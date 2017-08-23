  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

First Impressions

Beyond Muffins: Brunch at Water Avenue Coffee

The local roaster steps up with massive hotcakes, espresso mole, and chorizo-egg sandwiches.

By Benjamin Tepler 8/23/2017 at 11:06am

Waterave2 xo1k5v

Water Ave's egg and chorizo breakfast sandwich

Image: Benjamin Tepler

There are few coffee roasters in town that offer a full-fledged food menu, with most sticking to the requisite pastry case. And—with the exception of Proud Mary, which traveled all the way from Australia to spread the gospel of full-service coffee and comprehensive brunch to Portland’s scene earlier this year—almost no one steps up beyond avocado toasts and turkey sandwiches. But as of this summer, Water Avenue Coffee, the eight-year-old Southeast industrial roaster, is getting serious. 

Tasked with the challenge: Jim Kavanaugh, a pastry alum from Genoa and Gruner (both closed), Tamara Edens (Grain & Gristle and Old Salt), and Beth Leppek (Washington’s The Willows Inn). Their menu hits all of Portland’s modern-day sweet spots: cocoa nib granola with preserves, a grain bowl with Gathering Together Farms veggies tossed in creamy lemon tahini, and an egg sandwich. That last item is a reliable highlight: a thick, griddled chorizo verde patty with herby aioli, parmesan, and a McMuffin-style egg puck.

Waterave3 qzra8q

The positively massive hotcake with fruit preserves, honey, candied seeds, and whipped cream

Image: Benjamin Tepler

On first taste, the larger plates still need R&D. The ambitious espresso mole arepas are a bit disjointed: tough purple masa cakes, spicy red chorizo, black beans, ripe plantains, and a sweet, bitter mole thickened with Water Ave’s own coffee. It’s a fine, hefty plate of food, but the sweet, salty, and bitter components never quite mesh.

Meanwhile, the sourdough and fruit hotcake leviathan needs to be shared by at least three eaters. A foot around, and close to two inches thick at its center, the sweet, fluffy dough is a solid breakfast platform. The toppings, however—which include an array of candied nuts, berry preserves, Bee Local honey, and vanilla whipped cream—have a cloyingly sweet, kitchen-sink effect. 

And, if you're getting used to the hand-holding, plate-clearing front of house service at Proud Mary, be warned: this is not that. It’s still the busy, multi-use coffee shop where you bus your own table (although it’s easy to forget while sitting on the tiny, umbrella-covered sidewalk).

We don’t mind too much, though—Water Ave is still in its early days as a brunch spot. And besides, any place where you can drink your favorite just-roasted coffee and sit down to a proper meal is a major win in our book.

Filed under
Coffee & Tea, Brunch, First Impressions
Show Comments
In this Article

Old Salt Marketplace

$ Deli, Pacific Northwest, Sandwiches 5027 NE 42nd Ave

Pendleton blanket–level comfort is the credo at this Northeast dining hall, especially at brunch: think flawlessly scrambled eggs, dense house anadama toast,...

Editor’s Pick

Grain & Gristle

$ Pacific Northwest, Pub Grub 1473 NE Prescott

This neighborhood spot is a first-rate, rustic brewpub with a full bar and exceptional eats. The food menu—broken up into Salt, Vegetables, Protein, Cheese, ...

Editor’s Pick

Water Avenue Coffee

$ Coffee 1028 SE Water Ave 145

Enormous blue neon letters spelling COFFEE hang over the bar and beckon visitors as a modern nod to the working-class coffee shop of yore. Mud-wise, expect s...

Proud Mary

$$ Breakfast / Brunch, Coffee 2012 NE Alberta St

This Aussie import is a serious coffee geek destination, but any morning person will savor the house's fancy signature hash: a flavor-packed stack of stand u...

Related Content

WEEKEND GETAWAY

Lummi Island: An Otherworldly Northwest Island Escape

03/02/2015 By Rachel Ritchie

Food News

Sterling Coffee Roasters Will Relocate to a Larger Space This Fall

06/27/2017 By Karen Brooks

Editor's Note

From the Editor: Coffee as Commodity and Connector

02/20/2017 By Zach Dundas

Recipes

Oui Presse Puts the Coffee Back in Coffee Cake

02/20/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Eat & Drink

Beer Me

Hopworks and Deschutes to Open PDX Airport Locations in 2018

08/23/2017 By Marty Patail

Weekly Planner

Naomi Pomeroy Cooks at Teutonic, a Fruit Tart Festival, and More PDX Food Events

08/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

First Impressions

Beyond Muffins: Brunch at Water Avenue Coffee

08/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Everyday Activism

Fighting Food Waste Just Got Easier, Thanks to Imperfect Produce

08/22/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Interview

6 Questions for Celebrity Chef and Cookbook Author Chris Cosentino

08/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Veggie Love

The Food Lover's Guide to Portland's Epic Vegan Food Scene

08/14/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Arts & Culture

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Aug 24–27

08/23/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Anyi Wong-Lifton

Parks

Happy 100th Birthday, International Rose Test Garden!

08/22/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Rachel Wilson

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Aug 17–20

08/17/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Anyi Wong-Lifton

Fall Arts

20 Shows You Can't Miss in Portland in Fall 2017

08/14/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

Profile

Portland Artist Arvie Smith Paints the Black Experience in Blazing Color

08/14/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

The Art of Resistance

In the Age of Trump, Portland Artists Clap Back

08/14/2017 By Fiona McCann

News & City Life

Portland Pages

2017 Bridgetown Bash

08/22/2017 By Portland Pages

Portland Pages

Cambia Health Solutions' Centennial Celebration

08/22/2017 By Portland Pages

Portland Pages

Cascade Cycling Classic

08/22/2017 By Portland Pages

Parks

Happy 100th Birthday, International Rose Test Garden!

08/22/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Rachel Wilson

Health News

Oregon Just Passed the Most Progressive Reproductive Health Policy in America

08/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Environment

Meet the Oregon Attorney Suing President Trump over Climate Change

08/14/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

Travel & Outdoors

Beer Me

Hopworks and Deschutes to Open PDX Airport Locations in 2018

08/23/2017 By Marty Patail

Parks

Happy 100th Birthday, International Rose Test Garden!

08/22/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Rachel Wilson

Environment

Meet the Oregon Attorney Suing President Trump over Climate Change

08/14/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Great Escapes

Second Homes, Vacation Pads, & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side

08/14/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: Market Report

On the Search for a Second Home or Vacation Pad? Here's Where to Look

08/14/2017 By Meagan Nolan

The Great Escapes: Don't Fear—Experiment

The Inside Story of an Awesome Prefab Modernist Beach House

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

Style & Shopping

Fashion Show

Fade to Light Is Back with 10 Local Designers in One Fun Fashion Show

08/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Tyke Bikes to Gender-Neutral Baby Fashion, the Best Portland Stuff for Kids

08/14/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

Celebrating 30 Years of Spartacus, Portland's Beloved Adult Store

08/14/2017 By Eden Dawn

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Oddities

5 Places That Exist Only in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Shops

10 Perfectly Portland Shops in the Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Health & Wellness

Healthy Events

Have a Happy, Healthy September with These Local Wellness Events

08/23/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

Fighting Food Waste Just Got Easier, Thanks to Imperfect Produce

08/22/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Health News

Oregon Just Passed the Most Progressive Reproductive Health Policy in America

08/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Veggie Love

The Food Lover's Guide to Portland's Epic Vegan Food Scene

08/14/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Dining Guide

17 Standout Vegan–Approved Restaurants in Portland

08/14/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Word of Mouth

Portland's Vegan Push Pop Invasion Is Nigh!

08/14/2017 By Karen Brooks

Bars & Nightlife

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Home & Real Estate

Parks

Happy 100th Birthday, International Rose Test Garden!

08/22/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Rachel Wilson

Architecture

Kengo Kuma's New Portland-Area Home Is a Straight-Up Stunner

08/14/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

The Great Escapes

Second Homes, Vacation Pads, & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side

08/14/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: How-To

Want to Rent Your Vacation Home? Your Extra Bedroom? Your Hand-Built Treehouse?

08/14/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

The Great Escapes: Hunt & Gather

So, You Want to Buy a Second Home

08/14/2017 By Bryanna Briley

The Great Escapes: Round Out Your World

How a Humble Oregon Woodsman Conquered the Yurt Market

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe