  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Food Event Spotlight

The Latecomer's Guide to Feast 2017

The Portland food and drink festival is upon us. Still hoping to score tickets? Here are a few events to check out.

By Eat Beat Team 8/14/2017 at 12:25pm Published in the September 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

Unspecified 2 cdeqzp

Feast's Night Market

Image: Jannie Huang

The Portland food and drink festival, Feast, is upon us (Sept 14–17). Most of the hot-ticket events sold out within a matter of days. Here are a few that might still have some last-minute tickets available. Full schedule and tickets at feastportland.com.

Friday

Friday Grand Tasting
Pioneer Courthouse Square transforms into a massive tasting room, with 80-plus vendors, from celebrity chefs to vintners to cheesemakers.

Pilsners: So Fresh and So Clean
Three brewers and one Certified Cicerone (it’s like having a master’s degree in beer) will take you from the Czech Republic to Colorado in a full-on tour of the crisp, fresh brew.

Saturday

Punch Power: Drinks for a Crowd
Join three celebrated West Coast bartenders as they teach you the tricks to big-batch booze.

Kilts Not Required: American Single Malts
Northwest distillers ruminate on New World single malts beyond bourbon and rye. 

Sunday

Because Breakfast
Bakeshop’s Kim Boyce and Suzette’s Jehnee Rains help whip up all the handmade treats you can handle. Wash them down with Tea Bar golden milk lattes and Stumptown cold brew cocktails.

Pizza & Burgers
The man behind Pizza Jerk and Bunk Sandwiches takes it back to basics with an all-star cast for a garden party at his NE PDX pizza shop.

Filed under
Feast Portland
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Bunk Sandwiches

$ Sandwiches Multiple Locations

Bunk co-owners Tommy Habetz and Nick Wood package outsized flavor between two slices of bread, from a rousing pork belly Cubano to a defining Oregon albacore...

Editor’s Pick

Pizza Jerk

$$ Pizza 5028 NE 42nd Ave

In a former neighborhood bar on the edge of Cully, Bunk Sandwiches’ Tommy Habetz has remixed the family pizza parlor for a new generation—punk rock, Sichuan ...

Editor’s Pick

Suzette Creperie

$ 3342 SE Belmont St

Suzette boasts a cocktail menu, a $3.50 happy hour, and a killer brunch, not to mention superlative crêpes, layered with quality ingredients and fromscratch ...

Editor’s Pick

Bakeshop

$ Bakery 5351 NE Sandy Blvd

Northeast Portland's Bakeshop turns out addictive, seasonal handpies, tarts, and croissants.

Related Content

Appetite for Distraction

Feast Portland Eats Austin, Texas

01/26/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Portland Pages

Friend Raiser

06/23/2017 By Portland Pages

Portland Pages

The International School Auction Gala

04/05/2017 By Portland Pages

Food Event Spotlight

Feast Tickets Are on Sale and Going Fast

06/06/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Eat & Drink

Interview

6 Questions for Celebrity Chef and Cookbook Author Chris Cosentino

08/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Veggie Love

The Food Lover's Guide to Portland's Epic Vegan Food Scene

08/14/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Dining Guide

17 Standout Vegan–Approved Restaurants in Portland

08/14/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Food Event Spotlight

The Latecomer's Guide to Feast 2017

08/14/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Eat Here Now

We Thought Portland Had Reached Peak Sandwich. Stacked Proves Us Wrong.

08/14/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Word of Mouth

Portland's Vegan Push Pop Invasion Is Nigh!

08/14/2017 By Karen Brooks

Arts & Culture

Fall Arts

20 Shows You Can't Miss in Portland in Fall 2017

08/14/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

Profile

Portland Artist Arvie Smith Paints the Black Experience in Blazing Color

08/14/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

The Art of Resistance

In the Age of Trump, Portland Artists Clap Back

08/14/2017 By Fiona McCann

Fun & Games

Real or Nah? Guess the Actual TBA Performance!

08/14/2017 By Marty Patail

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Aug 10–13

08/10/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Anyi Wong-Lifton

Kids' Lit

When He's Not Saving Goals, Timbers Player Jeff Attinella Writes Children's Books

08/09/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

News & City Life

Environment

Meet the Oregon Attorney Suing President Trump over Climate Change

08/14/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shakedown

What's the Deal with Portland Public Schools?

08/14/2017 By Marty Patail

Profile

Portland Artist Arvie Smith Paints the Black Experience in Blazing Color

08/14/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

The Art of Resistance

In the Age of Trump, Portland Artists Clap Back

08/14/2017 By Fiona McCann

The Great Escapes

Second Homes, Vacation Pads, & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side

08/14/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas

Long Story Short

How Chef Stacey Givens Transformed a Side Lot in Cully into a Booming Urban Farm

08/14/2017 By Chad Walsh

Travel & Outdoors

Environment

Meet the Oregon Attorney Suing President Trump over Climate Change

08/14/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Great Escapes

Second Homes, Vacation Pads, & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side

08/14/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: Market Report

On the Search for a Second Home or Vacation Pad? Here's Where to Look

08/14/2017 By Meagan Nolan

The Great Escapes: Don't Fear—Experiment

The Inside Story of an Awesome Prefab Modernist Beach House

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: Climb That Hill

A Modernist Home in the Gorge Aims High for Now—and Later

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: Cabin Fever

How Two Portlanders Heard the Call of the Cabin

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

Style & Shopping

Fashion Show

Fade to Light Is Back with 10 Local Designers in One Fun Fashion Show

08/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Tyke Bikes to Gender-Neutral Baby Fashion, the Best Portland Stuff for Kids

08/14/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

Celebrating 30 Years of Spartacus, Portland's Beloved Adult Store

08/14/2017 By Eden Dawn

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Oddities

5 Places That Exist Only in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Shops

10 Perfectly Portland Shops in the Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Health & Wellness

Veggie Love

The Food Lover's Guide to Portland's Epic Vegan Food Scene

08/14/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Dining Guide

17 Standout Vegan–Approved Restaurants in Portland

08/14/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Word of Mouth

Portland's Vegan Push Pop Invasion Is Nigh!

08/14/2017 By Karen Brooks

Pizza Party

The Definitive Guide to Portland's Vegan Pizza

08/14/2017 Research by Anyi Wong-Lifton Edited by Molly Woodstock

Long Story Short

How Chef Stacey Givens Transformed a Side Lot in Cully into a Booming Urban Farm

08/14/2017 By Chad Walsh

Veggie Love: Bizarre Buffet

Three Amazingly Weird Things Chef Aaron Adams Does with Plants at Farm Spirit

08/14/2017 By Liz Crain

Bars & Nightlife

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Home & Real Estate

Architecture

Kengo Kuma's New Portland-Area Home Is a Straight-Up Stunner

08/14/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

The Great Escapes

Second Homes, Vacation Pads, & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side

08/14/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: How-To

Want to Rent Your Vacation Home? Your Extra Bedroom? Your Hand-Built Treehouse?

08/14/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

The Great Escapes: Hunt & Gather

So, You Want to Buy a Second Home

08/14/2017 By Bryanna Briley

The Great Escapes: Round Out Your World

How a Humble Oregon Woodsman Conquered the Yurt Market

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: Market Report

On the Search for a Second Home or Vacation Pad? Here's Where to Look

08/14/2017 By Meagan Nolan

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe