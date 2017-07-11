  1. Travel & Outdoors
  2. Washington

Forest Escape

Pro Tip: Summer Is the Right Time to Reserve Your Winter Cabin Getaway

In a world gone wild over rustic cabin rentals, the super-planners take all.

By Meagan Nolan 7/11/2017 at 10:17am

New peterson cabin feb 2017 1 1 zbagnb

Gifford Pinchot National Forest's brand-new Peterson cabin, available to reserve later this summer.

Image: USDA Gifford Pinchot Forest Service

Want to rent a cabin in a cozy Pacific Northwest cabin? Now is the time—while the sun’s still hot—to book that woodsy winter getaway. And be forewarned: just like all that downhill you're dreaming of, renting cabins in our public parks and forests can be a very competitive sport.

“You can’t book more than six months in advance,” warns Robin Rose, the recreation program manager for Gifford Pinchot National Forest. “If you have a date in mind, back up six months and mark your calendar.”

Scenario: let's say you want to book a cabin for January 12. By Rose's calculations, you'd set a reminder on your phone to reserve it bright and early on July 12, when the date will become available to book. Not the forecasting type? Says Rose: “You can sometimes reserve a weekend in the winter less than six months out, but people that really love cabins are thinking ahead.”

Dscn6231 2 taeqoz

Gov. Mineral Springs Cabin in winter. https://www.flickr.com/photos/musguy/

Image: Terry Musgrove

Keep in mind, however, that those cabin-renting super-planners stay active all year. For example, in Gifford Pinchot, the Gov. Mineral Springs cabin is fully booked for the summer apart from a few weekdays here and there. Last we checked, pockets of availability only begin to reappear come mid-September.

(Want to really up your game? While booking your winter 2018 cabin this summer, also set a calendar reminder to reserve next summer's getaway right about the time you leave for your snowy escape.)

What to Look For

Gifford Pinchot currently has just one cabin—Gov. Mineral Springs—available to rent. But come late summer and the replacement cabin for the Peterson Prairie Guard Station, which burned down five years ago, should become available to rent. There will also be an additional cabin and a lookout that will go online in summer 2018. Situated high on Red Mountain, the lookout will offer 360-degree views of three peaks: Mount Hood, Mount Adams, and Mount Saint Helens. Rose suggests following the park on Facebook for updates on these new rental opportunities.

Looking beyond Gifford? The Forest Service offers more than 75 cabin and lookout rentals across the Pacific Northwest; Oregon State Parks and Washington State Parks offer additional options. Rose names the Crescent Lake Guard Station in the Deschutes National Forest as her favorite cabin getaway. “It hasn’t fully been discovered yet, so there’s lots of availability. It’s got five stars in my book,” she says.

What to Bring

  • Water for drinking and washing.
  • Linens, pillows, and sleeping bags for the beds. Bring warm blankets as the cabins are not well insulated and can get cold at night.
  • Cooler for food and drinks as not all cabins have refrigerators.
  • Specialty cookware for making a unique dish. The kitchens are stocked with the usual pots, pans, plates, and silverware, but you may need to bring specialty items like a pizza pan.
  • Flashlights for nighttime navigation. There is an outhouse near each cabin, so you may want to bring a flashlight for finding the facilities in the dark.
  • Games for fun. Most cabins have cards and puzzles that have been donated, but you may want to bring some family favorite games as well.
  • Snowshoes, skis, or snowmobile for getting to the cabin in the winter (November–April). Most cabins have a mile or two trek in the snow from your car. 

Most cabins have propane for lights and heat. If the cabin has a fireplace, there should be firewood on property.

Filed under
Skiing, Winter Sports, Camping
Show Comments

Related Content

Getaway

3 Reasons to Thrill to the Northwest's Extended Ski Season

02/20/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Mushing

This Is Oregon's Most Epic Dog Sled Race

01/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Epic Treks

Hiking 350 Miles on the Oregon Desert Trail

05/02/2017 By Ramona DeNies

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Eat & Drink

Eat This Now

The Secret Find at Stacked Sandwiches? Salad

07/10/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Eat Here Now

Portland's Top Pop-Up Restaurants of Summer 2017

07/10/2017 By Benjamin Tepler and Kelly Clarke

Dining Guide

15 Portland Seafood Spots Worth a Deep Dive

07/10/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Word of Mouth

Meet Mio Asaka, the Farmers Market's Queen of Tarts

07/10/2017 By Karen Brooks

Recipes

Make the Shakshuka from Tasty n Sons at Home

07/10/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Restaurant Review

Güero and Chalino Riff On Mexican Cuisine—with Unexpected Results

07/10/2017 By Karen Brooks

Arts & Culture

Sketch Comedy

Portland’s Newest Comedy Festival Celebrates Sketch

07/11/2017 By Bryanna Briley

The Essentials

12 Portland Shows, Events, and Pure-Genius Things to Know This August

07/10/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

Music

Three Years In, Portland Indie Hip-Hop Label Eyrst Heats Up

07/10/2017 By Fiona McCann

Visual Art

Longtime Graphic Designer Ellen McFadden Goes Big on Canvas

07/10/2017 By Emma Mannheimer

Summer Reads

Summer Reading 2017: Fresh Short Stories and Poems from Top Portland Writers

07/10/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann

Summer Reads 2017

Summer Reading 2017: 3 New Poems by Top Portland Poets

07/10/2017 By Trevino L. Brings Plenty, Hajara Quinn, and Cindy Williams Gutiérrez

News & City Life

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Summer Reads

Summer Reading 2017: Fresh Short Stories and Poems from Top Portland Writers

07/10/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Long Story Short

'Unlikely Hiker' Jenny Bruso Blasts Open the Idea of Who Belongs in the Wilderness

07/10/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Sports

Meet the Portland Coach Breaking Down Barriers on the Soccer Pitch

07/10/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Pear of Kings

Harry & David Pears Are Picked in August and Taste Perfect in November. How?

07/10/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Travel & Outdoors

Forest Escape

Pro Tip: Summer Is the Right Time to Reserve Your Winter Cabin Getaway

07/11/2017 By Meagan Nolan

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Beaches

The Insider's Guide to the Oregon Coast

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Best Beaches: Dream Trek

The Ultimate Oregon Coast Road Trip: 5 Idyllic Destinations

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Style & Shopping

Style

Take a Peek at Portland's Best Eyewear

07/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Fizzy Cold Brew to Perfect Picnic Blankets, the Best Local Stuff for a Lazy River Day

07/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Music

Perfume Genius Talks Fashion, Feminine Energy, and Touring Under Trump

07/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

Lookbook

EcoVibe's Lookbook Shows Off a Brand-New Plus Size Line

07/05/2017 By Rachel Wilson

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

06/30/2017 Edited by Eden Dawn

Happenings

Fashion and Food Come Together to Benefit Ronald McDonald House

06/27/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists

Portland’s Top Dentists 2017

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Long Story Short

'Unlikely Hiker' Jenny Bruso Blasts Open the Idea of Who Belongs in the Wilderness

07/10/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Sports

Meet the Portland Coach Breaking Down Barriers on the Soccer Pitch

07/10/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Body Talk

We Asked Portland Doctors to Tackle Five Summer Safety Myths

07/10/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Restaurant Openings

Homegrown Smoker Opens Vegan Barbecue Restaurant in St. Johns

07/07/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Get Out

The Insider’s Guide to Hiking, Camping, and Rafting in Oregon

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Bars & Nightlife

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Design

3 Portland Swimming Pools to Drool Over

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Design

How a Portland Company Helped Brand a Sweet New Tokyo Hotel

07/10/2017 By Zach Dundas

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

06/30/2017 Edited by Eden Dawn

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

06/30/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The Suburbs

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe