  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Beer

Beer

Get Ready for August's Total Eclipse with an Insane Beer Festival

On August 5, Portland Monthly throws a beer bash for the astronomical event of the century (barring an asteroid or doomsday solar flare).

By Marty Patail 7/6/2017 at 12:16pm

Solar eclipse igor zh shutterstock phc7xi

The moon passing in front of the sun in a total solar eclipse

Image: Igor Zh/Shutterstock

On August 21, Oregon's sky will be darkened by a total solar eclipse.

In honor of the biggest astronomical event in recent memory—a total eclipse hasn't passed through Oregon since 1979—Portland Monthly is throwing a beer bash to get ready. The one-night festival at the Redd will feature beers from Ecliptic, the Commons, Great Notion, Burnside, Baerlic, and more editor's picks from our July 2017 Summer Beer Guide.

Total Brewclipse PDX, presented by Blue Moon, will also feature Reyka Vodka signature cocktails, food trucks, live music, fortune-telling, astrological chart reading, and space-gazing opportunities.

A ticket grants you unlimited beer tastings, and VIP ticket holders will received early admission, a swag bag, and access to a VIP lounge area. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit OMSI’s crowdfunding campaign to refurbish Portland’s beloved 25-year-old Planetarium.

Total Brewclipse

7:30–11 p.m. (VIP) and 8–11 p.m. (GA) Sat, Aug 5, The Redd on Salmon, $25–35

Filed under
Breweries, Festivals, Eclipse, Summer
Show Comments

Related Content

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Top 20

20 Portland Beers We'll Be Sipping All Summer 2017

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail

2017 Eclipse

Forget Camping. The Best Seat for the Solar Eclipse Is in the Sky.

06/27/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Beer

The Breweries of the Pearl Have Their Own Damn Festival

06/01/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Eat & Drink

Beer

Get Ready for August's Total Eclipse with an Insane Beer Festival

12:16pm By Marty Patail

Food Event Spotlight

Acclaimed Chef Matt Lightner Teams Up with Langbaan for Dinner July 26

07/05/2017 By Karen Brooks

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

The City's Best

Your Guide to Portland's Essential Food Markets

06/30/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Starter Kit

5 Must-Eat Portland Dishes

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Eat Here Now

A Newcomer's Guide to Portland's Essential Restaurants

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Arts & Culture

Music

Perfume Genius Talks Fashion, Feminine Energy, and Touring Under Trump

11:00am By Eden Dawn

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 6–9

9:00am By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan

Design

This New Book Will Change the Way You Think about Playgrounds

06/29/2017 By Bryanna Briley

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 29–July 2

06/29/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Anyi Wong-Lifton, and Fiona McCann

Ballet

Oregon Ballet Theatre Debuts 3 World-Premiere Dances By Women

06/28/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Hip-Hop

Aminé’s New Song 'Turf' is a Gut-Punching Gentrification Lament

06/26/2017 By Bryanna Briley

News & City Life

The Shakedown

You Just Moved Here. So What Gives, Portland?

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

Private Schools

Exploring Greater Portland’s Private Schools

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

The Other Districts

A Look at Portland’s Metro-Area School Districts—Other Than PPS

06/30/2017 By Margaret Seiler and Zach Dundas

PPS 411

Portland Public Schools Is in a State of Flux. What Do Parents Need to Know?

06/30/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

06/30/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Travel & Outdoors

Get Out

The Insider’s Guide to Hiking, Camping, and Rafting in Oregon

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Camping Guide

18 Must-Visit Oregon State Parks

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Outdoors

10 Hikes and Bike Rides Every Portlander Must Know

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

2017 Eclipse

Forget Camping. The Best Seat for the Solar Eclipse Is in the Sky.

06/27/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Travel News

Portlanders Can Now Skip the Ferry and Fly to the San Juan Islands in 80 Minutes

06/22/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Beer Me

First Look: Ale Apothecary’s New Tasting Room

06/21/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Style & Shopping

Music

Perfume Genius Talks Fashion, Feminine Energy, and Touring Under Trump

11:00am By Eden Dawn

Lookbook

EcoVibe's Lookbook Shows Off a Brand-New Plus Size Line

07/05/2017 By Rachel Wilson

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

06/30/2017 Edited by Eden Dawn

Happenings

Fashion and Food Come Together to Benefit Ronald McDonald House

06/27/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Fashion Events

White Bird and Michelle Lesniak Team Up for a One-Time Fashion Experience

06/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Happenings

Forget High School: Head to an Epic Adult Prom This Week for Charity

06/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Get Out

The Insider’s Guide to Hiking, Camping, and Rafting in Oregon

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Top Dentists

Portland's Top Dentists 2017

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Top Docs

Portland’s Top Doctors & Nurses 2017

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Outdoors

10 Hikes and Bike Rides Every Portlander Must Know

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy July with These Portland Wellness Events

06/27/2017 By Bryanna Briley

First Impressions

The Country Cat Shows Its Healthy Side

06/22/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Bars & Nightlife

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Home & Real Estate

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

06/30/2017 Edited by Eden Dawn

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

06/30/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The Suburbs

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The City

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Design

This New Book Will Change the Way You Think about Playgrounds

06/29/2017 By Bryanna Briley

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe