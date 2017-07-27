  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 27–30

From alfresco cinema to Brandi Carlile, sea nymphs to Mars missions, it's weekend o'clock.

By Rebecca Jacobson and Anyi Wong-Lifton 7/27/2017 at 11:20am

Mako miyamoto 170415 3690 6d 8 pz8ufr

Portland photographer Mako Miyamoto's Further West closes at Stephanie Chefas this weekend.

Image: Courtesy Mako Miyamoto

Film

Flicks on the Bricks

7 p.m. Fri, Pioneer Courthouse Square, FREE
Every summer, a mondo screen goes up in Portland’s living room, with free flicks on five Friday nights. Bring a pillow and snacks (but please, not your mammoth lawn chair). Up tonight: Guardians of the Galaxy

Music

Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival

Various times and venues thru July 30, prices vary
With more than 60 concerts over the course of five weeks, the 47th annual festival aims to satisfy both chamber music purists—yes, there’s plenty of Mozart, Mendelssohn, and Schumann—and those looking for something spicier, whether jazz-inspired pieces or new work riffing on Twin Peaks

XDS/Genders/Máscaras

9 p.m. Fri, Mississippi Studios, $6–8
Portland experimental pop duo XDS play a hometown show with fellow locals Genders, which self-describes as a “fuzzed-out, dream pop band," and psych instrumental trio Máscaras.

Brandi Carlile

7 p.m. Sat–Sun, Oregon Zoo, $45–105
The Barack Obama-endorsed folk artist—the former president wrote a foreword for Carlile’s latest project, Cover Stories, on which Adele, Dolly, and others cover her songs—brings her surging voice to the zoo’s lawn.

Theater

JAW

8 p.m. Fri, 4 and 8 p.m. Sat–Sun, Gerding Theater, FREE
Catch free staged readings of new work by four playwrights from across the country, whittled down from nearly 200 submissions. This year’s plays riff on cricket (the sport, not Jiminy), a mission to Mars, and the aftermath of the 2014 Malaysia Airlines crash in eastern Ukraine.

The Difficulty of Crossing a Field & The Little Match Girl Passion

7:30 p.m. Fri and 2 p.m. Sun, Newmark Theatre, $28–250
Two operas by David Lang receive a West Coast premiere in a collaboration between Portland Opera and Jerry Mouawad, cofounder of venerable Portland theater company Imago (best known for the giant puppetry and comic acrobatics of shows like Frogz and ZooZoo). It’s some of the most stirring choral work from the 21st century from one of the most acclaimed composers of our time. For more, check out our event preview.

37a5090 qhwoy0

Last chance for couple swapping at Portland Opera's Così fan Tutte.

Image: Courtesy Cory Weaver/Portland Opera

CLOSING Così Fan Tutte

7:30 p.m. Sat, Newmark Theatre, $35–110
Director Roy Rallo revamps Mozart’s couple-swapping comic opera for the relatively cozy confines of the Newmark.

Visual Art

CLOSING Mako Miyamoto

1–6 p.m. Thu–Sat, Stephanie Chefas Projects, FREE
Do you think fine art is missing something? Not enough Wookiees, for example? Mako Miyamoto agrees, which is why the Portland photographer stages portraits of people in Chewbacca masks, shot against lush, dreamy landscapes. In this series, Further West, Miyamoto for the first time also reveals (gasp!) human faces. 

CLOSING Monroe Hodder

11 a.m.–5 p.m. Thu–Sat, Butters Gallery, FREE
Hodder’s abstract oil paintings are boldly geometrical and color-saturated—a vibrant explosion of line and hue.

CLOSING Sage Sohier and Nakeya Brown

Noon–5 p.m. Thu–Sun, Blue Sky Gallery, FREE
In Witness to Beauty, Sohier photographs her mother—who was a fashion model in the late ’40s—performing beautification rituals, as well as in re-creations of tender family portraits. DC-based photographer Brown likewise explores womanhood and glamour in her work, chomping into the complexities of blackness and power in her series The Refutation of “Good” Hair, on show alongside other work. 

Special Events

Portlandia Mermaid Parade

Noon Sat, meet at Japanese American Historical Plaza, FREE
Break out the clamshell bra. This aquatic extravaganza is back for the second year with water nymphs of all stripes and persuasions conveyed down Gov. Tom McCall Waterfront Park in wheelchairs and wagons—because, umm, walking is hard without legs. Plus: Una the Mermaid tells all about life under the sea.

Filed under
Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Special Events

Portlandia Mermaid Parade

12:00 PM FREE Japanese American Historical Plaza

Break out the clamshell bra. This aquatic extravaganza is back for the second year with water nymphs of all stripes and persuasions conveyed down Gov. Tom Mc...

Art

Sage Sohier and Nakeya Brown

12:00 PM FREE Blue Sky Gallery

In Witness to Beauty, Sohier photographs her mother—who was a fashion model in the late ’40s—performing beautification rituals, as well as in re-creations of...

Art

Monroe Hodder

FREE Butters Gallery

Hodder’s abstract oil paintings are boldly geometrical and color-saturated—a vibrant explosion of line and hue.

Art

Mako Miyamoto

FREE Stephanie Chefas Projects

Do you think fine art is missing something? Not enough Wookiees, for example? Mako Miyamoto agrees, which is why the Portland photographer stages portraits o...

Theater

Così Fan Tutte

7:30 PM $35–110 Newmark Theatre

Director Roy Rallo revamps Mozart’s couple-swapping comic opera for the relatively cozy confines of the Newmark.

Theater

The Difficulty of Crossing a Field & The Little Match Girl Passion

Editor’s Pick $28–250 Newmark Theatre

Two operas by David Lang receive a West Coast premiere in a collaboration between Portland Opera and Jerry Mouawad, cofounder of venerable Portland theater c...

Theater

JAW 2017

4:00 PM and 8:00 PM FREE Portland Center Stage

Catch free staged readings of new work by four playwrights from across the country, whittled down from nearly 200 submissions. This year’s plays riff on cric...

Concerts

Brandi Carlile 2017

7:00 PM $45–105 Oregon Zoo

The Barack Obama-endorsed folk artist—the former president wrote a foreword for Carlile’s latest project, Cover Stories, on which Adele, Dolly, and others co...

Concerts

XDS/Genders/Máscaras

$6–8 Mississippi Studios

Portland's own XDS, the duo formerly known as Experimental Dental School, bring their experimental pop back home for a show with fellow locals Genders, which...

Concerts

Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival 2017

12:00 PM $10–60 (see website for full schedule and ticket pricing) Reed College

With more than 60 concerts over the course of five weeks, the 47th annual festival aims to satisfy both chamber music purists—yes, there’s plenty of Mozart, ...

Film

Flicks on the Bricks 2017

FREE Pioneer Courthouse Square

Every summer, a mondo screen goes up in Portland’s living room, with free flicks on five Friday nights. Bring a pillow and snacks (but please, not your mammo...

Related Content

Long Story Short

Una the Mermaid Is Portland's Most Magical Sea Nymph

06/12/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Opera

A Theater Innovator Teams Up with Portland Opera for a Night of Passion

06/12/2017 By Fiona McCann

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 20–23

07/20/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Anyi Wong-Lifton, and Fiona McCann

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 13–16

07/12/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Meagan Nolan, and Anyi Wong-Lifton

Eat & Drink

Breaking News

Former Spago and Bluehour Chef Thomas Boyce Takes Over Pearl Tavern Kitchen

07/26/2017 By Karen Brooks

Beer

The Women of Wildfang and 10 Barrel Brewed a Summer Beer

07/25/2017 By Marty Patail

Breaking News

Boxer Ramen to Open in Americano’s Burnside 26 Space in October

07/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Recipes

Recreate a Southeast Asian Night Market at Home

07/21/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

First Impressions

The Crown Is Downtown's New Lunchtime Pizza Go-To

07/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Restaurant Openings

You Can Now Eat Gluten-Free, Vegan Pizza at Back to Eden Bakery

07/20/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Arts & Culture

Music

Aminé Just Dropped His New Album and It Was Worth the Wait

07/28/2017 By Marty Patail

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 27–30

07/27/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Anyi Wong-Lifton

Books

Walking the World with Pacific Northwest Writer Robert Moor

07/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 20–23

07/20/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Anyi Wong-Lifton, and Fiona McCann

Music

Portland Folk Duo Lenore Is Ready to Roar

07/18/2017 By Bryanna Briley

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 13–16

07/12/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Meagan Nolan, and Anyi Wong-Lifton

News & City Life

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Summer Reads

Summer Reading 2017: Fresh Short Stories and Poems from Top Portland Writers

07/10/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Long Story Short

'Unlikely Hiker' Jenny Bruso Blasts Open the Idea of Who Belongs in the Wilderness

07/10/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Design

How a Portland Company Helped Brand a Sweet New Tokyo Hotel

07/10/2017 By Zach Dundas

Sports

Meet the Portland Coach Breaking Down Barriers on the Soccer Pitch

07/10/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Travel & Outdoors

Coastal Getaway

A Bay City Bed & Breakfast Gets Into the Tiny Home Game

07/28/2017 By Michelle DeVona

Books

Walking the World with Pacific Northwest Writer Robert Moor

07/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Forest Escape

Pro Tip: Summer Is the Right Time to Reserve Your Winter Cabin Getaway

07/11/2017 By Meagan Nolan

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Beaches

The Insider's Guide to the Oregon Coast

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Style & Shopping

Beer

The Women of Wildfang and 10 Barrel Brewed a Summer Beer

07/25/2017 By Marty Patail

Lookbook

A New Jewelry Lookbook Submerges Models in Milk

07/18/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion Show

Alley 33 Returns for a Lucky Seventh Year with a New Spot

07/18/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

Take a Peek at Portland's Best Eyewear

07/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Fizzy Cold Brew to Perfect Picnic Blankets, the Best Local Stuff for a Lazy River Day

07/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Music

Perfume Genius Talks Fashion, Feminine Energy, and Touring Under Trump

07/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Books

Walking the World with Pacific Northwest Writer Robert Moor

07/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Healthy Events

Have a Happy, Healthy August with These Wellness Events

07/26/2017 By Molly Woodstock and Regan Breeden

Natural Path

Golden Hour Acupuncture Is a Hidden Treasure Worth Seeking

07/24/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Restaurant Openings

You Can Now Eat Gluten-Free, Vegan Pizza at Back to Eden Bakery

07/20/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

Portland Menstrual Society Provides Period Products for All

07/20/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Restaurant Openings

Ichiza Kitchen Brings Pan-Asian Vegan Small Plates to Goose Hollow

07/13/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

Home & Real Estate

Design

3 Portland Swimming Pools to Drool Over

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Design

How a Portland Company Helped Brand a Sweet New Tokyo Hotel

07/10/2017 By Zach Dundas

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

06/30/2017 Edited by Eden Dawn

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

06/30/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The Suburbs

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe