34
Esperanto enthusiasts, unite! That utopian international language gets some stage time in Julia Cho’s play about a linguist with some emotionally debilitating communication troubles. Portland Playhouse’s usual venue is under construction, so they’re bringing this show to CoHo.

Visual Art

Group Exhibition

11 a.m.–5 p.m. Fri–Sat, Adams & Ollman, FREE
In this exhibit—its unwieldy title is I Was a Wall, and My Breasts Were Like Fortress Towers // Her Eyes Are Like Doves Beside Streams of Water—artists of different media, painters to sculptors, explore the representation and objectification of the female body.

Sam Hamilton

10 a.m.–8 p.m. Thu–Fri, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat–Sun, Portland Art Museum, FREE–$19.99
In Standard Candles, the New Zealand artist bridges film, music, performance, and installation. The exhibit, Hamilton’s first solo showing in the US, also features the premiere screening of his feature-length film, Apple Pie

Filed under
Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Art

Sam Hamilton

10:00 AM FREE–$19.99 Portland Art Museum

In Standard Candles, the New Zealand artist bridges film, music, performance, and installation. The exhibit, Hamilton's first solo showing in the US, also fe...

Art

Group Exhibition

11:00 AM FREE Adams & Ollman

In this exhibit—its unwieldy title is I Was a Wall, and My Breasts Were Like Fortress Towers // Her Eyes Are Like Doves Beside Streams of Water—artists of di...

Theater

The Language Archive

7:30 PM $15–34 CoHo Theatre

Esperanto enthusiasts, unite! That utopian international language gets some stage time in Julia Cho’s play about a linguist with some emotionally debilitatin...

Theater

Constellations

7:30 PM $25–70 Gerding Theater at the Armory - Main Stage

Grimm star Silas Weir Mitchell returns to Portland Center Stage in Nick Payne’s two-hander about theoretical physics and love, which the New York Times said ...

Theater

The Importance of Being Earnest

7:30 PM $25–50 Artists Repertory Theatre

Boy bye: Oscar Wilde’s satire of Victorian social mores gets an all-lady cast in Artist Repertory Theatre’s season closer.

Theater

Man of La Mancha

$28–220 Keller Auditorium

Chivalry! Rebellion! The Spanish Inquisition! This mid-’60s musical refashions Don Quixote as a play within a play, with author Miguel de Cervantes corrallin...

Theater

Good with People

8:00 PM $15 Performance Works NorthWest

Set in a Scottish seaside hotel, David Harrower’s drama finds two characters confronting a brutal chapter from their past. The New York Times called it a “be...

Concerts

Damien Escobar

$45–95 Aladdin Theatre

The virtuosic hip-hop violinist was admitted to Juilliard at age 10, performed for Barack Obama at his first inauguration, and joined Oprah Winfrey on tour a...

Concerts

The Parson Red Heads

9:00 PM $10 Mississippi Studios

The beloved folk-rock outfit got its start in Eugene, did a soul-toughening tour of duty in LA, and has peddled warm harmonies and jangly joy in Portland sin...

Concerts

Puddles Pity Party

8:00 PM SOLD OUT Alberta Rose Theater

Much friendlier, and possibly a little sadder, that those scary clowns reported in Forest Park. “The Sad Clown with the Golden Voice” does marvelously woeful...

Film

Portland Jewish Film Festival

$9–10 Whitsell Auditorium

The venerable fest, a coproduction of the Northwest Film Center and the Institute for Judaic Studies, hits its 25th year with a varied slate of features and ...

Dance

Summer Splendors

Editor’s Pick 7:30 PM $34–58 Lincoln Performance Hall

NW Dance Project’s annual ode to the sunny season is always one of the arts scene’s sweet harbingers of summer. This year’s Summer Splendors promises a world...

Comedy

Michael Ian Black

$25 Doug Fir Lounge

Two members of famed ’90s alt-comedy group the State in Portland on the same night? For real: as Kevin Allison takes Risk! to Revolution Hall, his onetime pa...

Books & Talks

Ira Glass

$32.50–54 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

The public radio megastar and This American Life host spills seven things he’s learned (think he’ll arrange ’em as acts?) via video, music, and stories mixed...

Books & Talks

Risk!

$20 Revolution Hall

Calling all busybodies and eavesdroppers: if you’re into people’s darkest secrets and most revealing tales, Kevin Allison’s show—a live event and podcast sin...

Books & Talks

Lisa Ko

FREE Powell's City of Books

In Ko’s The Leavers, a Chinese immigrant disappears, leaving her son alone and ultimately at the whims of the white academics who adopt him. It won the 2016 ...

Related Content

FOOD & DRINK EVENTS

Eat Beat Weekly Planner

08/14/2013 By Molly Woodstock

FOOD & DRINK EVENTS

Eat Beat Weekly Planner

10/22/2013 By Molly Woodstock

FOOD & DRINK EVENTS

Eat Beat Weekly Planner

11/12/2013 By Molly Woodstock

FOOD & DRINK EVENTS

Eat Beat Weekly Planner

11/26/2013 By Molly Woodstock

Eat & Drink

Food Event Spotlight

Feast Tickets Are on Sale and Going Fast

06/06/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Gardening

Make Little Thumbs Green with New Seed Kits for Kids

06/06/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Pizza Party

Portland’s New Plant-Based Pizzeria Announces Opening Date

06/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Free Events

20 Completely FREE Things to Do in Portland This Summer

06/01/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Beer

The Breweries of the Pearl Have Their Own Damn Festival

06/01/2017 By Meagan Nolan

News to Chew

Hamlet Closes, Vitaly Paley Swaps Portland Penny Diner for Pizza, and More PDX Food News

05/31/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Arts & Culture

Arts News

Congressman Earl Blumenauer Puts Arts on the Agenda

2:09pm By Fiona McCann

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 8–11

10:53am By Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, and Meagan Nolan

Sports

On Twin Peaks Night, the Pickles Are Not What They Seem

06/07/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Pop Shopping

5 Things You'll Find at GeekCraft Expo PDX

06/01/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Free Events

20 Completely FREE Things to Do in Portland This Summer

06/01/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 1–4

06/01/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan

News & City Life

Urban Design

Behold the New Plan for Oregon City's Riverwalk

3:30pm By Rachel Wilson

Arts News

Congressman Earl Blumenauer Puts Arts on the Agenda

2:09pm By Fiona McCann

Sports

On Twin Peaks Night, the Pickles Are Not What They Seem

06/07/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Environment

Oregon's Fierce Response to Trump's Climate Move Is Just the Beginning

06/02/2017 By Zach Dundas

Community

In Response to the MAX Attacks

05/31/2017 By Zach Dundas and Fiona McCann

Not-So-Humble Brag

Portland Monthly Takes Home a Top National Magazine Award

05/24/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Urban Design

Behold the New Plan for Oregon City's Riverwalk

3:30pm By Rachel Wilson

Gardening

Make Little Thumbs Green with New Seed Kits for Kids

06/06/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Environment

Oregon's Fierce Response to Trump's Climate Move Is Just the Beginning

06/02/2017 By Zach Dundas

Wine Country

A New Tasting Room in Newberg Jumps on the Timber Train

05/30/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Wilderness Escape

A Remote Mountain Lodge Reopens in Oregon's Eagle Cap Wilderness

05/25/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Outdoors

This Month, Portland Monthly Explores—and Helps—Forest Park

05/19/2017 By Zach Dundas

Style & Shopping

Pop Shopping

5 Things You'll Find at GeekCraft Expo PDX

06/01/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

05/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Forest Park: Gear Guide

6 Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Style

From Hand-Cobbled Slides to Cute Clogs, Spring's Best Shoes

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Swinging Cocoon Chairs to Leather Handbags, June's Best Local Stuff

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

West End: Insider Picks

Where West End Insiders Really Eat, Shop, and Play

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Health & Wellness

Gardening

Make Little Thumbs Green with New Seed Kits for Kids

06/06/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Pizza Party

Portland’s New Plant-Based Pizzeria Announces Opening Date

06/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Free Events

20 Completely FREE Things to Do in Portland This Summer

06/01/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Treat Yo Self

Root Whole Body Opens New Location in Northwest Portland

06/01/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Om Base

The 6 Stages of Buddha Bud Yoga

05/31/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Run Wild

Portland Monthly’s Woman Up! Takes Over Sellwood Riverfront Park This Sunday

05/31/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Bars & Nightlife

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Bars

Ground Kontrol Arcade's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

04/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home & Real Estate

Urban Design

Behold the New Plan for Oregon City's Riverwalk

3:30pm By Rachel Wilson

Gardening

Make Little Thumbs Green with New Seed Kits for Kids

06/06/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Wine Country

A New Tasting Room in Newberg Jumps on the Timber Train

05/30/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Architecture

A Bold Northeast Portland Home Unites the Old with the New

05/23/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Home Tour

Come Drool with Us Over These Modern Portland Homes

05/23/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Brand New

Natural Materials and Modern Style Abound in This Sleek New Pearl District Shop

05/17/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Weddings
  • Best of the City
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe