Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 20–23

David Lynch's Dune: mess or masterpiece? Decide for yourself at the NW Film Center this weekend. Image: Courtesy NW Film Center

Books & Talks

Sat–Sun, Jade/APANO Multicultural Space, FREE

Now in its 17th year, this free celebration of indie publishing aims especially to boost women, nonbinary creators, and communities of color, with a weekend of panels, tabling, and skill-share workshops. Here are three zines to look out for.

Comedy

8 p.m. Thu, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Fri–Sat, Helium Comedy Club, $20–28

You might have witnessed Rothbart’s comedic talents without knowing it: he’s appeared on MTV’s Punk’d, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated The Wolf of Wall Street. He was also one of Variety’s top 10 comics to watch in 2013.

Film

Various times Fri–Sat, NW Film Center, $9

The NW Film Center surveys the work of the cinematic great behind the likes of Mulholland Drive, Eraserhead, Elephant Man, and Blue Velvet. Film critic Pauline Kael called the Missoula-born director the “first popular surrealist,” and he’s spent four decades working with the best in the business, from composer Angelo Badalamenti to actor Laura Dern. This monthlong series offers films directed by Lynch, as well as work that has inspired him.

Music

9 p.m. Thu, Mississippi Studios, $5

Former front man for the We Shared Milk, Boone Howard sings of drinking and spitting and messing things up, crafting his own bad choices into the lyrically smart, dark, and biting songs that form his debut solo record, The Other Side of Town. Less light summer pop than songs for the shade. He opens for experimental, sci-fi-inspired Portland pop group Reptaliens.

Synth-pop duo Mini Blinds. Adorbs. Image: Courtesy Mini Blinds

Fri–Sun, AudioCinema, FREE

All ages. All local. Free. This volunteer-run fest has been one of the brightest spots in Portland’s music scene since its inception in 2004, and it returns with another super-solid lineup featuring the reunion of noise rockers Eat Skull, hip-hop artist Rasheed Jamal, punk outfit Public Eye, pretty synth-pop duo Mini Blinds, and many more.

8 p.m. Sun, Moda Center, $49.50–125

The ultra-slick singer-songwriter, musician, and producer has five chart-topping singles under his belt—including “Grenade,” “When I was Your Man,” and this year’s “That’s What I Like”—and five Grammies. This latest world tour, "24K Magic," launched in March 2017 and will end a full year later. That's stamina.

Theater

7:30 p.m. Thu–Sat, Tom Hughes Civic Center Plaza, Hillsboro, $20

Scott Palmer, Bag & Baggage’s artistic director and a tenacious reinventor of Shakespeare, helms a world-premiere adaptation that blends Romeo & Juliet with an ancient Persian poem, another tragedy of lovers from warring families.

7:30 p.m. Thu and Sat, Newmark Theatre, $35–110

Director Roy Rallo revamps Mozart’s couple-swapping comic opera for the relatively cozy confines of the Newmark.

Visual Art

11 a.m.–5 p.m. Fri–Sat, Adams & Ollman, FREE

In this exhibit—its unwieldy title is I Was a Wall, and My Breasts Were Like Fortress Towers // Her Eyes Are Like Doves Beside Streams of Water—artists of different media, painters to sculptors, explore the representation and objectification of the female body.

11 a.m.–5 p.m. Thu–Sat, Butters Gallery, FREE

Hodder’s abstract oil paintings are boldly geometrical and color-saturated—a vibrant explosion of line and hue.

Special Events

11 a.m.–4 p.m. Sun, Northeast Portland

A swath of Northeast Portland—roughly 9th to 55th, Going to Ainsworth—goes car-free this Sunday, allowing ample room to pedal, stroll, or hula-hoop your way around the neighborhood. Plus: zumba classes, a la carte performances by Portland Opera, free basic bike repair, and live music.