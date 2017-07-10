  1. News & City Life
The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

We stake out Oregon's favorite summer activity.

By Marty Patail 7/10/2017 at 4:04pm Published in the August 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

0817 shakedown bear dgxlan

Image: Courtesy Mr. Silaphop Pongsai/Shutterstock

↑ Upside

  • Blissful oneness with nature only a weekend of hassle and inconvenience can offer
  • Calvin Harris single on neighbor’s stereo really hammers home state’s beauty
  • Only affordable getaway after buying 2017’s trendy camping gear
  • Fun way to scout sites of grandchildren’s future condos
  • Excuse to drink in woods absolutely unnecessary
  • Can finally slow down, clear head, and take time to choose Instagram filters
  • One-pertenting is the new glamping
  • Bears were running low on food

↓ Downside

  • Tent only thing separating you from just being a weirdo squatting in woods
  • Campfire horror stories now just a read-through of presidential tweets
  • You definitely forgot that thing you knew you needed
  • Can’t procrastinate reading that book any longer
  • Hair and makeup stylist from REI ads nowhere in sight
  • Jason Voorhees forever ruined skinny-dipping in secluded lakes
  • Wildlife thinks it’s sooooo perfect
