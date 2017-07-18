  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Fashion News & Events

Fashion Show

Alley 33 Returns for a Lucky Seventh Year with a New Spot

The local ready-to-wear fashion show's new venue has more room and all-new vendor booths.

By Eden Dawn 7/18/2017 at 10:31am

Alley2 wpkx9o

A look from Moore's collection last year at Alley 33.

Image: Courtesy Beth Olson Creative

You can call it the seven-year itch. Or you can call it the need for growth.

After six successful years of stuffing the alley way at SE Hawthorne and 33rd with style-loving peeps, producers Elizabeth Mollo and Cassie Ridgway are moving on up the east side, literally. The beloved local fashion show—which specializes in debuting collections that are wearable, attainable, and sold in town—leaves behind its namesake alleyway for the mega outdoor lot at nearby Eagles Lodge. 

“After years of making the most of the cherished alley at 33rd, we’ve finally accepted that we’ve outgrown it in terms of our infrastructure needs,” Ridgway says. “We are so excited to have found a larger space that still keeps the outdoor summer vibes at the foreground and keeps our show on Hawthorne where it began.”

As usual, the 2017 lineup showcases a wide array of local talent from Ridgway’s own dark boho Altar Houseline to crowd favorite Chubby Cartwheels. Headlining the event is Alyson Clair, who took a break but returns with her signature line of everyday dresses and flippy skirts. Hit the show early for one-stop shopping with vendor booths set up across the lot—pick up local jewelry, apparel, and beauty products with the swipe of a Square. 

Obviously drinks, fun, and people watching will be on deck.

Runway Show:

Alyson Clair | Allihalla | Altar Houseline | Carla Mink | Chubby Cartwheels | Copper Union | EcoVibe Apparel | Eve Skywalker | Fräulein Couture | Hubris Apparel | KD Designs | Love to Love You | May and Mary Apparel  | MOORE | Nuke Swimwear | One Imaginary Girl | Opal Heart | Quick Study

Vending From: 

Allihalla | Altar Houseline | Amaree And Reese Jewelry | Briana Diaz Jewelry | Claws Out | Dart Heart | Deva's Rose Jewelry & Metalworks | Eve Skywalker | KD Designs | Kirsten Elise PDX | Love to Love You | Lee Nicholas Designs | Ivalieu May and Mary Apparel  | MOORE | Nuke Swimwear | One Imaginary Girl | Opal Heart | Portland Fashion Institute | Pinthread Bags |Quick Study

Alley 33 Fashion Show

Doors at 4:30 p.m. Sun, July 30, Eagles Lodge, $8–15 

Filed under
Fashion Show, Shop Local
Show Comments

Related Content

Fashion Show

An Epic Lingerie Runway Show Aims to Raise $20k for Planned Parenthood

05/08/2017 By Eden Dawn

Runway

Portland's Sexiest Lingerie Hits the Runway

02/14/2017 By Eden Dawn

Runway Show

Fade to Light Returns to Bring Us Joy

02/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style News

Fetch Eyewear Reopens after Massive Gas Explosion

04/28/2017 By Eden Dawn

Eat & Drink

Eat This Now

Summer Is Time for Rally Pizza’s Marvelous New Frozen Desserts

9:57am By Benjamin Tepler

News to Chew

Fire at Big's Chicken, Dana Frank Leaves Dame, and More PDX Food News

07/13/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Restaurant Openings

Ichiza Kitchen Brings Pan-Asian Vegan Small Plates to Goose Hollow

07/13/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Eat This Now

The Secret Find at Stacked Sandwiches? Salad

07/10/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Eat Here Now

Portland's Top Pop-Up Restaurants of Summer 2017

07/10/2017 By Benjamin Tepler and Kelly Clarke

Dining Guide

15 Portland Seafood Spots Worth a Deep Dive

07/10/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Culture

Music

Portland Folk Duo Lenore Is Ready to Roar

07/18/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Film

What's So Important about Bone Marrow Donation?

07/12/2017 By Bryanna Briley

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 13–16

07/12/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Meagan Nolan, and Anyi Wong-Lifton

Sketch Comedy

Portland’s Newest Comedy Festival Celebrates Sketch

07/11/2017 By Bryanna Briley

The Essentials

12 Portland Shows, Events, and Pure-Genius Things to Know This August

07/10/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

Music

Three Years In, Portland Indie Hip-Hop Label Eyrst Heats Up

07/10/2017 By Fiona McCann

News & City Life

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Summer Reads

Summer Reading 2017: Fresh Short Stories and Poems from Top Portland Writers

07/10/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Long Story Short

'Unlikely Hiker' Jenny Bruso Blasts Open the Idea of Who Belongs in the Wilderness

07/10/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Sports

Meet the Portland Coach Breaking Down Barriers on the Soccer Pitch

07/10/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Pear of Kings

Harry & David Pears Are Picked in August and Taste Perfect in November. How?

07/10/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Travel & Outdoors

Forest Escape

Pro Tip: Summer Is the Right Time to Reserve Your Winter Cabin Getaway

07/11/2017 By Meagan Nolan

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Beaches

The Insider's Guide to the Oregon Coast

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Best Beaches: Dream Trek

The Ultimate Oregon Coast Road Trip: 5 Idyllic Destinations

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Style & Shopping

Lookbook

A New Jewelry Lookbook Submerges Models in Milk

07/18/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion Show

Alley 33 Returns for a Lucky Seventh Year with a New Spot

07/18/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

Take a Peek at Portland's Best Eyewear

07/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Fizzy Cold Brew to Perfect Picnic Blankets, the Best Local Stuff for a Lazy River Day

07/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Music

Perfume Genius Talks Fashion, Feminine Energy, and Touring Under Trump

07/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

Lookbook

EcoVibe's Lookbook Shows Off a Brand-New Plus Size Line

07/05/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Health & Wellness

Restaurant Openings

Ichiza Kitchen Brings Pan-Asian Vegan Small Plates to Goose Hollow

07/13/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Film

What's So Important about Bone Marrow Donation?

07/12/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Top Dentists

Portland’s Top Dentists 2017

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Long Story Short

'Unlikely Hiker' Jenny Bruso Blasts Open the Idea of Who Belongs in the Wilderness

07/10/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Sports

Meet the Portland Coach Breaking Down Barriers on the Soccer Pitch

07/10/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Body Talk

We Asked Portland Doctors to Tackle Five Summer Safety Myths

07/10/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Bars & Nightlife

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Design

3 Portland Swimming Pools to Drool Over

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Design

How a Portland Company Helped Brand a Sweet New Tokyo Hotel

07/10/2017 By Zach Dundas

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

06/30/2017 Edited by Eden Dawn

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

06/30/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The Suburbs

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe