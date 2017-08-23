Hopworks and Deschutes to Open PDX Airport Locations in 2018

A rendering of what HUB's new airport location could look like when it opens in Fall 2018. Image: Hopworks Urban Brewery

Did you really need another reason to get to your gate early?

Hopworks Urban Brewery and Deschutes Brewing will open new locations at Portland International Airport in fall 2018. HUB will open in Concourse E, while Deschutes will open in Concourse D, replacing Laurelwood and Rogue, respectively. Laurelwood and Rogue, whose 10-year contracts are about up, will remain open in the near term.

This early in the planning, details on tap lists and menus are slim, but both breweries are actively developing their plans.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase our pub culture, our amazing food, and our damn tasty beer to the nearly 17 million people who come through PDX every year," says Deschutes president Michael LaLonde. "We are excited for the future of this project and look forward to sharing more about this vision with our fans as it develops.”

In a press release, Port of Portland's director of PDX terminal business and properties Chris Czarnecki issued the following statement:

“With more than 260 craft breweries throughout the state and 19 million annual brewery visitors, the craft beer industry is a cornerstone of the Pacific Northwest experience and a tradition embraced by locals and tourists alike. For that reason, it’s our pleasure to welcome two of Oregon’s most celebrated breweries to the food and beverage program at PDX, where they will further the local presence so widely appreciated by our passengers.”