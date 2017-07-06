  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 6–9

Ron Funches! Mississippi Street Fair! David Lynch retrospective! Oodles of Wookiees! Get after it.

By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan 7/6/2017 at 9:00am

Brown refutationofgoodhair tkgagn

Photographer Nakeya Brown chomps into the complexities of blackness and power at Blue Sky.

Image: Courtesy Nakeya Brown

Comedy

Back Fence PDX: Russian Roulette

7:30 p.m. Sat, Curious Comedy Theater, $16–20
In this off-the-cuff storytelling show, participants spin a wheel for a prompt and then craft a true five-minute tale. Tellers tonight include former Live Wire host and generally hilarious Portlander Courtenay Hameister, crowd favorite Shannon Balcom Graves, comedian Jay Flewelling, and more.

Ron Funches

7:30 p.m. Sat, Revolution Hall, $25
The onetime Portlander—a jolly delight of a comedian and a supremely huggable human being—brings his Funch-A-Mania tour to town.

Solomon Georgio

7 and 9 p.m. Sun, Mississippi Studios, $10
Born to Ethiopian refugees in Sudan, Georgio arrived in the US at age 4. Now he parlays his identity as a gay African immigrant into irreverent stand-up, riffing on everything from famine to Los Angeles foodies.

Dance

Ten Tiny Dances

10 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Sun, Downtown Beaverton, FREE
Way before the tiny trend swept Portland, this much-loved performance series was putting dance troupes on four-by-four-foot squares. This annual event offers 10 different pieces—ranging from hip-hop to contemporary to traditional Aztecan dance—popping up on shrimpy stages across downtown Beaverton.

Film

David Lynch: A Retrospective

Various times Fri–Sat, NW Film Center, $9
The NW Film Center surveys the work of the cinematic great behind the likes of Mulholland DriveEraserheadElephant Man, and Blue Velvet. Film critic Pauline Kael called the Missoula-born director the “first popular surrealist,” and he’s spent four decades working with the best in the business, from composer Angelo Badalamenti to actor Laura Dern. This monthlong series offers films directed by Lynch, as well as work that inspired him.

Music

The Districts

9 p.m. Thu, Doug Fir Lounge, $15–17
One of those high-school bands that actually makes it, this Pennsylvania-born foursome formed in 2009 and has gone onto play big stages (even if the Guardian sniffed that they're "hit-and-miss plaid-clad rock"). Their third full-length album, Popular Manipulations, drops in August.

Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival

Various times and venues thru July 30, prices vary
With more than 60 concerts over the course of five weeks, the 47th annual festival aims to satisfy both chamber music purists—yes, there’s plenty of Mozart, Mendelssohn, and Schumann—and those looking for something spicier, whether jazz-inspired pieces or new work riffing on Twin Peaks. This year’s fest also features a week devoted to women composers. Plus, we take a closer look at this year’s female focus.

Visual Art

OPENING Monroe Hodder

11 a.m.–5 p.m. Thu–Sat, Butters Gallery, FREE
Hodder’s abstract oil paintings are boldly geometrical and color-saturated—a vibrant explosion of line and hue.

OPENING Sage Sohier and Nakeya Brown

Noon–5 p.m. Thu–Sun, Blue Sky Gallery, FREE
In Witness to Beauty, Sohier photographs her mother—who was a fashion model in the late ’40s—performing beautification rituals, as well as in re-creations of tender family portraits. DC-based photographer Brown likewise explores womanhood and glamour in her work, chomping into the complexities of blackness and power in her series The Refutation of “Good” Hair, on show alongside other work. 

OPENING Mako Miyamoto

7–10 p.m. Fri, 1–6 p.m. Sat, Stephanie Chefas Projects, FREE
Do you think fine art is missing something? Not enough Wookiees, for example? Mako Miyamoto agrees, which is why the Portland photographer stages portraits of people in Chewbacca masks, shot against lush, dreamy landscapes. In this series, Further West, Miyamoto for the first time also reveals (gasp!) human faces. 

OPENING Jennifer Steinkamp

10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat–Sun, Portland Art Museum, $19.99
The acclaimed video installation artist brings several large-scale projections to town—glowing animations of trees, flowers, and vines that swirl across the gallery walls.

Special Events

Mississippi Street Fair

10 a.m.–9 p.m., N Mississippi Ave, FREE
From Skidmore to Fremont, N Mississippi Avenue will be packed with locals and tourists for Portland’s biggest street fair. Expect 200-plus vendors and sponsors, including Por Qué No, Ecliptic Brewing, and Paxton Gate.

Filed under
Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Special Events

Mississippi Street Fair 2017

FREE Mississippi Neighborhood

From Skidmore to Fremont, N Mississippi Avenue will be packed with locals and tourists for Portland's biggest street fair. Expect 200-plus vendors and sponso...

Art

Jennifer Steinkamp

$19.99 Portland Art Museum

The acclaimed video installation artist brings several large-scale projections to town—glowing animations of trees, flowers, and vines that swirl across the ...

Art

Mako Miyamoto

1:00 PM FREE Stephanie Chefas Projects

Do you think fine art is missing something? Not enough Wookiees, for example? Mako Miyamoto agrees, which is why the Portland photographer stages portraits o...

Art

Sage Sohier and Nakeya Brown

12:00 PM FREE Blue Sky Gallery

In Witness to Beauty, Sohier photographs her mother—who was a fashion model in the late ’40s—performing beautification rituals, as well as in re-creations of...

Art

Monroe Hodder

11:00 AM FREE Butters Gallery

Hodder’s abstract oil paintings are boldly geometrical and color-saturated—a vibrant explosion of line and hue.

Concerts

Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival 2017

12:00 PM $10–60 (see website for full schedule and ticket pricing) Reed College

With more than 60 concerts over the course of five weeks, the 47th annual festival aims to satisfy both chamber music purists—yes, there’s plenty of Mozart, ...

Film

David Lynch: A Retrospective

7:00 PM $9 (see website for full schedule) Whitsell Auditorium

The NW Film Center surveys the work of the cinematic great behind the likes of Mulholland Drive, Eraserhead, Elephant Man, and Blue Velvet. Film critic Pauli...

Dance

Ten Tiny Dances 2017

FREE Beaverton City Park

Way before the tiny trend swept Portland, this much-loved performance series was putting dance troupes on four-by-four-foot squares. This annual event offers...

Comedy

Solomon Georgio

$10 Mississippi Studios

Born to Ethiopian refugees in Sudan, Georgio arrived in the US at age 4. Now he parlays his identity as a gay African immigrant into irreverent stand-up, rif...

Comedy

Ron Funches

Editor’s Pick $25 Revolution Hall

The onetime Portlander—a jolly delight of a comedian and a supremely huggable human being—brings his Funch-A-Mania tour to town.

Comedy

Back Fence PDX: Russian Roulette

$16–20 Curious Comedy Theater

In this off-the-cuff storytelling show, participants spin a wheel for a prompt and then craft a true five-minute tale. Tellers tonight include former Live Wi...

Related Content

Classical Music

Chamber Music Northwest Puts the Spotlight on Women Composers

06/22/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 29–July 2

06/29/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Anyi Wong-Lifton, and Fiona McCann

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 1–4

06/01/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 18–21

05/17/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan

Eat & Drink

Beer

Get Ready for August's Total Eclipse with an Insane Beer Festival

12:16pm By Marty Patail

Food Event Spotlight

Acclaimed Chef Matt Lightner Teams Up with Langbaan for Dinner July 26

07/05/2017 By Karen Brooks

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

The City's Best

Your Guide to Portland's Essential Food Markets

06/30/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Starter Kit

5 Must-Eat Portland Dishes

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Eat Here Now

A Newcomer's Guide to Portland's Essential Restaurants

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Arts & Culture

Music

Perfume Genius Talks Fashion, Feminine Energy, and Touring Under Trump

11:00am By Eden Dawn

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 6–9

9:00am By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan

Design

This New Book Will Change the Way You Think about Playgrounds

06/29/2017 By Bryanna Briley

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 29–July 2

06/29/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Anyi Wong-Lifton, and Fiona McCann

Ballet

Oregon Ballet Theatre Debuts 3 World-Premiere Dances By Women

06/28/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Hip-Hop

Aminé’s New Song 'Turf' is a Gut-Punching Gentrification Lament

06/26/2017 By Bryanna Briley

News & City Life

The Shakedown

You Just Moved Here. So What Gives, Portland?

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

Private Schools

Exploring Greater Portland’s Private Schools

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

The Other Districts

A Look at Portland’s Metro-Area School Districts—Other Than PPS

06/30/2017 By Margaret Seiler and Zach Dundas

PPS 411

Portland Public Schools Is in a State of Flux. What Do Parents Need to Know?

06/30/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

06/30/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Travel & Outdoors

Get Out

The Insider’s Guide to Hiking, Camping, and Rafting in Oregon

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Camping Guide

18 Must-Visit Oregon State Parks

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Outdoors

10 Hikes and Bike Rides Every Portlander Must Know

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

2017 Eclipse

Forget Camping. The Best Seat for the Solar Eclipse Is in the Sky.

06/27/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Travel News

Portlanders Can Now Skip the Ferry and Fly to the San Juan Islands in 80 Minutes

06/22/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Beer Me

First Look: Ale Apothecary’s New Tasting Room

06/21/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Style & Shopping

Music

Perfume Genius Talks Fashion, Feminine Energy, and Touring Under Trump

11:00am By Eden Dawn

Lookbook

EcoVibe's Lookbook Shows Off a Brand-New Plus Size Line

07/05/2017 By Rachel Wilson

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

06/30/2017 Edited by Eden Dawn

Happenings

Fashion and Food Come Together to Benefit Ronald McDonald House

06/27/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Fashion Events

White Bird and Michelle Lesniak Team Up for a One-Time Fashion Experience

06/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Happenings

Forget High School: Head to an Epic Adult Prom This Week for Charity

06/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Get Out

The Insider’s Guide to Hiking, Camping, and Rafting in Oregon

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Top Dentists

Portland's Top Dentists 2017

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Top Docs

Portland’s Top Doctors & Nurses 2017

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Outdoors

10 Hikes and Bike Rides Every Portlander Must Know

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy July with These Portland Wellness Events

06/27/2017 By Bryanna Briley

First Impressions

The Country Cat Shows Its Healthy Side

06/22/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Bars & Nightlife

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Home & Real Estate

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

06/30/2017 Edited by Eden Dawn

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

06/30/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The Suburbs

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The City

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Design

This New Book Will Change the Way You Think about Playgrounds

06/29/2017 By Bryanna Briley

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe