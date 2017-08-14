The Latecomer's Guide to Feast 2017

Feast's Night Market Image: Jannie Huang

The Portland food and drink festival, Feast, is upon us (Sept 14–17). Most of the hot-ticket events sold out within a matter of days. Here are a few that might still have some last-minute tickets available. Full schedule and tickets at feastportland.com.

Friday

Friday Grand Tasting

Pioneer Courthouse Square transforms into a massive tasting room, with 80-plus vendors, from celebrity chefs to vintners to cheesemakers.

Pilsners: So Fresh and So Clean

Three brewers and one Certified Cicerone (it’s like having a master’s degree in beer) will take you from the Czech Republic to Colorado in a full-on tour of the crisp, fresh brew.

Saturday

Punch Power: Drinks for a Crowd

Join three celebrated West Coast bartenders as they teach you the tricks to big-batch booze.

Kilts Not Required: American Single Malts

Northwest distillers ruminate on New World single malts beyond bourbon and rye.

Sunday

Because Breakfast

Bakeshop’s Kim Boyce and Suzette’s Jehnee Rains help whip up all the handmade treats you can handle. Wash them down with Tea Bar golden milk lattes and Stumptown cold brew cocktails.

Pizza & Burgers

The man behind Pizza Jerk and Bunk Sandwiches takes it back to basics with an all-star cast for a garden party at his NE PDX pizza shop.