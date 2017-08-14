The Shakedown
What's the Deal with Portland Public Schools?
We size up our local educational overlords.
↑ Upside
- Deliberate board decision-making process spans full length of any one child’s K–12 education
- History curriculum includes daily field trips to ancient, crumbling schools of the past
- Accommodating to many types of parents, from outraged to apoplectic
- Courageous Conversations program sorts everyone into Gryffindor
- Superintendent hiring process a solid reality show concept
- Short calendar encourages innovative homeschooling methods
- System’s inadequacies last only until graduation
- All 49,189 students to overcome the odds and succeed
↓ Downside
- Weather closures protect the alpine dwellers of the precipitous west side
- Sort of like if Fast Times at Ridgemont High got a gritty Nolan reboot
- Scheduling clearly devised by someone who has never held a job
- Telling kids to “get the lead out” now has dark overtones
- Local Blanes still stealing hearts of local Andies
- Hard to blame Trump for the state of things
- All future teachers to be named Alexa