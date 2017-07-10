Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

Public Coast Brewing in Cannon Beach Image: Courtesy Public Coast Brewing

Waves roll in, suds roll down. From Astoria to the California border, oodles of coastal breweries—several of them launched within the past two years—now beckon thirsty tourists. On your next trek down Highway 101, refresh with a pint stop in (nearly) every Oregon port.

1. Reach Break Brewing, Astoria

You already know about Fort George and Buoy. You might even know that the Wet Dog Café and Brewery predates them; it’s been brewing in Astoria since 1995. The city’s newest brewery brings Northeast hazy IPAs—among other high-octane quaffs—to the mouth of the mighty Columbia. Open January 2017

2. Seaside Brewing Co, Seaside

A former city jail now guards kegs of Marionberry Hefe and Briny the Oyster (Oyster Porter, that is). Open June 2012

3. Public Coast Brewing Co, Cannon Beach

Named for Oregon’s landmark Beach Bill, Public Coast hits the classics, from a NW Red Ale to a rosemary-zested American Pale. Open June 2016

4. De Garde, Tillamook

Specializing in world-renowned farmhouse ales fermented with wild coastal yeast, like the barrel-aged Oude Desa. Open January 2013

5. Pelican Brewing, Pacific City

The lauded veteran craft brewer (big in Australia) recently expanded to Cannon Beach and Tillamook to double its production. But it’s still the small things we love: a pint of Kiwanda Cream Ale here, at Cape Kiwanda. Open 1996

6. Rusty Truck Brewing, Lincoln City

Rusty Truck’s full-service restaurant is a major warm-weather pit stop along the Central Coast, pulling pints of burly Road Wrecker IPA to match that kobe burger. Open May 2011

7. The Horn, Depoe Bay

This new public house from the owners of local chowder house the Sea Hag promises that its own suds are soon forthcoming. Open 2016

8. Rogue Ales, Newport

Launched (originally in Ashland) in the years following Oregon’s landmark Beer Bill, the coast’s OG brewer has pretty much always kept things weird. (Beard beer, anyone?) Open 1989

9. Wolf Tree Brewery, Seal Rock

On tap at restaurants up and down the Central Coast, this production-only brewery (read: no tasting room!) crafts its “Ranch Dog” IPAs and spruce tip brews from a working cattle ranch. Open October 2013

10. Yachats Brewing, Yachats

Location is key here: from a salal sour fermented with painstakingly harvested coastal berries to ales with place names: Thor’s Well, Cape Perpetua, and Devil’s Churn. Open July 2013

11. Defeat River Brewery, Reedsport

Nurse a pint of Cascadian dark ale from a stool repurposed from old tractor saddles at laid-back Reedsport’s first commercial brewery. Open June 2016

12. 7 Devils Brewing Co, Coos Bay

A mural of Coos County watersheds covers the façade of 7 Devils’ slick public house; inside, the flow is Endless Summer blonde ale and biscuity Arago amber. Open October 2013

Beer by the beach in Bandon Image: Courtesy Jessica Heron Image

13. Bandon Brewing Co, Bandon

Owner Jon Hawkins thinks this increasingly sudsy stretch of Southern Oregon coastline needs its own ale trail. Check his guest tap list for contenders, alongside his own NW-style ales. Open October 2016

14. Arch Rock Brewing Co, Gold Beach

Arch Rock’s porter, pale, and lager are hot commodities since this production-only brewery began winning major industry awards. Call ahead to grab a growler while in town. Open January 2013

15. Chetco Brewing Co, Brookings

There’s a deck—and it overlooks a Fred Meyer parking lot. Don’t let that deter you from working your way through a flight of Chetco’s exceptionally clean, well-balanced brews. Open April 2013

16. Misty Mountain Brewing, Harbor

Two miles from the Cali border, our southernmost coastal brewery offers views of the ocean and Oregon’s largest Monterey cypress. Open February 2014