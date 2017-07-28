A Bay City Bed & Breakfast Gets Into the Tiny Home Game

Sheltered Nook, a coastal tiny home "hotel" in Bay City, Oregon. Image: Michelle DeVona

As day sets into twilight on Tillamook Bay, folks gather around a fire pit at Sheltered Nook in Bay City, just a block west of a shore-hugging stretch of Highway 101. The bicycle-friendly bed and breakfast, owned since 2013 by husband-and-wife team Hank and Dee Harguth, aims to draw customers outdoors with such features; the fire pit is a centerpiece of the B&B's six new reservable tiny homes—a ring “sheltered” within a bubble of trees.

Each 385-square-foot house is decorated with its own Tillamook-related theme, from birding to beach-combing to mermaids. The tiny homes each boast vaulted ceilings, a flat screen television, locally-crafted furniture, and a kitchen stocked with things like pancake mix and microwave popcorn. Outside, guests access a garden and a private deck with a barbecue, and a 9-hole disc golf course right in the communal backyard. The resort is close to the Tillamook Cheese Factory and Bay City rail biking (here's what that looks like), as well as Kilchis Point Reserve, a natural area with two miles of interpretative trails that highlight some of Tillamook’s history.

According to Dee, the concept for Sheltered Nook is one that marries community with an eco-friendly lifestyle. While here, she says, she hopes that guests "put the phone away, go out and explore."