Food Event Spotlight
The Latecomer's Guide to Feast 2017
The Portland food and drink festival is upon us. Still hoping to score tickets? Here are a few events to check out.
The Portland food and drink festival, Feast, is upon us (Sept 14–17). Most of the hot-ticket events sold out within a matter of days. Here are a few that might still have some last-minute tickets available. Full schedule and tickets at feastportland.com.
Friday
Friday Grand Tasting
Pioneer Courthouse Square transforms into a massive tasting room, with 80-plus vendors, from celebrity chefs to vintners to cheesemakers.
Pilsners: So Fresh and So Clean
Three brewers and one Certified Cicerone (it’s like having a master’s degree in beer) will take you from the Czech Republic to Colorado in a full-on tour of the crisp, fresh brew.
Saturday
Punch Power: Drinks for a Crowd
Join three celebrated West Coast bartenders as they teach you the tricks to big-batch booze.
Kilts Not Required: American Single Malts
Northwest distillers ruminate on New World single malts beyond bourbon and rye.
Sunday
Because Breakfast
Bakeshop’s Kim Boyce and Suzette’s Jehnee Rains help whip up all the handmade treats you can handle. Wash them down with Tea Bar golden milk lattes and Stumptown cold brew cocktails.
Pizza & Burgers
The man behind Pizza Jerk and Bunk Sandwiches takes it back to basics with an all-star cast for a garden party at his NE PDX pizza shop.
