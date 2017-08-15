  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Interview

6 Questions for Celebrity Chef and Cookbook Author Chris Cosentino

We sit down with the Top Chef: Masters star and new Portland chef to dish on his upcoming cookbook, Offal Good.

By Benjamin Tepler 8/15/2017 at 10:06am

6071 cose 9780770435127 art r1 m16ndk

Chris Cosentino

Image: Michael Harlan Turkell

Chris Cosentino and his Portland hotel restaurant, Jackrabbit, have been a little slow to catch on since opening this spring. But farther south, in San Francisco, Cosentino is a major food celeb—he's starred on shows like Top Chef: Masters and The Next Iron Chef and earned accolades for his time at Incanto and his own Cockscomb. 

On August 29, Cosentino’s second cookbook, Offal Good, will hit shelves—and it’s a doozy. For those who don’t already know, Cosentino’s particular passion is offal, or organs, extremities, and odd bits. For some, it will be a groundbreaking new resource for cooking with the lesser-known cuts; for others it will be positively gruesome. (Check out the October issue of Portland Monthly for the full review). We sat down with the storied chef to talk offal, animal philosophy, and the American palate.

What’s the deal with your offal obsession?

I used to get attacked by vegetarians—everybody saying I was horrible. But I’m choosing to utilize everything, instead of just picking the pork chop.

We’re the only culture in the world that won’t eat organ meat on a daily basis. In Italy they celebrate with the slaughter of a whole hog, make blood sausage, put up hams, make sofrit. We fell behind because we were caught up in this mechanized lifestyle of certain cuts—skeletal cuts only, and not the rest of it. We wonder how mad cow and all these diseases came to be. It’s because we were pushing animal growth for skeletal muscle but not using the whole animal and feeding appropriately.

My mother won’t touch offal, because she was around during World War II, rationing—forced to eat tongue. I just don’t want these things to go away. The last book that taught people to cook like this was Variety Meats, by Richard Olney in the Time Life series.

Culturally, we are so afraid of things here that we can’t deal with it. We won’t eat horse; won’t eat [animals we also consider pets]. In other countries that’s the norm. What are we afraid of?

Offal good cover aghacx

Offal Good drops August 29.

Image: Michael Harlan Turkell

What’s your tactic for getting people to start eating more offal?

A lot of it is putting the familiar with the unfamiliar. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard someone say, “ohhh braiiins.” Or dudes saying, “I’m not going to eat balls.” What dictates a tenderloin being haute cuisine, and tripe not? The tenderloin muscle is used for pushing turds out. We’ve got a disconnect to where our food comes from and why. When you change somebody’s perspective on what should be considered delicious or not, it’s incredible.

Is it texture? We have to get over those fears and say, “You know what? This is going to have a different texture for me. It may be a little bit more intense, but it still has the underlying flavor of that animal.” 

The udder [of a cow] tastes like foie gras if you cook it properly. I make bacon out of cow udder, and it is incredible. It’s very traditional Argentinian. This is the biggest thing I keep trying to explain to people. I’m just repackaging. It’s like I took an old fucking G.I. Joe, and put him in a fancy new package so the younger generation will love it. And that’s what grandmothers have been doing for generations upon generations. I’m not doing anything different. I’m just riding on the backs of thousands of grandmas before me.

Is there anything you won’t eat?

I won’t eat balut (cooked bird embryo), and I won’t eat natto (fermented soybeans). I hate natto. To me it looks like rabbit pellets mixed with snot. It’s just wrong. 

Tell me about the time you slaughtered your first animal.

I took my team to harvest an animal, and no one burnt anything for a year; no one overcooked anything. It was absolutely brutal. The first animal I harvested was a goat. Then I had to take two kids. I held them until they died. You go through so many emotions compiled into one. Fear, hatred—you loathe yourself. You’re excited because you did something properly. You’re sad. And yet you feel horror for what you’ve just done. I don’t care how fucking tough you are—it’s hard. If I didn’t do it, I would’ve been the biggest hypocrite in the world. 

Is it annoying to be pigeonholed as the “offal guy”? 

Sometimes, yeah. My first book was Beginnings (2012), which ended up backfiring, because it wasn’t what anybody wanted or expected from me. It was about seasonal starters, apps, cheese, salumi. Great simple book. Everybody thinks I don’t know how to work with vegetables. 75 percent of the book was vegetables. Offal has always been 3 percent of my menu. 

I think it’s just because I spent so much time researching and understanding and wanting to teach others. I’ve come up to Portland for events, and when I don’t serve organs, people are like “what the hell is this?” It’s frustrating that people think it’s the only thing I can do. 

Why did it take you 10 years to publish Offal Good?

I wrote the original proposal with my wife, Tatiana. I was at Incanto and nobody cared. The subject was so taboo back then. We farmed it out but had no luck. Everyone would say, "horrible subject; not applicable; nobody’s interested; nobody eats that shit; that’s poor people food." I had Anthony Bourdain’s agent at the time, but still nobody would touch it. Finally, after I won Top Chef: Masters serving organ meats, Clarkson and Potter agreed to do it. I’m proud of what we’ve done.

Filed under
Cookbooks, Chris Cosentino
Show Comments
In this Article

Jackrabbit

$$$ New American, Pacific Northwest 545 SW Taylor St.

Top Chef celeb chef Chris Cosentino’s first Portland operation is set in the ground floor the Duniway Hotel (formerly the Executive Tower). It's one part off...

Related Content

Sugar Rush

Meet Jami Curl, Portland's Candy Queen

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Read 'Em and Eat

America’s Test Kitchen Tackles Plant-Based Recipes in Vegan for Everybody

04/17/2017 By Molly Woodstock

First Look

First Look: Inside Chris Cosentino's Jackrabbit

03/14/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

News to Chew

Pok Pok NW Opens, Roe Moves West, Plus More PDX Food News

04/21/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Eat & Drink

Interview

6 Questions for Celebrity Chef and Cookbook Author Chris Cosentino

08/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Veggie Love

The Food Lover's Guide to Portland's Epic Vegan Food Scene

08/14/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Dining Guide

17 Standout Vegan–Approved Restaurants in Portland

08/14/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Food Event Spotlight

The Latecomer's Guide to Feast 2017

08/14/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Eat Here Now

We Thought Portland Had Reached Peak Sandwich. Stacked Proves Us Wrong.

08/14/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Word of Mouth

Portland's Vegan Push Pop Invasion Is Nigh!

08/14/2017 By Karen Brooks

Arts & Culture

Fall Arts

20 Shows You Can't Miss in Portland in Fall 2017

08/14/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

Profile

Portland Artist Arvie Smith Paints the Black Experience in Blazing Color

08/14/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

The Art of Resistance

In the Age of Trump, Portland Artists Clap Back

08/14/2017 By Fiona McCann

Fun & Games

Real or Nah? Guess the Actual TBA Performance!

08/14/2017 By Marty Patail

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Aug 10–13

08/10/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Anyi Wong-Lifton

Kids' Lit

When He's Not Saving Goals, Timbers Player Jeff Attinella Writes Children's Books

08/09/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

News & City Life

Environment

Meet the Oregon Attorney Suing President Trump over Climate Change

08/14/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shakedown

What's the Deal with Portland Public Schools?

08/14/2017 By Marty Patail

Profile

Portland Artist Arvie Smith Paints the Black Experience in Blazing Color

08/14/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

The Art of Resistance

In the Age of Trump, Portland Artists Clap Back

08/14/2017 By Fiona McCann

The Great Escapes

Second Homes, Vacation Pads, & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side

08/14/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas

Long Story Short

How Chef Stacey Givens Transformed a Side Lot in Cully into a Booming Urban Farm

08/14/2017 By Chad Walsh

Travel & Outdoors

Environment

Meet the Oregon Attorney Suing President Trump over Climate Change

08/14/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Great Escapes

Second Homes, Vacation Pads, & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side

08/14/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: Market Report

On the Search for a Second Home or Vacation Pad? Here's Where to Look

08/14/2017 By Meagan Nolan

The Great Escapes: Don't Fear—Experiment

The Inside Story of an Awesome Prefab Modernist Beach House

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: Climb That Hill

A Modernist Home in the Gorge Aims High for Now—and Later

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: Cabin Fever

How Two Portlanders Heard the Call of the Cabin

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

Style & Shopping

Fashion Show

Fade to Light Is Back with 10 Local Designers in One Fun Fashion Show

08/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Tyke Bikes to Gender-Neutral Baby Fashion, the Best Portland Stuff for Kids

08/14/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

Celebrating 30 Years of Spartacus, Portland's Beloved Adult Store

08/14/2017 By Eden Dawn

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Oddities

5 Places That Exist Only in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Shops

10 Perfectly Portland Shops in the Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Health & Wellness

Veggie Love

The Food Lover's Guide to Portland's Epic Vegan Food Scene

08/14/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Dining Guide

17 Standout Vegan–Approved Restaurants in Portland

08/14/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Word of Mouth

Portland's Vegan Push Pop Invasion Is Nigh!

08/14/2017 By Karen Brooks

Pizza Party

The Definitive Guide to Portland's Vegan Pizza

08/14/2017 Research by Anyi Wong-Lifton Edited by Molly Woodstock

Long Story Short

How Chef Stacey Givens Transformed a Side Lot in Cully into a Booming Urban Farm

08/14/2017 By Chad Walsh

Veggie Love: Bizarre Buffet

Three Amazingly Weird Things Chef Aaron Adams Does with Plants at Farm Spirit

08/14/2017 By Liz Crain

Bars & Nightlife

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Home & Real Estate

Architecture

Kengo Kuma's New Portland-Area Home Is a Straight-Up Stunner

08/14/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

The Great Escapes

Second Homes, Vacation Pads, & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side

08/14/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: How-To

Want to Rent Your Vacation Home? Your Extra Bedroom? Your Hand-Built Treehouse?

08/14/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

The Great Escapes: Hunt & Gather

So, You Want to Buy a Second Home

08/14/2017 By Bryanna Briley

The Great Escapes: Round Out Your World

How a Humble Oregon Woodsman Conquered the Yurt Market

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: Market Report

On the Search for a Second Home or Vacation Pad? Here's Where to Look

08/14/2017 By Meagan Nolan

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe