  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

News to Chew

Fire at Big's Chicken, Dana Frank Leaves Dame, and More PDX Food News

… including Biwa's rebirth, the opening of Level Beer, and a Steven Smith Teamaker outpost in Korea.

By Benjamin Tepler 7/13/2017 at 4:06pm

0717 eat savor big s chicken b4vgef

Big's Chicken

Image: Michael Novak

Big’s Chicken catches fire

The Oregonian reports that a three-alarm fire tore through the smoked chicken shack from the Laurelhurst Market team on July 13. Co-owner Ben Dyer says most of the restaurant was spared from the fire, though the apartments above were devastated. Dyer estimates that Big’s will be closed “for months.” It’s been a rough month for the team; just a week earlier, Willamette Week splashed a surprisingly brutal takedown of the new restaurant on rack cards (the teaser poster on newsboxes). While it undergoes reconstruction, you can find a recipe for the DIY smoked, grilled chicken right here.

Taylor Railworks to close

The industrial eastside restaurant from former Little Bird talent Erik Van Kley will close, pending new ownership. Van Kley’s “borderless” American cuisine had moments of greatness over its two year run, but was often scattered in its vision, with flavors, influences, and cuisines clashing at steep prices. No word yet on an exact closure date.

Biwa reverts to old format; closes Parasol Bar

In October 2016, after a decade of wild success, Portland Monthly broke the news that Biwa was splitting into two restaurants: a more upscale omakase experience at Biwa Izakaya, and a casual cafe and noodle bar at Parasol Bar. Now, the Oregonian reports that they're rolling the clock back, reinstating the menu and merging the space. "We're going back to a menu that's highly evocative of what we served in 2007, 2012, or 2015," says co-owner Gabe Rosen in his O interview. 

Level Beer now open 

The long-awaited Argay neighborhood brewery from PDX beer vets Geoff Phillips (Bailey’s Taproom), Jason Barbee (Ex Novo) and Shane Watterson (Laurelwood) is now open. Level promises a line of “balanced,” lighter craft beers on a sprawling two-acre space (hop field and playground included). Open every day, 11 a.m.–8 p.m. (and until 10 p.m. on weekends) at 5211 NE 148th Avenue.

Dana Frank leaves Dame

Celebrated natural wine advocate Dana Frank has separated from her opus, Dame, after only 10 months. Frank opened Dame last year with co-owner Jane Smith and notable Seattle chef Eli Dahlin (Walrus and the Carpenter, Damn the Weather), immersing both wine aficionados and novices in a totally new kind of experience. With Dahlin’s departure in in March 2017, followed by Frank, it’s unclear where Dame will land. Frank, meanwhile, has joined the team at Holdfast as wine director, and continues to work on her wine pairing book, Wine Food, with Portland author Andrea Slonecker, due fall 2018. 

Smith Teamaker opens in Korea 

Joining the wonderful world of Portland’s far-flung food exports (Blue Star, Navarre, and Voodoo, to name a few) Smith Teamaker has opened a café in Seoul, Korea. Thanks to Korean importer Orefarm, which specializes in Oregon goods, Smith Tea has become a staple in Korea, according to head teamaker Tony Tellin. The new Smith Teamaker Café, dubbed “Beat360,” offers all of the same sippable goodies as at the Portland tasting rooms, with the addition of tea smoothies.

Filed under
Wine, Beer, Fire, News to Chew
Show Comments
In this Article

Voodoo Doughnut

$ Doughnuts Multiple Locations

The jury’s still out on the vegan doughnuts gleaming from the revolving case at this tiny midnight marauder of a doughnut shop in old town, but few loyal Voo...

Editor’s Pick

Navarre

$$ Mediterranean 10 NE 28th Ave

John Taboada pioneered a new east-side indie food style with this 33-seat eatery in 2002, filled with local-farm gestalt, scholarly European village recipes,...

Editor’s Pick

Blue Star Donuts

$ Doughnuts Multiple Locations

Prolific comfort food purveyors Micah Camden and Katie Poppe’s doughnut shop “for grown-ups” is a true, Portland-style sugar high. The Little Big Burger duo ...

Steven Smith Teamaker

$ Multiple Locations

Education takes priority at the nationally-lauded tea maker's headquarters: plush leather chairs and all the required reading (tea encyclopedias, for example...

Editor’s Pick

Holdfast

$$$$ Modern, Pacific Northwest 537 SE Ash St, Unit #102

Will Preisch and Joel Stocks deliver a fresh vision of what fine dining in Portland can be: high-quality, highly personal, and casually ceremonial. The forme...

Editor’s Pick

Dame

$$ Pacific Northwest 2930 NE Killingsworth St

At this NE Killingsworth boîte, au naturel is the only way to go. Rising-star sommelier Dana Frank and co-owner Jane Smith built their dark, soigné restauran...

Editor’s Pick

Biwa

$$ Japanese 215 SE Ninth Ave

Biwa mashes up indie Portland and the izakaya, a Japanese bar where customers can drink beer and sake while nibbling on small plates of, say, Korean beef tar...

Editor’s Pick

Little Bird Bistro

$$$ French 219 SW 6th Ave.

Little Bird has quietly rebooted as Portland’s most exciting “new” restaurant. The downtown bistro’s cooking feels vital and experimental, like a playful foo...

Editor’s Pick

Taylor Railworks

$$$ American, Asian 117 SE Taylor St, Suite 101

When Erik Van Kley flew the coop at beloved Little Bird in early 2015, who’d have guessed that the talented chef would return with a vibrant detour to the Am...

Editor’s Pick

Laurelhurst Market

$$$ New American, Steakhouse 3155 E Burnside St.

When Laurelhurst Market opened in 2009, it veered as far from Morton’s as you could get: affordable cuts, next-level sides, and a butcher counter to rival an...

Editor’s Pick

Big's Chicken

$ Barbecue 5663 NE Glisan St

The roadside shack from the minds behind Laurelhurst Market does not disappoint. The short menu centers around dry-rubbed, Fresno-chile-marinated chicken, sm...

Related Content

Pour

Dana Frank Leads Portland's Natural Wine Revolution

03/20/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017: Coming Soon

4 Portland Breweries We Can't Wait For

06/12/2017 By Ramona DeNies, Benjamin Tepler, and Rachel Wilson

Breaking News

Biwa to Reboot as Two Eateries: A Sashimi Chef’s Counter and a DJ-Spinning Japanese Bar

10/05/2016 By Karen Brooks

Recipes

The Secret to the Heavenly Birds at Big's Chicken? Mayonnaise.

06/12/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Eat & Drink

Restaurant Openings

Ichiza Kitchen Brings Pan-Asian Vegan Small Plates to Goose Hollow

1:13pm By Molly Woodstock

Eat This Now

The Secret Find at Stacked Sandwiches? Salad

07/10/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Eat Here Now

Portland's Top Pop-Up Restaurants of Summer 2017

07/10/2017 By Benjamin Tepler and Kelly Clarke

Dining Guide

15 Portland Seafood Spots Worth a Deep Dive

07/10/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Word of Mouth

Meet Mio Asaka, the Farmers Market's Queen of Tarts

07/10/2017 By Karen Brooks

Recipes

Make the Shakshuka from Tasty n Sons at Home

07/10/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Arts & Culture

Film

What's So Important about Bone Marrow Donation?

07/12/2017 By Bryanna Briley

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 13–16

07/12/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Meagan Nolan, and Anyi Wong-Lifton

Sketch Comedy

Portland’s Newest Comedy Festival Celebrates Sketch

07/11/2017 By Bryanna Briley

The Essentials

12 Portland Shows, Events, and Pure-Genius Things to Know This August

07/10/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

Music

Three Years In, Portland Indie Hip-Hop Label Eyrst Heats Up

07/10/2017 By Fiona McCann

Visual Art

Longtime Graphic Designer Ellen McFadden Goes Big on Canvas

07/10/2017 By Emma Mannheimer

News & City Life

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Summer Reads

Summer Reading 2017: Fresh Short Stories and Poems from Top Portland Writers

07/10/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Long Story Short

'Unlikely Hiker' Jenny Bruso Blasts Open the Idea of Who Belongs in the Wilderness

07/10/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Sports

Meet the Portland Coach Breaking Down Barriers on the Soccer Pitch

07/10/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Pear of Kings

Harry & David Pears Are Picked in August and Taste Perfect in November. How?

07/10/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Travel & Outdoors

Forest Escape

Pro Tip: Summer Is the Right Time to Reserve Your Winter Cabin Getaway

07/11/2017 By Meagan Nolan

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Beaches

The Insider's Guide to the Oregon Coast

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Best Beaches: Dream Trek

The Ultimate Oregon Coast Road Trip: 5 Idyllic Destinations

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Style & Shopping

Style

Take a Peek at Portland's Best Eyewear

07/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Fizzy Cold Brew to Perfect Picnic Blankets, the Best Local Stuff for a Lazy River Day

07/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Music

Perfume Genius Talks Fashion, Feminine Energy, and Touring Under Trump

07/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

Lookbook

EcoVibe's Lookbook Shows Off a Brand-New Plus Size Line

07/05/2017 By Rachel Wilson

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

06/30/2017 Edited by Eden Dawn

Happenings

Fashion and Food Come Together to Benefit Ronald McDonald House

06/27/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Health & Wellness

Restaurant Openings

Ichiza Kitchen Brings Pan-Asian Vegan Small Plates to Goose Hollow

1:13pm By Molly Woodstock

Film

What's So Important about Bone Marrow Donation?

07/12/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Top Dentists

Portland’s Top Dentists 2017

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Long Story Short

'Unlikely Hiker' Jenny Bruso Blasts Open the Idea of Who Belongs in the Wilderness

07/10/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Sports

Meet the Portland Coach Breaking Down Barriers on the Soccer Pitch

07/10/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Body Talk

We Asked Portland Doctors to Tackle Five Summer Safety Myths

07/10/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Bars & Nightlife

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Design

3 Portland Swimming Pools to Drool Over

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Design

How a Portland Company Helped Brand a Sweet New Tokyo Hotel

07/10/2017 By Zach Dundas

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

06/30/2017 Edited by Eden Dawn

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

06/30/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The Suburbs

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe