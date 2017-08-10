  1. Arts & Culture
Top Things to Do This Weekend: Aug 10–13

Chastity Belt plays the Star Theater, old-school radio drama returns, bicyclists take to the bridges, and ’80s TV commercials get mashed up with music videos.

By Rebecca Jacobson and Anyi Wong-Lifton 8/10/2017 at 8:30am

Chastitybelt3resize wide 3f74607071369e2a690acbab9e3bf355c68a9606 yf8vux

Smile! Feminist punk rockers Chastity Belt play the Star.

Image: Courtesy Chastity Belt

Dance

Art in the Dark

8:30 p.m. Thu–Sat, Mary S. Young Park, $23–36
When night falls, an ordinary park in West Linn becomes a surreal stage. In AWOL’s annual outdoor performance, colorfully illuminated aerialists spin and flip from towering trees.

Film

FFTT Film Fest II

9 p.m. Thu, Laurelhurst Theater, $5
Forest for the Trees, a Portland nonprofit that orchestrates the creation of new murals, hosts its second annual film festival, showcasing local and international work, from music videos to '80s television commercials to animation. 

David Lynch: A Retrospective

Various times Fri–Sat, NW Film Center, $9
The NW Film Center surveys the work of the cinematic great behind the likes of Mulholland DriveEraserheadElephant Man, and Blue Velvet. Film critic Pauline Kael called the Missoula-born director the “first popular surrealist,” and he’s spent four decades working with the best in the business, from composer Angelo Badalamenti to actor Laura Dern. This monthlong series offers films directed by Lynch, as well as work that inspired him.

Music

Chastity Belt

9 p.m. Fri, Star Theater, $12–14
Need more feminist punk rock in your life? Get it from this Walla Walla-born, Seattle-based band, which has built a reputation on humorous lyrics that challenge feminine stereotypes, pop culture, and gender norms.

William Byrd Festival

Various times and venues thru Aug 27, $20–25
Take a break from Shakespeare and hang with another famous 16th-century English William. In its 19th year, the two-week festival—put on by Portland’s Cantores in Ecclesia—includes concerts, lectures, and liturgical services.

Blind Pilot and Gregory Alan Isakov

7 p.m. Sat, Oregon Zoo, SOLD OUT
Fun fact: Ellen DeGeneres chose Oregon-based Blind Pilot to perform for her birthday. The folk rockers briefly return home from their nationwide tour, with Coloradan Gregory Alan Isakov in tow.

Theater

Lungs prod15 hwcaqy

Darius Pierce and Cristi Miles in Third Rail's Lungs

Image: Courtesy Owen Carey

Lungs

7:30 p.m. Thu–Sat, 2 p.m. Sun, CoHo Theatre, $25–45
Third Rail stages some of the pluckiest theater in town, and this two-hander by British playwright Duncan MacMillan—performed here by Darius Pierce, best known for The Santaland Diaries, and the equally ace Cristi Miles—should be no exception. It’s a dive into the moral murkiness of starting a family. Like, umm, that carbon footprint? Particularly relevant in a post-Paris-pact world.

Tesla City Stories

8 p.m. Sat, Fremont Theater, $10
The 1940s-style radio show returns for its second season, with tonight's performance devoted to vintage sci-fi—expect ray guns, rocket ships, live music, and snazzy costumes.

Visual Art

Jennifer Steinkamp

10 a.m.–8 p.m. Thu–Fri, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat–Sun, Portland Art Museum, $19.99
The acclaimed video installation artist brings several large-scale projections to town—glowing animations of trees, flowers, and vines that swirl across the gallery walls.

CLOSING Group Exhibition

11 a.m.–5 p.m. Fri–Sat, Adams & Ollman, FREE
In this exhibit—its unwieldy title is I Was a Wall, and My Breasts Were Like Fortress Towers // Her Eyes Are Like Doves Beside Streams of Water—artists of different media, painters to sculptors, explore the representation and objectification of the female body.

Special Events

Handmade Bike and Beer Festival

10 a.m.–7 p.m. Sat and 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Sun, Cathedral Park Place, $10
Local beer and handmade bikes—what’s not to like? Here’s your chance to be oh-so-Portland while also celebrating the Oregon Bicycle Constructors Association’s 10th anniversary.

Bridge Pedal

7 a.m. Sun, prices vary
Step aside, drivers—it’s bicyclists’ turn to enjoy the spectacular views from Portland’s usually car traffic-laden bridges. With a variety of ride options planned out, hardcore riders, kiddos, and everyone in between are welcome.

