  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Eat Here Now

Devour Portland's Newest Crop of Vegan Brunches

Breakfast pizza! Shakshuka! Chicken and waffles! Ice cream-filled doughnuts!

By Molly Woodstock 8/7/2017 at 2:27pm

Virtuousbrunch 2 io81wf

Virtuous Pie's vegan breakfast sandwich: Baerlic Brewing chorizo patty, scrambled tofu, jack cheese, cashew hollandaise, chipotle aioli, and oven-dried tomatoes on a house-made brioche bun.

Image: Molly Woodstock

Once you take the bacon, eggs, cheese, and butter out of breakfast, what’s left? In most parts of America, the answer is likely, “Not much.” But in famously vegan-friendly Portland, options abound—and we’re not just talking about hash browns and dry toast, either. In the last few months alone, several new plant-based brunch services have arrived on the scene. Read on for the inside scoop.

Aviv

Congrats, Portland—you can now feast on an Israeli-inspired vegan brunch spread capable of swaying even the staunchest omnivores. Don’t expect any run-of-the-mill tofu scrambles at Aviv's new weekend brunch service; instead, feast on tofu egg shakshuka, smoked carrot lox bagels, shawarma soy curl-topped chilaquiles, and curry oatmeal topped with falafel and avocado. Seeking something on the sweet side? Four words: chocolate challah french toast.
Eat it: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Sat–Sun

 

dreaming of sunnier weather coming back and Tal's vegan shakshuka on our little patio!☀️

A post shared by A V I V (@avivpdx) on

Virtuous Pie

Vancouver, BC-based Virtuous Pie made its Portland debut in June, serving up gourmet vegan pizzas topped with gochujang-braised jackfruit, chorizo meatballs, and saffron aioli. From the beginning, Virtuous Pie offered Heart Coffee and Shoofly Pastries from 8–11 a.m. daily; on August 5, the swanky counter-service eatery debuted a full weekend brunch menu loaded with breakfast pizzas, tacos, and cocktails (vegan Irish coffee, anyone?). We’ve got our eye on the breakfast calzone, which is stuffed with chocolate hazelnut and cinnamon banana filling, and served with vanilla ice cream.
Eat it: 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Sat–Sun

Back to Eden

Whimsical Back to Eden Bakery has spent eight years serving up mini tofu quiches, cheesy tempeh scones, and gluten-free and vegan breakfast snacks in its pocket-sized retail space, but the bakery didn’t have the space to offer a full brunch menu—until now. Last month, Back to Eden debuted an airy new café offering tofu scrambles, root vegetable hash, and biscuit sandwiches laded with lentil-oat sausage, tofu “egg,” tomato jam, and nut-based “cheddar” spread. Wash it all down with a Bloody Mary or Screwdriver made with local Wild Roots Vodka.
Eat it: 8 a.m.–3 p.m. daily

Backtoeden 11 ovrsvx

Back to Eden's breakfast sandwich.

Image: Molly Woodstock

Off the Griddle

Since it opened in 2011, nearly-vegan A.N.D. Café has been known for its lengthy weekend wait times almost as much as for its celebrated pumpkin cheesecake waffles. Thankfully, in July, owners Ashley Arthur and Dan Harding moved A.N.D. from its original 42-seat location (with only 26 indoor seats), installing it inside 95-seat sister eatery Off the Griddle. Visit the funky turquoise diner for old favorites like the super vegano burrito (stuffed with herb tofu, sausage, hash browns, avocado) as well as exciting new offerings, including a shockingly tasty gluten-free fried chicken & waffle plate… all with considerably less waiting.
Eat it: 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Wed–Mon

 

Sunday brunch 9am-2pm! Come try the #vegan #gf Chk'n & Waffles.

A post shared by Off The Griddle (@offthegriddlepdx) on

Doe Donuts

Portlanders are obsessed with both doughnuts and vegan food, so it might be surprising that the city’s first all-vegan doughnut shop didn’t open until last May. Tucked into a seedy 82nd Avenue strip mall, Doe Donuts has captured the hearts of plant-based and omnivorous Portlanders with creations like the Golden Child, a chocolate raised doughnut topped with brownies, ganache, gold pearls(!), and chocolate chips and shavings. Better yet, swing by Monday­–Friday for a classic donut filled with Eb & Bean fro-yo. It’s not exactly a balanced breakfast, but we’ll all die someday, anyway.
Eat it: 6 a.m.–3 p.m. Mon & Wed–Fri; 7 a.m.­–3 p.m. weekends. But they often sell out before 3 p.m., so be sure to get there early! 

Coming Soon: Homegrown Smoker

When vegan-famous food cart Homegrown Smoker opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant earlier this summer, the crew mentioned plans for a future brunch service. At this time, the breakfast menu isn’t expected to drop until autumn, and there aren’t many hints about what dishes we might expect to find on it. But we like the look of the B-fast Grits Bowl, a daily special recently spotted at the restaurant that features housemade cheesy grits, tempeh bacon, smoked tofu “vegg,” stewed greens, smoked tomato, and vegan cheese sauce.
Eat it: TBA 

Weekday Work in Progress: Paiche

Paiche made a name for itself as “the absolute finest ceviche Portland has ever known,” but the Southwest Corbett eatery recently made a hard pivot from seafood-heavy fare to a still-evolving, gluten-free and vegan-leaning concept. Available only on weekday mornings, the hand-scrawled daily menu typically features only a few dishes, all highly imaginative—think vanilla rooibos hemp lattes, eggplant-cacao tarts, and towers of mashed purple potatoes and spaghetti squash. Chef Jose Luis de Cossio has kept the morning service somewhat under the radar as he continues to refine his concept, so keep an eye out for future updates.
Eat it: 7 a.m.–noon Mon–Fri

 

Come and visit us! We are open @paiche_pdx @olelatte

A post shared by Paiche a Peruvian Eatery (@paiche_pdx) on

Filed under
Vegan, Brunch, Restaurant Openings, Paiche
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Paiche

$$ Latin American 4237 SW Corbett Ave.

In the foodie desert of Southwest’s Lair Hill neighborhood, Lima native Jose Luis de Cossio writes his own mad food story, weaving Peruvian cuisine, rooted i...

Homegrown Smoker

$$ Barbecue, Vegan 8638 N Lombard

The brick-and-mortar home of plant-based eatery Homegrown Smoker continues its legacy of convincing vegan Southern comfort food, with sweet, pulled pork–styl...

Editor’s Pick

Eb & Bean

$ Dessert 1425 NE Broadway

The dye-free sprinkles have landed. So have organic gummi bears, gluten-free animal crackers, Pinkleton’s Curious Caramel Corn, and crushed chocolate-gobbed ...

A.N.D Cafe

$ Breakfast / Brunch, Vegan, Vegetarian 5420 E Burnside St

Dan and Ashley Harding serve up creative and delicious vegetarian and gluten-free fare at their cafe on East Burnside.

Off the Griddle

Burgers, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Vegetarian 6526 SE Foster Rd

Once a solar-powered vegetarian food cart, Off the Griddle is now a brick-and-mortar diner on Southeast Foster. The meatless menu is packed with burgers (fiv...

Back to Eden Bakery

$$ Bakery, Gluten-Free, Pizza, Vegan Multiple Locations

Virtuous Pie

Pizza, Vegan 1126 SE Division St., Suite 200

This plant-based, Vancouver, BC pizzeria debuted in 2017, offering two housemade doughs (regular and gluten-free), three signature cheeses (cashew mozzarella...

Aviv

Middle Eastern, Vegan 1125 SE Division St

A team of worldly chefs takes inspiration from Tel Aviv, with a menu of standout meatless Israeli dishes—often spiced with vivid green parsley-cilantro tsug ...

Related Content

Restaurant Openings

Homegrown Smoker Opens Vegan Barbecue Restaurant in St. Johns

07/07/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Restaurant Openings

You Can Now Eat Gluten-Free, Vegan Pizza at Back to Eden Bakery

07/20/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Pizza Party

Portland’s New Plant-Based Pizzeria Now Open

06/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Breaking News

Vegan Israeli Restaurant Aviv to Replace Heart Bar

04/25/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Eat & Drink

Eat This Now

Where to Eat This Week: August 7-14

08/07/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Eat Here Now

Devour Portland's Newest Crop of Vegan Brunches

08/07/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Interview

4 Questions for Ambitious Haitian Tastemaker Elsy Dinvil

08/02/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Wine

Drink Like Tyrion Lannister at This Game of Thrones Wine Tasting

08/02/2017 By Marty Patail

News to Chew

Oregon Wins Big at the National Cheese Awards, a Bon Appétit Lovefest, and More PDX Food News

08/02/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Weekly Planner

A Puerto Rican Block Party at Chesa, Southern-Korean Dinners, and More PDX Food Events

08/01/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Arts & Culture

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Aug 3–6

08/03/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Anyi Wong-Lifton, and Fiona McCann

Spoken Word

Poets at Pickathon? We're In.

08/02/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Photography

From the 1800s to the 1990s, African American Lives Captured on Camera

08/02/2017 By Fiona McCann

Wine

Drink Like Tyrion Lannister at This Game of Thrones Wine Tasting

08/02/2017 By Marty Patail

Music

Aminé Just Dropped His New Album and It Was Worth the Wait

07/28/2017 By Marty Patail

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 27–30

07/27/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Anyi Wong-Lifton

News & City Life

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Summer Reads

Summer Reading 2017: Fresh Short Stories and Poems from Top Portland Writers

07/10/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Long Story Short

'Unlikely Hiker' Jenny Bruso Blasts Open the Idea of Who Belongs in the Wilderness

07/10/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Design

How a Portland Company Helped Brand a Sweet New Tokyo Hotel

07/10/2017 By Zach Dundas

Sports

Meet the Portland Coach Breaking Down Barriers on the Soccer Pitch

07/10/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Travel & Outdoors

Coastal Getaway

A Bay City Bed & Breakfast Gets Into the Tiny Home Game

07/28/2017 By Michelle DeVona

Books

Walking the World with Pacific Northwest Writer Robert Moor

07/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Forest Escape

Pro Tip: Summer Is the Right Time to Reserve Your Winter Cabin Getaway

07/11/2017 By Meagan Nolan

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Beaches

The Insider's Guide to the Oregon Coast

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Style & Shopping

Beer

The Women of Wildfang and 10 Barrel Brewed a Summer Beer

07/25/2017 By Marty Patail

Lookbook

A New Jewelry Lookbook Submerges Models in Milk

07/18/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion Show

Alley 33 Returns for a Lucky Seventh Year with a New Spot

07/18/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

Take a Peek at Portland's Best Eyewear

07/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Fizzy Cold Brew to Perfect Picnic Blankets, the Best Local Stuff for a Lazy River Day

07/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Music

Perfume Genius Talks Fashion, Feminine Energy, and Touring Under Trump

07/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Eat Here Now

Devour Portland's Newest Crop of Vegan Brunches

08/07/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Books

Walking the World with Pacific Northwest Writer Robert Moor

07/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Healthy Events

Have a Happy, Healthy August with These Wellness Events

07/26/2017 By Molly Woodstock and Regan Breeden

Natural Path

Golden Hour Acupuncture Is a Hidden Treasure Worth Seeking

07/24/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Restaurant Openings

You Can Now Eat Gluten-Free, Vegan Pizza at Back to Eden Bakery

07/20/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

Portland Menstrual Society Provides Period Products for All

07/20/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Bars & Nightlife

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

Home & Real Estate

Design

3 Portland Swimming Pools to Drool Over

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Design

How a Portland Company Helped Brand a Sweet New Tokyo Hotel

07/10/2017 By Zach Dundas

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

06/30/2017 Edited by Eden Dawn

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

06/30/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The Suburbs

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe