Güero is a finalist for Bon Appetit's “Best New Restaurants in America 2017." Image: Benjamin Tepler

Four PDX Spots Land on Bon Appetit’s Best Restaurants List

The vaunted publication just dropped its finalist list of the 50 “Best New Restaurants in America 2017.” Four of those slots go to Portland Monthly-approved Portland restaurants: Tusk, Güero, Afuri, and Dame. Later this month, we’ll find out if they make BA’s whittled-down “Hot 10” list—a pretty big deal as national exposure goes.

Oregon Crushes the National Cheese Awards

At the American Cheese Society’s 34th Annual Cheese Competition in Denver, Colorado, Oregon racked up major accolades (as it does every year), with 15 wins. Ochoa’s Queseria scored four medals, Rogue Creamery landed three ribbons, and Briar Rose's Feta, Tillamook’s 4-Year Reserve White Cheddar, and Rivers Edge’s classic Up in Smoke were all first-place finishers. Check out the full list here.

Water Avenue Coffee Blows Out Its Food Menu

One of Portland’s best roasteries and coffee shops got into the food game last year with a simple menu of avocado toasts and grain salads. Now they’re going whole hog, everyday from 7 a.m.–3 p.m., with braised lamb and polenta, espresso molé arepas, and duck confit hash. This might have something to do with Australian coffee expats Proud Mary setting up shop on Northeast Alberta with a full brunch menu last month. In any case, we’re excited to see what the local coffee studs can do.

Tasty n Sons Expands to McMinnville

In spring 2018, John Gorham (Tasty n Sons, Toro Bravo, et al.) will bring his particular brand of steak house/brunch fare to downtown McMinnville inside the upcoming Atticus Hotel, just off Third Street. Gorham says his “Third n Tasty” will pull from his list of global favorites from Tasty n Sons’ brunch (wanna make that shakshuka, anyone?) and Tasty n Alder’s dinner, while also focusing on Oregon wine and food from the various wine regions of the world.

Vietnamese Fish Sauce Shutters after Fire

EaterPDX reports that the Alphabet District eatery burned down on July 30, possibly due a dumpster fire that tore through the electrical power to the building. Owners Ben Bui and his mother Lauren Huynh opened Short Round (3962 SE Hawthorne Blvd) just weeks earlier, serving Vietnamese street food, Korean drinking snacks, and frozen slushie cocktails. No word on whether Fish Sauce will reopen.