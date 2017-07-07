  1. Travel & Outdoors
  2. Environment & Nature

Beach Life

Portland Made a Beach—with Sand!

It's under the Marquam Bridge, it has a sandy shore, and you can swim here through early September.

By Rachel Wilson 7/7/2017 at 4:18pm

Poet s beach before opening szq14x

Poet's Beach: now extending your westside waterfront inspiration to just below the I-5 bridgehead.

Image: Portland Parks and Recreation

As of July 12, Portlanders can follow a newly-cut path right down to the city's first designated swimming area along the Willamette River. Poet’s Beach, so named for the stones that border the path—engraved with Chinook words and well as area schoolchildren’s poetic tributes to the river—sits on a divot of formerly inaccessible waterfront right beneath I-5's western bridgehead.

To get people in the water, long a goal of river advocates like Will Levenson of the Human Access Project, the city launched a pilot program to transform this 7,000-square-foot swath into a sandy shore suitable for swimming—one that the public is now welcome to enjoy from from July 12 through Labor Day. On the site, you will find amenities such as picnic tables, trash cans, bike racks, portable toilets, a life jacket borrowing station, and lifeguards on duty seven days a week, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

And before you ask—yes, the water's safe. "The river's clean enough to enjoy," says Diane Dulken, a spokesperson for the city's Bureau of Environmental Services. "It's clean enough because of the Big Pipe, and we know this because we test every week."

No need to take these words at face value. The agency posts the results of its weekly tests for bacteria like E. coli at five different sites along the Willamette River—ongoing since May—right here, for you to check.

Poet s beach media preview event 7 6 17 4 n6bjh0

Members of the media preview the new beach on July 6.

Image: Portland Parks and Recreation

Mayor Ted Wheeler is scheduled to be among the project's early adopters. On July 13, you can catch Wheeler (in between City Council meetings) making a Big Splash as he and representatives of the Human Access Project take a scheduled midmorning river plunge.

Levenson says he first came across Poet’s Beach in 2011; back then, it looked nothing like a beach, covered in rocks and completely off-putting. “When I walked over the field of riprap rock, I literally was wondering if it was legal for me to be there,” says Levenson. “It communicated so much ‘do not go here,’ that I literally wasn’t sure.” 

According to Levenson, three key elements enable a proper human access point to the river: a sign to call out the access point, a safe trail the coaxes someone to the water, and an inviting human habitat. A cleanup project followed the city's formal commitment to the beach project, with $158,040 dedicated by the mayor for the pilot. Levinson's three boxes checked, Poet's Beach now prepares for a wave of summer activity. Just days after its official July 12 opening, the Human Access Project's annual Big Float will begin from here, and on July 29, the Portlandia Mermaid Parade ends here (read more Portland's most magical sea nymph).

“It’s not enough just to have a trail or signage,” explains Levenson. “If you want people to show up on the Willamette River, you need to have beachy areas, trees, trails, and things that are inviting and encourage people to hang out there.”

Ready to go all in for the Willamette River? The city, for one, really hopes so. And hey—there's no harm in at least dipping in your toes. 

Poet s beach 2017 before opening 4 k3xxkk

Poet's Beach.

Image: Portland Parks and Recreation

Filed under
Water Sports, Rivers & Lakes
Show Comments
In this Article

Special Events

Portlandia Mermaid Parade

FREE Japanese American Historical Plaza

Break out the clamshell bra. This aquatic extravaganza is back for the second year with water nymphs of all stripes and persuasions conveyed down Gov. Tom Mc...

Related Content

Long Story Short

Una the Mermaid Is Portland's Most Magical Sea Nymph

06/12/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Get Out

The Insider’s Guide to Hiking, Camping, and Rafting in Oregon

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy July with These Portland Wellness Events

06/27/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Extreme Sports

Meet Extreme Sea Kayaker Freya Hoffmeister

03/20/2017 By Regan Breeden

Eat & Drink

Restaurant Openings

Homegrown Smoker Opens Vegan Barbecue Restaurant in St. Johns

07/07/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Beer

Get Ready for August's Total Eclipse with an Insane Beer Festival

07/06/2017 By Marty Patail

Food Event Spotlight

Acclaimed Chef Matt Lightner Teams Up with Langbaan for Dinner July 26

07/05/2017 By Karen Brooks

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

The City's Best

Your Guide to Portland's Essential Food Markets

06/30/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Starter Kit

5 Must-Eat Portland Dishes

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Arts & Culture

Music

Perfume Genius Talks Fashion, Feminine Energy, and Touring Under Trump

07/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 6–9

07/06/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan

Design

This New Book Will Change the Way You Think about Playgrounds

06/29/2017 By Bryanna Briley

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 29–July 2

06/29/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Anyi Wong-Lifton, and Fiona McCann

Ballet

Oregon Ballet Theatre Debuts 3 World-Premiere Dances By Women

06/28/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Hip-Hop

Aminé’s New Song 'Turf' is a Gut-Punching Gentrification Lament

06/26/2017 By Bryanna Briley

News & City Life

Beach Life

Portland Made a Beach—with Sand!

07/07/2017 By Rachel Wilson

The Shakedown

You Just Moved Here. So What Gives, Portland?

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

Private Schools

Exploring Greater Portland’s Private Schools

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

The Other Districts

A Look at Portland’s Metro-Area School Districts—Other Than PPS

06/30/2017 By Margaret Seiler and Zach Dundas

PPS 411

Portland Public Schools Is in a State of Flux. What Do Parents Need to Know?

06/30/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

Travel & Outdoors

Beach Life

Portland Made a Beach—with Sand!

07/07/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Get Out

The Insider’s Guide to Hiking, Camping, and Rafting in Oregon

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Camping Guide

18 Must-Visit Oregon State Parks

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Outdoors

10 Hikes and Bike Rides Every Portlander Must Know

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

2017 Eclipse

Forget Camping. The Best Seat for the Solar Eclipse Is in the Sky.

06/27/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Travel News

Portlanders Can Now Skip the Ferry and Fly to the San Juan Islands in 80 Minutes

06/22/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Style & Shopping

Music

Perfume Genius Talks Fashion, Feminine Energy, and Touring Under Trump

07/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

Lookbook

EcoVibe's Lookbook Shows Off a Brand-New Plus Size Line

07/05/2017 By Rachel Wilson

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

06/30/2017 Edited by Eden Dawn

Happenings

Fashion and Food Come Together to Benefit Ronald McDonald House

06/27/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Fashion Events

White Bird and Michelle Lesniak Team Up for a One-Time Fashion Experience

06/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Happenings

Forget High School: Head to an Epic Adult Prom This Week for Charity

06/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Restaurant Openings

Homegrown Smoker Opens Vegan Barbecue Restaurant in St. Johns

07/07/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Get Out

The Insider’s Guide to Hiking, Camping, and Rafting in Oregon

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Top Dentists

Portland's Top Dentists 2017

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Top Docs

Portland’s Top Doctors & Nurses 2017

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Outdoors

10 Hikes and Bike Rides Every Portlander Must Know

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy July with These Portland Wellness Events

06/27/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Bars & Nightlife

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Home & Real Estate

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

06/30/2017 Edited by Eden Dawn

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

06/30/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The Suburbs

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The City

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Design

This New Book Will Change the Way You Think about Playgrounds

06/29/2017 By Bryanna Briley

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe