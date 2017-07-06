Get Ready for August's Total Eclipse with an Insane Beer Festival

The moon passing in front of the sun in a total solar eclipse Image: Igor Zh/Shutterstock

On August 21, Oregon's sky will be darkened by a total solar eclipse.

In honor of the biggest astronomical event in recent memory—a total eclipse hasn't passed through Oregon since 1979—Portland Monthly is throwing a beer bash to get ready. The one-night festival at the Redd will feature beers from Ecliptic, the Commons, Great Notion, Burnside, Baerlic, and more editor's picks from our July 2017 Summer Beer Guide.

Total Brewclipse PDX, presented by Blue Moon, will also feature Reyka Vodka signature cocktails, food trucks, live music, fortune-telling, astrological chart reading, and space-gazing opportunities.

A ticket grants you unlimited beer tastings, and VIP ticket holders will received early admission, a swag bag, and access to a VIP lounge area. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit OMSI’s crowdfunding campaign to refurbish Portland’s beloved 25-year-old Planetarium.

7:30–11 p.m. (VIP) and 8–11 p.m. (GA) Sat, Aug 5, The Redd on Salmon, $25–35