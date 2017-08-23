Naomi Pomeroy Cooks at Teutonic, a Fruit Tart Festival, and More PDX Food Events

Offerings at Teutonic Wine Image: Benjamin Tepler

Naomi Pomeroy at Teutonic

1–7 p.m. Sun, Aug 27, Teutonic Wine

The queen of Beast stops by the rebellious Alsatian winery for one night only as part of its “Seafood Sundays” series. On the menu? Seared albacore with summer tomatoes. That, and plenty of seafood-friendly whites with names like “Recorded in Doubly.”

Georgian Dinner at Ray

Tue, Aug 31, Ray, $40 per person

Jen Louis’s Ray reps the Georgian flavors of Israel with a special menu featuring such items as khinkali dumplings and Georgian apple pie with warm cream. What does Georgian food by way of Israel even taste like? You’ll have show upto find out. Reservations at 503-288-6200.

First Annual “Paul B” Burgundian Pie Party

6 p.m. Sat, Sep 9, Tournant, $100 per person

Former Two Tarts/Palace Cake pastry queen Elizabeth Beekley guest stars at a Burgundian harvest featuring pulled pork, Bluegrass, and the release of RR’s 2015 Pinot Noir release. Beekley will crank out Atlantic Beach lemon pie: “Fun, delicious, and barely to the left of white trash,” according to Beekley. Tickets here.

Festival of Tarts at Providore Fine Foods

12–3 p.m. Sat, Sep 9, Providore Market

Little T’s Tim Helea throws a late-summer bake sale to help celebrate Oregon’s crazy bounty. Tarts are the mode here, sweet and savory, from grape brioche tarts and fig almond danishes to summer squash quiche and huckleberry chevre tarts. Plus, Pastaworks and Rubinette Produce will be on hand to hand over anything you might need to pull off an amazing tart of your own at home.

High-Proof PDX at Powell’s Books

7:30 p.m. Sun, Sep 10, Powell’s City of Books

Local author Karen Locke chats with Bull Run founder and distiller Lee Medoff about her new book High-Proof PDX. Want the lowdown on the best distilleries in town and what to sample at each? Wondering how to avoid a nasty hangover after sipping whiskey, gin, and rum all day? It’s all here.