The Shakedown

What's the Deal with Portland Public Schools?

We size up our local educational overlords.

By Marty Patail 8/14/2017 at 12:37pm Published in the September 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

Image: Courtesy Shutterstock/Zhou Eka

↑ Upside

  • Deliberate board decision-making process spans full length of any one child’s K–12 education
  • History curriculum includes daily field trips to ancient, crumbling schools of the past
  • Accommodating to many types of parents, from outraged to apoplectic
  • Courageous Conversations program sorts everyone into Gryffindor
  • Superintendent hiring process a solid reality show concept
  • Short calendar encourages innovative homeschooling methods
  • System’s inadequacies last only until graduation
  • All 49,189 students to overcome the odds and succeed

↓ Downside 

  • Weather closures protect the alpine dwellers of the precipitous west side
  • Sort of like if Fast Times at Ridgemont High got a gritty Nolan reboot
  • Scheduling clearly devised by someone who has never held a job
  • Telling kids to “get the lead out” now has dark overtones
  • Local Blanes still stealing hearts of local Andies
  • Hard to blame Trump for the state of things
  • All future teachers to be named Alexa
Portland Public Schools, The Shakedown
