Have a Happy, Healthy August with These Wellness Events

This August 5, Industrial Ride (aka RidePDX) is offering a spin class on a Portland rooftop. Image: Courtesy RidePDX

9 a.m.–12 p.m. Sat, Aug 5, Block 17 Apartments, $30

This fitness doubleheader includes 25 minutes of spin class led by Industrial Ride (aka RidePDX), followed by 25 minutes of Industrial Barre—all held on the roof of the Block 17 Apartments on Northwest Overton. After your sweat sesh, refuel with treats from Greenleaf Juicing Company, Breakside Brewery and New Seasons Market.

9 a.m. Sun, Aug 6, Main St, Oregon City, $40–45

Try not to die of dysentery at this nostalgic 5k run based on the classic Oregon Trail computer game. Along the way, runners must choose whether to go hunting, ford a river, and other 19th-century quandaries.

6:30–9 p.m. Tues, Aug 8, Rocky Butte, FREE

Women, trans folks, femmes, and nonbinary people of color are invited to climb Rocky Butte with a friendly, likeminded group of other POC cyclists. The beginner-friendly ride will span 10–15 miles, ending with snacks, socializing, and sunset viewing at the top of the butte.

5–8 p.m. Wed, Aug 9, Dig A Pony, $5

The largest annual fundraiser for the Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon’s Multnomah County Leadership & Advocacy Team, this family-friendly event features games, face painting, raffle prizes, photo booths, and DJ sets. Kids get in free, and adults can pony up (get it?) an extra $5 for a VIP “Don’t F*** With Us. Don’t F*** Without Us” notebook.

10 a.m.–7 p.m. Sat and 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Sun, Aug 12–13, Cathedral Park Place, $10

Admire handcrafted bicycle frames, wheels, and accessories—not to mention bike-centric films and photographs—at this annual celebration combining Portland’s cycle culture and maker spirit. This year, the show will be held in the historic former headquarters of Columbia Sportswear in St. Johns.

10 a.m. Sun, Aug 13, Timberline Lodge, $35

Test your altitude training on one of the best mountain runs in the country. This 12k (7–mile) race starts and finishes 6,000 feet above sea level at historic Timberline Lodge, with a high point of nearly 7,000 feet at Palmer Chair.

Meet hundreds of pups at the annual Corgi Walk. Image: Kathi Lamm

9 a.m.–12 p.m. Sat, Aug 19, 235 NW Park Ave, $25 for one dog ($15 per additional dog)

If you’re lucky enough to live with a corgi or two, you probably already know about the Pearl District’s famous Corgi Walk. Registration fees benefit the Oregon Humane Society and Corgi Rescue, and all pre-registered pups will receive a doggy scarf.

7 a.m.–6 p.m. Sun, Aug 20, Portland State University, $99

60, 85, 100: no matter the mileage, Portland Century organizers promise spectacular cycling routes and oodles of good food before and after. Portland State University is base camp for this 10th anniversary urban-to-forest bicycle tour.

6 p.m. Sat, Aug 26, Seagrape Bath & Body, $35–40

OK, you’ve been running, walking, and biking all month. Now it’s time for something completely different: pelvic steams! Hosted by witchy Seagrape and led by Flower Hand Wellness founder Jeevan Singh, the class will teach participants to prepare herbal pelvic steam baths at home, which can be used to treat pelvic pain, fibroids, menstrual cramps, and more.