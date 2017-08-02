  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

News to Chew

Oregon Wins Big at the National Cheese Awards, a Bon Appétit Lovefest, and More PDX Food News

… including Water Avenue’s new food menu, Tasty n Sons' expansion into McMinnville, and a fire at Fish Sauce.

By Benjamin Tepler 8/2/2017 at 9:07am

Guero1 ij9fci

Güero is a finalist for Bon Appetit's “Best New Restaurants in America 2017."

Image: Benjamin Tepler

Four PDX Spots Land on Bon Appetit’s Best Restaurants List 

The vaunted publication just dropped its finalist list of the 50 “Best New Restaurants in America 2017.” Four of those slots go to Portland Monthly-approved Portland restaurants: Tusk, Güero, Afuri, and Dame. Later this month, we’ll find out if they make BA’s whittled-down “Hot 10” list—a pretty big deal as national exposure goes. 

Oregon Crushes the National Cheese Awards 

At the American Cheese Society’s 34th Annual Cheese Competition in Denver, Colorado, Oregon racked up major accolades (as it does every year), with 15 wins. Ochoa’s Queseria scored four medals, Rogue Creamery landed three ribbons, and Briar Rose's Feta, Tillamook’s 4-Year Reserve White Cheddar, and Rivers Edge’s classic Up in Smoke were all first-place finishers. Check out the full list here. 

Water Avenue Coffee Blows Out Its Food Menu

One of Portland’s best roasteries and coffee shops got into the food game last year with a simple menu of avocado toasts and grain salads. Now they’re going whole hog, everyday from 7 a.m.–3 p.m., with braised lamb and polenta, espresso molé arepas, and duck confit hash. This might have something to do with Australian coffee expats Proud Mary setting up shop on Northeast Alberta with a full brunch menu last month. In any case, we’re excited to see what the local coffee studs can do.

Tasty n Sons Expands to McMinnville 

In spring 2018, John Gorham (Tasty n Sons, Toro Bravo, et al.) will bring his particular brand of steak house/brunch fare to downtown McMinnville inside the upcoming Atticus Hotel, just off Third Street. Gorham says his “Third n Tasty” will pull from his list of global favorites from Tasty n Sons’ brunch (wanna make that shakshuka, anyone?) and Tasty n Alder’s dinner, while also focusing on Oregon wine and food from the various wine regions of the world.

Vietnamese Fish Sauce Shutters after Fire

EaterPDX reports that the Alphabet District eatery burned down on July 30, possibly due a dumpster fire that tore through the electrical power to the building. Owners Ben Bui and his mother Lauren Huynh opened Short Round (3962 SE Hawthorne Blvd) just weeks earlier, serving Vietnamese street food, Korean drinking snacks, and frozen slushie cocktails. No word on whether Fish Sauce will reopen.

Filed under
Cheese, John Gorham, Fire, Hometown Pride
Show Comments
In this Article

Fish Sauce

$$ Vietnamese 407 NW 17th Ave

Revel in the exotic Vietnamese cuisine at this restaurant on NW 17th in the Alphabet District, and be sure to hit up their rocking happy hour specials.

Editor’s Pick

Tasty n Alder

$$$ American, Breakfast / Brunch, Steakhouse 580 SW 12th Ave

The west-side sister restaurant to Tasty n Sons rules brunch, but carves out its own identity with a strong lunch program (the famous radicchio salad include...

Editor’s Pick

Toro Bravo

$$ Pacific Northwest, Spanish 120 NE Russell St

Chef John Gorham imports the rowdiness of a tapeo in Andalucía to his Spanish-inspired east-side eatery. There’s a little French and a pinch of Northwest thr...

Editor’s Pick

Tasty n Sons

$ Breakfast / Brunch, Mediterranean 3808 N Williams Ave, Suite C

At renowned Toro Bravo chef John Gorham’s all-day brunch spot, the food is inspired, and so is the mood. Dishes are served family-style, allowing diners to s...

Editor’s Pick

Water Avenue Coffee

$ Coffee 1028 SE Water Ave 145

Enormous blue neon letters spelling COFFEE hang over the bar and beckon visitors as a modern nod to the working-class coffee shop of yore. Mud-wise, expect s...

Editor’s Pick

Dame

$$ Pacific Northwest 2930 NE Killingsworth St

At this NE Killingsworth boîte, au naturel is the only way to go. Rising-star sommelier Dana Frank and co-owner Jane Smith built their dark, soigné restauran...

Editor’s Pick

Afuri Ramen

$$ Ramen 923 SE 7th Ave.

One slurp of Afuri’s signature yuzu shio broth and you get what the fuss is about.

Editor’s Pick

Güero

$ Mexican, Sandwiches 200 NE 28th Ave

After four years in the food cart trenches, the beloved torta spot has transformed into a full-on cantina. The counter-service spot serves up eight or nine t...

Editor’s Pick

Tusk

$$ Middle Eastern, Pacific Northwest 2448 E Burnside St

A farm-fresh Mideast remix beckons Portland into the light.

Related Content

Recipes

Make the Shakshuka from Tasty n Sons at Home

07/10/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Not-So-Humble Brag

Portland Monthly Takes Home a Top National Magazine Award

05/24/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Food Event Spotlight

Stakes Are High at the 17th Annual Wild About Game Competition

06/14/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

James Beard Awards

Portland Monthly Food Critic Karen Brooks Wins a 2017 James Beard Award

04/25/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Eat & Drink

Wine

Drink Like Tyrion Lannister at This Game of Thrones Wine Tasting

11:43am By Marty Patail

News to Chew

Oregon Wins Big at the National Cheese Awards, a Bon Appétit Lovefest, and More PDX Food News

9:07am By Benjamin Tepler

Weekly Planner

A Puerto Rican Block Party at Chesa, Southern-Korean Dinners, and More PDX Food Events

08/01/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Breaking News

Former Spago and Bluehour Chef Thomas Boyce Takes Over Pearl Tavern Kitchen

07/26/2017 By Karen Brooks

Beer

The Women of Wildfang and 10 Barrel Brewed a Summer Beer

07/25/2017 By Marty Patail

Breaking News

Boxer Ramen to Open in Americano’s Burnside 26 Space in October

07/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Arts & Culture

Spoken Word

Poets at Pickathon? We're In.

4:50pm By Bryanna Briley

Photography

From the 1800s to the 1990s, African American Lives Captured on Camera

1:06pm By Fiona McCann

Wine

Drink Like Tyrion Lannister at This Game of Thrones Wine Tasting

11:43am By Marty Patail

Music

Aminé Just Dropped His New Album and It Was Worth the Wait

07/28/2017 By Marty Patail

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 27–30

07/27/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Anyi Wong-Lifton

Books

Walking the World with Pacific Northwest Writer Robert Moor

07/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

News & City Life

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Summer Reads

Summer Reading 2017: Fresh Short Stories and Poems from Top Portland Writers

07/10/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Long Story Short

'Unlikely Hiker' Jenny Bruso Blasts Open the Idea of Who Belongs in the Wilderness

07/10/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Design

How a Portland Company Helped Brand a Sweet New Tokyo Hotel

07/10/2017 By Zach Dundas

Sports

Meet the Portland Coach Breaking Down Barriers on the Soccer Pitch

07/10/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Travel & Outdoors

Coastal Getaway

A Bay City Bed & Breakfast Gets Into the Tiny Home Game

07/28/2017 By Michelle DeVona

Books

Walking the World with Pacific Northwest Writer Robert Moor

07/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Forest Escape

Pro Tip: Summer Is the Right Time to Reserve Your Winter Cabin Getaway

07/11/2017 By Meagan Nolan

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Beaches

The Insider's Guide to the Oregon Coast

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Style & Shopping

Beer

The Women of Wildfang and 10 Barrel Brewed a Summer Beer

07/25/2017 By Marty Patail

Lookbook

A New Jewelry Lookbook Submerges Models in Milk

07/18/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion Show

Alley 33 Returns for a Lucky Seventh Year with a New Spot

07/18/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

Take a Peek at Portland's Best Eyewear

07/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Fizzy Cold Brew to Perfect Picnic Blankets, the Best Local Stuff for a Lazy River Day

07/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Music

Perfume Genius Talks Fashion, Feminine Energy, and Touring Under Trump

07/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Books

Walking the World with Pacific Northwest Writer Robert Moor

07/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Healthy Events

Have a Happy, Healthy August with These Wellness Events

07/26/2017 By Molly Woodstock and Regan Breeden

Natural Path

Golden Hour Acupuncture Is a Hidden Treasure Worth Seeking

07/24/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Restaurant Openings

You Can Now Eat Gluten-Free, Vegan Pizza at Back to Eden Bakery

07/20/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

Portland Menstrual Society Provides Period Products for All

07/20/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Restaurant Openings

Ichiza Kitchen Brings Pan-Asian Vegan Small Plates to Goose Hollow

07/13/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

Home & Real Estate

Design

3 Portland Swimming Pools to Drool Over

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Design

How a Portland Company Helped Brand a Sweet New Tokyo Hotel

07/10/2017 By Zach Dundas

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

06/30/2017 Edited by Eden Dawn

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

06/30/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The Suburbs

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe