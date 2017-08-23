Healthy Events
Have a Happy, Healthy September with These Local Wellness Events
Portlanders can surf, run, ferment, bike, stretch, rock climb, and give back to Oregon’s public lands.
Grand Opening Workout at Liberation Barbell
10 a.m. Sat, Sep 2, Liberation Barbell, $15
Celebrate the opening of Portland’s first dedicated body-positive, queer-centric barbell gym by working out with the gym’s founders, Lacy Davis and Christina Cabrales. The all-levels strength and conditioning workout will be followed by coffee and (vegan) donuts.
Tour de Lab
9 a.m. Sun, Sep 3, Lucky Lab Hawthorne, $39–45
Raise funds for the DoveLewis Emergency Animal Hospital by pedaling to 3 or 4 Lucky Lab locations (a 15-mile or 40-mile ride, respectively), earning doggo ears and noses along the way. When you’ve collected your costume, hit the all-you-can-eat hot dog bar to refuel.
Open House & Psychic Palm Readings
7–10 p.m. Fri, Sep 8, Vicki Seabrook’s studio, FREE ($20 per reading)
Enjoy a glass of wine and a Yamuna body rolling session at the new studio of Vicki Seabrook, a bodywork practitioner specializing in Chavutti Thirumal (traditional Indian massage by foot pressure) and Ashiatsu barefoot massage. While you’re there, why not sign up for a 10-minute psychic palm reading session by Linda Cahan?
Color Run 5k
8 a.m.–12 p.m. Sat, Sep 9, Portland International Raceway, $40
Billed as the largest running series in the world, this untimed run douses participants in different colors at every kilometer, setting them up for rainbow-hued selfies at the finish line. Don’t forget to take home your unicorn-adorned gold medal!
Surfing and Yoga
8 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat, Sep 16, Seaside, OR, $160
Head to the Oregon coast for a fun-filled day camp for adults, hosted by the People’s Yoga. The day will begin with yoga on the beach, followed by a surf lesson and plenty of surfing practice time. Lunch and rentals (including a cozy wetsuit) are all included in the price.
Sellwood-Milwaukie Sunday Parkways
11 a.m.–4 p.m. Sun, Sep 24, Sellwood & Milwaukie, FREE
Round up your kids, pump up their bike tires, and catch the last Sunday Parkways of the season. This 8-mile route through Sellwood and Milwaukie will pass through the Salmon Celebration at Westmoreland Park, allowing cyclists to enjoy the inter-tribal cultural activities and storytelling.
Fermentation on Wheels
7:30 p.m. Tues, Sep 26, Powell’s City of Books, FREE
Three years ago, Oregonian Tara Whitsitt converted a 1986 bus into a mobile fermentation lab, hosting potlucks and classes across the country. Meet the roving ferment expert herself at Powell’s this month, where Whitsitt will be signing copies of her Fermentation on Wheels cookbook.
Women’s Climbing and Yoga Weekend
6 p.m. Fri, Sep 29–6:30 p.m. Sun, Oct 1, Smith Rock, $675
Not feeling that yoga + surfing class? How about yoga + rock climbing? Led by professional rock climber and yoga teacher Olivia Hsu, this weeklong adventure includes two 8-hour climbing sessions plus yoga classes, meals, camping, a Prana yoga mat and a Petzl headlamp.
We are so excited to be teaming up with professional rock climber and master yoga instructor @olicow for our Women’s Rock Climbing and Yoga weekend at Smith Rock 9/29-10/1. Join us for a weekend of trying hard, yoga, good food, and laughter. Space is limited - $75 reserves your spot. For more information check out our website. Link in bio 📷: Jeff Rueppel
National Public Lands Day
Sat, Sep 30, multiple locations, FREE
Did you know that nearly half of Oregon land is public land held by the National Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management? On September 30, give back by joining one of several volunteer projects and events on public lands, from restoring Mt. Tabor Park to running a free 5k at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park.