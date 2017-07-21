  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Recipes

Recipes

Recreate a Southeast Asian Night Market at Home

Sick of the hot dog and burger brigade? Try these funky, spice-studded recipes and recommendations from some of Portland's top Asian-leaning chefs.

By Benjamin Tepler 7/21/2017 at 11:45am

Se2 c7ljzb

Sichuan sausage and pineapple skewers

Image: Stuart Mullenberg

Chef Johanna Ware’s bastion of “inauthentic” Asian cuisine, Wares (formerly NE Fremont's Smallwares), heats up our soirée with prickly Sichuan peppercorn–laced pork and sweet pineapple skewers drizzled in a verdant, fiery serrano chile sauce. Keep reading for Wares' twist on grilled summer squash, and a few hot-weather drink surprises, including a fizzy gin cooler bursting with the heady, lemony tang of kaffir lime and sweet-and-sour vinegared blackberries.

Sichuan Sausage & Pineapple Skewers

Serves 10

  • 2 tbsp Sichuan peppercorns, ground
  • 3 lbs ground pork
  • 12 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tbsp minced ginger
  • 6 tbsp soy sauce
  • 3 tbsp sugar
  • 4 tbsp chile flake
  • 1 tbsp salt
  • ½ cup sliced scallions
  • 2 whole pineapples, peeled, cored, and cut into 1-inch pieces (about 6 cups)
  • 22 10-inch skewers, soaked in water
  • Neutral oil, such as canola, for brushing
  • Mortar and pestle (or spice grinder)
  • Thai basil sauce*

PREP Grind peppercorns to a powder with a mortar and pestle or spice grinder. Combine all ingredients except pineapple in a bowl and mix well with your hands. Form the mixture into 1-inch-wide meatballs. Assemble skewers, alternating meatballs and pineapple, using three pieces of each per skewer. Flatten meatballs slightly with your hand to secure the meat. Brush the skewers with oil. 

GRILL Light a charcoal or gas grill and set over medium-high heat. Grill the skewers for about 6 minutes per side, or until the sausage is cooked all the way through, carefully turning them by securing the entire skewer across its length with tongs. Serve with Thai basil sauce. 

*Thai Basil Sauce

  • 2 bunches scallions, stems removed and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 4 serrano chiles, sliced thin
  • 4 cloves garlic, sliced thin
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 cup neutral oil, such as canola
  • 1½ oranges, zested and juiced 
  • ½ cup Thai basil leaves or regular basil, loosely packed (about 20 leaves)

Combine scallions, chiles, and garlic in a heatproof bowl and toss with salt. Heat oil over medium for 5 minutes. Pour oil into the bowl, making sure ingredients are submerged, and let cool. Pour mixture into a blender, add basil leaves, orange juice, and zest, and purée until smooth. Thai Basil Sauce will keep for two days in the refrigerator.

Se3 ppzjun

Grilled summer squash salad

Image: Stuart Mullenberg

Grilled Summer Squash Salad

Serves 10

  • 8 medium summer squash (like yellow crookneck or zucchini), sliced into ½-inch-thick rounds 
  • 2 tbsp salt
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 2 tbsp shiso leaves, roughly chopped (or 1 tbsp mint and 1 tbsp cilantro)
  • ½ cup toasted almonds, chopped
  • ½ cup crumbled feta
  • 2 big handfuls arugula or mixed salad greens
  • Chile sesame dressing*

Lay squash over paper towels, sprinkle with salt, and let sit for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, light a charcoal or gas grill and set to high heat. In a colander, rinse salt off the squash, dry thoroughly, and toss with olive oil. Grill for about 3 minutes on each side. Remove from grill and let cool. Toss with the remaining ingredients and dress, to taste, with chile sesame dressing. 

*Chile Sesame Dressing

(Makes about ½ cup of dressing)

  • 2 tbsp sesame oil
  • 2 tbsp rice wine vinegar
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp mirin (or 1 tbsp sugar)
  • 1 tsp chile flake, ground

Whisk ingredients together. Dressing will keep for a week in the refrigerator.

Se5 xkefmx

Kaffir and blackberry shrub punch

Image: Stuart Mullenberg

Kaffir Lime Gin and Blackberry Shrub Punch

Serves 8

  • 16 oz kaffir lime gin*
  • 8 oz blackberry shrub**
  • 5 oz fresh-squeezed lime juice
  • 2½ oz simple syrup
  • 10 oz sparkling wine
  • Large punch bowl
  • 10 lb bag of ice

Mix first four ingredients and pour into a punch bowl. Add enough ice to chill punch mix. Add sparkling wine to the punch bowl right before serving or let guests ladle punch mix into their own glasses and top it off with wine to taste.

*Kaffir Lime Gin

Pour 1 bottle Union gin into a clean glass jar, add 8 kaffir lime leaves (or peels from two limes, sliced—no pith), cover, and let steep overnight. Strain out leaves in the morning. Stored in a sealed jar or the original bottle, kaffir gin will last “forever,” says Ware.

**Blackberry Shrub

Mix 1 lb blackberries and 1 lb white sugar in a bowl, cover, and let berries macerate overnight at room temperature. The next day, push the mixture through a fine mesh strainer and discard the solids. Add 8 oz rice wine vinegar to the berry juice and mix well. Shrub will keep in a sealed container in the fridge for a month.

Thai basil and shiso leaf are available at Fubonn Supermarket. Sichuan (also called Szechuan) peppercorns are available at Fubonn or Penzey’s Spices.  

Se4 j3pa0l

Asian beers

Image: Stuart Mullenberg

Eastern Brew

Nothing is more refreshing (or economical) than a cooler full of Asian beers. We asked local aficionados for their favorites.

“I am partial to Beerlao—the national beer of Laos, brewed by a state-run brewery (LBC)—which is generally considered one of the best Southeast Asian beers. It’s a rice beer and as such has a light and crisp taste, which is really great for hot days and spicy food.” —Andy Ricker, Pok Pok

“I am among the legions that feel that Asahi Super Dry can’t be beat. A totally refreshing and delicious lager that comes in some truly epic-sized cans (which I also like!) and also comes in mini cans, which is kind of neat for entertaining.” —Gabe Rosen, Biwa

Orion is my go-to when I grab a beer from an Asian market. It’s a nice golden color—great for summer. Light, crisp, refreshing, and not watery like other light beer.” —Earl Ninsom, PaaDee/Langbaan

Filed under
Smallwares, Pok Pok, Biwa, Langbaan
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Langbaan

$$$$ Thai 6 SE 28th Ave

This cozy, cramped kitchen hidden in the back room of Thai restaurant PaaDee looks like a foodie’s vision of a Bangkok night market, with herbs everywhere, s...

Editor’s Pick

PaaDee

$$ Thai 6 SE 28th Ave

This casual Thai spot is often overshadowed by its finer-dining sister operation, Langbaan, but PaaDee has its own delights: teak tables lit by birdcage ligh...

Editor’s Pick

Biwa

$$ Japanese 215 SE Ninth Ave

Biwa mashes up indie Portland and the izakaya, a Japanese bar where customers can drink beer and sake while nibbling on small plates of, say, Korean beef tar...

Editor’s Pick

Pok Pok

$$ Thai 3226 SE Division

From its bare-bones beginning as a takeout shack, Pok Pok has grown into a full-on eating experience, while owner Andy Ricker has earned a reputation as the ...

Wares

$ Asian 2713 NE Sandy Blvd

Wares, the condensed reincarnation of NE Fremont’s Smallwares, is officially open and cranking out orders of fish-saucy fried kale and candied bacon at its n...

Related Content

Eat Here Now

A Newcomer's Guide to Portland's Essential Restaurants

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

First Impressions

Is PaaDee’s New Issan Menu Portland’s Next Thai Food Breakout?

06/20/2017 By Karen Brooks

Food Event Spotlight

Acclaimed Chef Matt Lightner Teams Up with Langbaan for Dinner July 26

07/05/2017 By Karen Brooks

First Impressions

No-Wait Brunch and Standout Sourdough Waffles at Cully Gem Beeswing

03/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eat & Drink

Breaking News

Boxer Ramen to Open in Americano’s Burnside 26 Space in October

12:05pm By Kelly Clarke

Recipes

Recreate a Southeast Asian Night Market at Home

11:45am By Benjamin Tepler

First Impressions

The Crown Is Downtown's New Lunchtime Pizza Go-To

10:38am By Kelly Clarke

Restaurant Openings

You Can Now Eat Gluten-Free, Vegan Pizza at Back to Eden Bakery

07/20/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Eat This Now

Summer Is Time for Rally Pizza’s Marvelous New Frozen Desserts

07/19/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

News to Chew

Fire at Big's Chicken, Dana Frank Leaves Dame, and More PDX Food News

07/13/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Arts & Culture

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 20–23

07/20/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Anyi Wong-Lifton, and Fiona McCann

Music

Portland Folk Duo Lenore Is Ready to Roar

07/18/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Film

What's So Important about Bone Marrow Donation?

07/12/2017 By Bryanna Briley

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 13–16

07/12/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Meagan Nolan, and Anyi Wong-Lifton

Sketch Comedy

Portland’s Newest Comedy Festival Celebrates Sketch

07/11/2017 By Bryanna Briley

The Essentials

12 Portland Shows, Events, and Pure-Genius Things to Know This August

07/10/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

News & City Life

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Summer Reads

Summer Reading 2017: Fresh Short Stories and Poems from Top Portland Writers

07/10/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Long Story Short

'Unlikely Hiker' Jenny Bruso Blasts Open the Idea of Who Belongs in the Wilderness

07/10/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Sports

Meet the Portland Coach Breaking Down Barriers on the Soccer Pitch

07/10/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Pear of Kings

Harry & David Pears Are Picked in August and Taste Perfect in November. How?

07/10/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Travel & Outdoors

Forest Escape

Pro Tip: Summer Is the Right Time to Reserve Your Winter Cabin Getaway

07/11/2017 By Meagan Nolan

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Beaches

The Insider's Guide to the Oregon Coast

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Best Beaches: Dream Trek

The Ultimate Oregon Coast Road Trip: 5 Idyllic Destinations

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Style & Shopping

Lookbook

A New Jewelry Lookbook Submerges Models in Milk

07/18/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion Show

Alley 33 Returns for a Lucky Seventh Year with a New Spot

07/18/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

Take a Peek at Portland's Best Eyewear

07/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Fizzy Cold Brew to Perfect Picnic Blankets, the Best Local Stuff for a Lazy River Day

07/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Music

Perfume Genius Talks Fashion, Feminine Energy, and Touring Under Trump

07/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

Lookbook

EcoVibe's Lookbook Shows Off a Brand-New Plus Size Line

07/05/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Health & Wellness

Restaurant Openings

You Can Now Eat Gluten-Free, Vegan Pizza at Back to Eden Bakery

07/20/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

Portland Menstrual Society Provides Period Products for All

07/20/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Restaurant Openings

Ichiza Kitchen Brings Pan-Asian Vegan Small Plates to Goose Hollow

07/13/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Film

What's So Important about Bone Marrow Donation?

07/12/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Top Dentists

Portland’s Top Dentists 2017

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Long Story Short

'Unlikely Hiker' Jenny Bruso Blasts Open the Idea of Who Belongs in the Wilderness

07/10/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Bars & Nightlife

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Design

3 Portland Swimming Pools to Drool Over

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Design

How a Portland Company Helped Brand a Sweet New Tokyo Hotel

07/10/2017 By Zach Dundas

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

06/30/2017 Edited by Eden Dawn

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

06/30/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The Suburbs

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe