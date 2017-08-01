A Puerto Rican Block Party at Chesa, Southern-Korean Dinners, and More PDX Food Events

Paella at Chesa Image: Karen Brooks

Barrio Block Party at Chesa

11 a.m.–4 p.m. Sun, Aug 6 and Sun, Sep 3, Chesa, $50 per person in advance, $15 for kids

Chesa may have shuttered, but there’s still plenty going on this summer. August brings an “authentic Puerto Rican block party,” with a domino tournament, vinyl salsa music, and food inspired by co-owner Cristina Baéz’s native Puerto Rico. We’re talking roasted pork shoulder, fried ripe plantains, piña coladas, and fruit punch. Buy tickets here.

7:30 p.m. Tue, Aug 8, 1005 W. Burnside St., Portland, FREE

Local author John Nelson gives readers a snapshot of fishing culture in Oregon and Washington, letting us in on recipes and techniques for preparing Pacific Northwest seafood.

Mae Southern/Korean Dinner

7 p.m. Wed, Aug 9, Mae, $75 per person

Mae’s Maya Lovelace teams up with Kim Jong Grillin’s Han Hwang for a Korean-Southern fusion experience. Expect crispy pajeon (green onion pancakes) topped with smoked pork and chimaek-style platters with fried rice cakes, crispy french fries, and crunchy fried chicken. Bonus: desserts from Maya Erickson of Langbaan. Buy tickets here.

Tusk x Kachka Summer Party

4–11 p.m. Thu, Aug 10, Tusk, $35 per person

Tusk’s Sam Smith and Kachka’s Bonnie Morales meet halfway, somewhere between the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Prepare for Uzbek-style pickled watermelon, grilled chicken marinated in kefir and green coriander, and cavier with crispy bread, egg, and chives. Plus tehina ice cream sandwiches! Buy tickets here.

Sat, Aug 12, Location TBD, $35 (plus $9 membership)

A crazy guerilla-dining concept that emerged from Paris 30 years ago is coming to Portland. Sign up for this event, dress entirely in Kool-Aid cult white, and await the location of the secret flash mob dinner. This is an, actual, real thing that has popped up in over 70 cities across the globe, with over 120,000 participants each year. Sounds like a party? Register here.