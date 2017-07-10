The Shakedown
Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons
We stake out Oregon's favorite summer activity.
↑ Upside
- Blissful oneness with nature only a weekend of hassle and inconvenience can offer
- Calvin Harris single on neighbor’s stereo really hammers home state’s beauty
- Only affordable getaway after buying 2017’s trendy camping gear
- Fun way to scout sites of grandchildren’s future condos
- Excuse to drink in woods absolutely unnecessary
- Can finally slow down, clear head, and take time to choose Instagram filters
- One-pertenting is the new glamping
- Bears were running low on food
↓ Downside
- Tent only thing separating you from just being a weirdo squatting in woods
- Campfire horror stories now just a read-through of presidential tweets
- You definitely forgot that thing you knew you needed
- Can’t procrastinate reading that book any longer
- Hair and makeup stylist from REI ads nowhere in sight
- Jason Voorhees forever ruined skinny-dipping in secluded lakes
- Wildlife thinks it’s sooooo perfect