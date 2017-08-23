Top Things to Do This Weekend: Aug 24–27

Catch Lizzo on the waterfront at MusicfestNW Presents Project Pabst. Image: Courtesy Jabari Jacobs

Books & Talks

Noon–5 p.m. Sat, with reading group 3–5 p.m., FREE

Earlier this year, local writers Dao Strom and Neil Aitken launched a “visibility project” to showcase authors of color via a growing online database and IRL events, such as this pop-up library. Expect some 150 books on modular shelving at Old Town’s Una Gallery for the month, closing this weekend with a reading group facilitated by dance collective Physical Education. (For more, check out our story on De-Canon.)

Film

7 p.m. Thu, Hotel DeLuxe, $9–12

This film festival atop the Hotel deLuxe is an annual summertime treat of cinema classics alfresco, brought to you by the NW Film Center. Tonight: OG mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap.

Music

8 p.m. Fri, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $35–85

The legendary norteño band—they’ve logged nearly 40 years of accordion squeezing and bajo sexto plucking—is known for energetic audience interaction and potent political messages.

Various times and venues Thu–Sun, $20–25

Take a break from Shakespeare and hang with another famous 16th-century English William. In its 19th year, the two-week festival—put on by Portland’s Cantores in Ecclesia—includes concerts, lectures, and liturgical services.

6 p.m. Sat, Secret Society Lounge, $6

This local 11-piece all-lady band bring everything from beachy vibes to folky country to the stage. Christening themselves “Portland’s Sexiest Mother Pluckers,” these ladies truly know how to jam, promising to convert all those in earshot to honest plucking fans.

Noon–10 p.m. Sat–Sun, Tom McCall Waterfront Park, $65–99

Not tired of summer music fests yet? This two-stage juggernaut brings some big names to Portland, including Iggy Pop, Beck, Lizzo, Spoon, Nas, and Portland’s own the Last Artful, Dodgr.

Theater

CLOSING Lungs

7:30 p.m. Thu–Sat, CoHo Theatre, $25–45

Third Rail stages some of the pluckiest theater in town, and this two-hander by British playwright Duncan MacMillan—performed here by Darius Pierce, best known for The Santaland Diaries, and the equally ace Cristi Miles—should be no exception. It’s a dive into the moral murkiness of starting a family. Like, umm, that carbon footprint? Particularly relevant in a post-Paris-pact world.

Visual Art

10 a.m.–5 p.m. Thu–Sat, Architectural Heritage Center, $5

It was a plum gig for an upstart photographer: in 1938, a 30-year-old named Minor White was commissioned by the Works Progress Administration to document the architecture of downtown Portland. This exhibit brings together White’s photography—35 prints in total, of both commercial buildings and opulent mansions—and physical artifacts from some of the buildings he documented. For more, check out our story.

10 a.m.–8 p.m. Thu–Fri, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat–Sun, Portland Art Museum, $19.99

The acclaimed video installation artist brings several large-scale projections to town—glowing animations of trees, flowers, and vines that swirl across the gallery walls.

Special Events

5–10 p.m. Sat, PCC Southeast, FREE

The annual summer event in Southeast Portland’s Jade District seeks to educate people about the issues impacting the changing neighborhood, celebrate the diversity and culture of its communities, and support small local businesses residing within. Meet your neighbors while enjoying multicultural foods, shops, and performances.