  1. Features
  2. Second Homes, Vacation Pads & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side

The Great Escapes: Climb That Hill

A Modernist Home in the Gorge Aims High for Now—and Later

Rent it out today. Retire to it tomorrow.

By Zach Dundas 8/14/2017 at 12:35pm Published in the September 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

0917 second homes mosier elements u2pwtj

Mosier Elements, high in the Gorge

Image: Courtesy Daniel Kaven

The house known as Mosier Elements, perched above that Gorge hamlet, owes its origins to parents, its eventual form to retirement planning. “Both our fathers were architects,” says Chris Cocker, a 62-year-old urban planner. “The house is sort of an ode to both of them.” (The other party: Debra Ames, a marketer for design and engineering firms, also 62.) A property ripe with birding, hiking, and gazing possibilities became available; the Portland couple connected with Daniel Kaven of Portland architecture firm William Kaven, who matched their modernist leanings.

The build-out, finished five years ago, featured adventures and victories—sourcing Minerit siding at a relative bargain, then navigating delivery, for example. “Things ... happen when you’re building a house,” says Cocker. “It takes a person who’s into detail.”

As work and life rolled on, the couple has rented the place out, short-term and long-term, and used it as a getaway. All that, however, is just a bridge to living there full-time once they retire. “It’s definitely designed for us,” Cocker says. “It was a chance to do something special. ”

Filed under
Home Design
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. Second Homes, Vacation Pads & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side

How Two Portlanders Heard the Call of the Cabin

A lake disappeared. Then one couple’s vacation home started to get interesting.

The Inside Story of an Awesome Prefab Modernist Beach House

It wasn’t easy, but it was worth it.

On the Search for a Second Home or Vacation Pad? Here's Where to Look

From sunny Central Oregon to the Columbia River Gorge, the experts give their market report.

How a Humble Oregon Woodsman Conquered the Yurt Market

A back-to-the-land dream comes full circle (get it?).

So, You Want to Buy a Second Home

Experts weigh in on how (and whether) you should get it.

Want to Rent Your Vacation Home? Your Extra Bedroom? Your Hand-Built Treehouse?

The options are mindboggling. Here's where to start.

Eat & Drink

Interview

6 Questions for Celebrity Chef and Cookbook Author Chris Cosentino

08/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Veggie Love

The Food Lover's Guide to Portland's Epic Vegan Food Scene

08/14/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Dining Guide

17 Standout Vegan–Approved Restaurants in Portland

08/14/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Food Event Spotlight

The Latecomer's Guide to Feast 2017

08/14/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Eat Here Now

We Thought Portland Had Reached Peak Sandwich. Stacked Proves Us Wrong.

08/14/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Word of Mouth

Portland's Vegan Push Pop Invasion Is Nigh!

08/14/2017 By Karen Brooks

Arts & Culture

Fall Arts

20 Shows You Can't Miss in Portland in Fall 2017

08/14/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

Profile

Portland Artist Arvie Smith Paints the Black Experience in Blazing Color

08/14/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

The Art of Resistance

In the Age of Trump, Portland Artists Clap Back

08/14/2017 By Fiona McCann

Fun & Games

Real or Nah? Guess the Actual TBA Performance!

08/14/2017 By Marty Patail

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Aug 10–13

08/10/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Anyi Wong-Lifton

Kids' Lit

When He's Not Saving Goals, Timbers Player Jeff Attinella Writes Children's Books

08/09/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

News & City Life

Environment

Meet the Oregon Attorney Suing President Trump over Climate Change

08/14/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shakedown

What's the Deal with Portland Public Schools?

08/14/2017 By Marty Patail

Profile

Portland Artist Arvie Smith Paints the Black Experience in Blazing Color

08/14/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

The Art of Resistance

In the Age of Trump, Portland Artists Clap Back

08/14/2017 By Fiona McCann

The Great Escapes

Second Homes, Vacation Pads, & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side

08/14/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas

Long Story Short

How Chef Stacey Givens Transformed a Side Lot in Cully into a Booming Urban Farm

08/14/2017 By Chad Walsh

Travel & Outdoors

Environment

Meet the Oregon Attorney Suing President Trump over Climate Change

08/14/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Great Escapes

Second Homes, Vacation Pads, & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side

08/14/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: Market Report

On the Search for a Second Home or Vacation Pad? Here's Where to Look

08/14/2017 By Meagan Nolan

The Great Escapes: Don't Fear—Experiment

The Inside Story of an Awesome Prefab Modernist Beach House

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: Climb That Hill

A Modernist Home in the Gorge Aims High for Now—and Later

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: Cabin Fever

How Two Portlanders Heard the Call of the Cabin

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

Style & Shopping

Fashion Show

Fade to Light Is Back with 10 Local Designers in One Fun Fashion Show

08/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Tyke Bikes to Gender-Neutral Baby Fashion, the Best Portland Stuff for Kids

08/14/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

Celebrating 30 Years of Spartacus, Portland's Beloved Adult Store

08/14/2017 By Eden Dawn

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Oddities

5 Places That Exist Only in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Shops

10 Perfectly Portland Shops in the Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Health & Wellness

Veggie Love

The Food Lover's Guide to Portland's Epic Vegan Food Scene

08/14/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Dining Guide

17 Standout Vegan–Approved Restaurants in Portland

08/14/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Word of Mouth

Portland's Vegan Push Pop Invasion Is Nigh!

08/14/2017 By Karen Brooks

Pizza Party

The Definitive Guide to Portland's Vegan Pizza

08/14/2017 Research by Anyi Wong-Lifton Edited by Molly Woodstock

Long Story Short

How Chef Stacey Givens Transformed a Side Lot in Cully into a Booming Urban Farm

08/14/2017 By Chad Walsh

Veggie Love: Bizarre Buffet

Three Amazingly Weird Things Chef Aaron Adams Does with Plants at Farm Spirit

08/14/2017 By Liz Crain

Bars & Nightlife

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Home & Real Estate

Architecture

Kengo Kuma's New Portland-Area Home Is a Straight-Up Stunner

08/14/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

The Great Escapes

Second Homes, Vacation Pads, & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side

08/14/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: How-To

Want to Rent Your Vacation Home? Your Extra Bedroom? Your Hand-Built Treehouse?

08/14/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

The Great Escapes: Hunt & Gather

So, You Want to Buy a Second Home

08/14/2017 By Bryanna Briley

The Great Escapes: Round Out Your World

How a Humble Oregon Woodsman Conquered the Yurt Market

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: Market Report

On the Search for a Second Home or Vacation Pad? Here's Where to Look

08/14/2017 By Meagan Nolan

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe