Summer Is Time for Rally Pizza’s Marvelous New Frozen Desserts

Left: Bumbleberry with blackberry sauce, honeycomb crunch, and smoked wildflower honey. Right: Dirty Blonde with banana pudding, the Rally Blondie, and butterscotch. Image: Rally Pizza

Vancouver’s Rally Pizza, perhaps the best pizza spot in that city, is equally loved for its frozen desserts. Ken’s Artisan alum Alan Maniscalco and dessert talent Shan Wickham have been whipping up impossibly rich French vanilla frozen custard, served in heaping sundaes or whizzed up with house sweets for proper Midwestern concretes (a.k.a. Blizzards) since they opened last summer. (Portland Monthly executive senior editor Kelly Clarke has waxed poetic about Rally.)

Now Rally ups its frozen custard game, whipping it into floats, boozy shakes, and affogatos dunked in Water Avenue cold brew. New sundae flavors include the Bumbleberry, with blackberry sauce, honeycomb crunch, and smoked wildflower honey, and the Dirty Blonde, jammed with banana pudding, a house-made blondie, and butterscotch.

New milkshakes range from sea salt caramel to blackberry, but the real story is the high-proof experimentation. A Storm Warning comes spiked with ginger liqueur, Myers’s dark rum, and butterscotch, while a campy but delicious-sounding Forest Road gets buzzed with amaretto, chocolate fudge sauce, and smoked marshmallow.

And oh yeah—there’s also the mint julep “Derby Day,” blended with Rittenhouse Rye and mint syrup (we’d probably go with a vanilla bean base) that’s tailor-made for summer.