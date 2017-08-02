Drink Like Tyrion Lannister at This Game of Thrones Wine Tasting

Cersei Lannister enjoying a goblet of wine in between murder and incest. Image: Helen Sloan/HBO

Vintner is coming.

Starting August 9, Northeast wine bar Pairings Portland will pour a themed tasting, matching bottles to Game of Thrones characters based on the character of the wines themselves. Eight of those wines will be available in the tasting flight, while all 15 will be available for purchase.

“Let’s say we describe a character as 'bold, mischievous, and unpredictable,'” explains Pairings owner Jeffrey Weissler in a press release. "Our job is then to show you how to taste those words."

According to the same release, the final lineup of characters and wines will be a surprise, but contenders include Sansa Stark, Jon Snow, Arya Stark, Daenerys Targaryen, Cersei Lannister, Davos Seaworth, Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish, Bran Stark, Brienne of Tarth, Jaime Lannister, Samwell Tarly, Tyrion Lannister, and Jorah Mormont.

Assuming, of course, that all of these characters survive the fourth episode on Sunday, August 6. Still, we managed to convince the shop owners to give us an exclusive preview of what to expect:

Daenerys Targaryen: Collet Chablis 1er Cru Montmains

Idealistic, strong, confident, moral, intelligent, beautiful, heat resistant

Jon Snow: Tikves Barovo

Guarded, solemn, perceptive, brave, courageous, reborn

Sandor Clegane (The Hound): Dominique Andiran Magnus

Hard working, temperamental, undeterred, amoral, redeemed, fratricidal

Let's just be thankful they're skipping a Theon Greyjoy pairing: weak, salty, reeking.

Noon–10 p.m. Wed–Fri and noon–7 p.m. Sat, Aug 9–12, Pairings, $25