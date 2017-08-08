  1. Features
  2. Neighborhood Guide: Division/Clinton

Division/Clinton: Shops

10 Perfectly Portland Shops in the Division/Clinton Neighborhood

Prepare for a trove of chic threads, comic-book finds, stylish stationery, and lady-approved sex toys.

Xtabay's vintage trove of wonders

Image: Xtabay

Take a break from stuffing your face to explore this Southeast neighborhood’s bonanza of boutiques and shops. Seeking some chic fashions, old-school vinyl, or lady-approved X-rated toys? They’ve got you covered. (Not enough for you? Find more wonderfully weird shops here.)

Adorn

Chic and carefree, this locally owned mini-chain boasts three locations packed with sharp brands like Prairie Underground, Mother Denim, and Velvet to local Grayling jewelry and Pons shoes.

Clinton St Record & Stereo

A quirky analog realm of rare records, cassette tapes, and vintage audio gear—this is the spot to stock up on hard-to-find house and techno to boogie, Italo disco, darkwave, and indie rock (and get your hands on a quality old-school turntable while you’re at it).

Books with pictures pkyuok

Books with Pictures

Image: Kelly Clarke

Books with Pictures

The comics scene gets an all-inclusive makeover at this super-friendly shop with a mission to welcome everybody who “loves good stories”— that means newbies, women and people of color, and kids as much as seasoned collectors. And it translates to a tidy space bursting with indie and LGBTQ titles, comics featuring kickass female and POC heroes, kids’ picture books, Marvel and DC standards, and small-run handmade comics. Super indeed.  

Donna and Toots

This clothing and fabric boutique specializes in tailored but sassy and colorful everyday wear that can easily be dressed up for a wedding or a night on the town. Offerings range from dresses, skirts, and shirts to socks, hats, purses, and jewelry, with an emphasis on fairly traded materials that feel good and are meant to last. Though they offer labels that hail from places as different as San Francisco and France, the focus is on showcasing local designers at affordable prices, including clothing lines by the owners and employees. Bonus: a full schedule of sewing classes, too.

 

A post shared by Field Trip (@shopfieldtrip) on

Field Trip

A sun-drenched space brimming with skincare elixirs, recycled brass jewelry, and cobalt-hued scarves, tea towels, and table runners from local and national makers, Field Trip also doubles as a workshop center. You need to pick up a “The Future Is Female” sweatshirt and brush up on your macrame or indigo dyeing skills? Done.

Little Otsu

San Francisco–born indie publisher Little Otsu’s high-style stationery shop is a study in Luddite perfection—from blank notebooks and planners adorned with pineapples and winsome pine trees to beautifully illustrated kids books and wrapping paper pretty enough to give as a gift itself.

 

A post shared by Orn Hansen (@ornhansen) on

Orn Hansen

A fetchingly austere clutch of “useful and beautiful things,” Orn Hansen is an equally good spot to acquire indie Euro, Japanese, and American men’s and women’s clothing (Edwardian-inspired camisoles to vintage 1930s-era varsity sweaters), as well as the odd bit of sand-toned pottery or brass and steel shears. Let the window-shopping/Instagramming begin.

Piccolina

Buy, sell, trade, or consign at this upscale clothing resale store for kids and maternity. The staff is serious about accepting only the highest-quality gently worn items—think current fashions from Hanna Andersson, Gymboree, Pumpkin Patch, and Patagonia; they’ll also give the thumbs up to handmade and vintage pieces, as long as they are in pristine condition. Moms-to-be can meet the needs of their expanding bellies in affordable fashion thanks to labels like Mimi Maternity, Japanese Weekend, and Olian. Piccolina also buys and sells gently used cloth diapers and wraps, books, toys, strollers, high chairs, carriers, slings, cribs, and bedding.

 

#chrome #pendant @dyerstudioinc #design #reflection #sextoys

A post shared by She Bop (@sheboptheshop) on

She Bop

There are adult stores, and then there’s Portland’s own female- and queer-friendly sex toy boutique—a chic trove of eye-popping tomes, paraben-free lubes, and a rainbow of high-end vibrators and dildos overseen by a crew of frank, enthusiastic staffers who are down to help you discover, well, whatever works for you—BDSM gear to exercisers that are like vaginal Fitbits. Bonus: the shop’s private group store tours are the best educational titillation in town.

Xtabay / The English Dept.

Forget musty and cluttered: This clean, organized women’s vintage clothing boutique looks more like the chic ladies’ dress shops of yore—which may be why it has regular customers who stop by every week to hang out and dish about fashion. Owner/style maven Liz Gross firmly believes that whatever is currently in vogue is based on pieces that have been done before. So despite the older labels, everything feels up-to-date. Imagine a 1950s fitted silk floral-print bombshell dress, or the perfect little black 1960s cocktail dress—something Audrey Hepburn herself might have worn—each handpicked by Gross. Très haute. The space is also home to appointment-only designer and vintage bridal boutique the English Dept., which sells some of the city’s most unique wedding frocks.

Eat Here Now

Devour Portland's Newest Crop of Vegan Brunches

08/07/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Books

Walking the World with Pacific Northwest Writer Robert Moor

07/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Healthy Events

Have a Happy, Healthy August with These Wellness Events

07/26/2017 By Molly Woodstock and Regan Breeden

Natural Path

Golden Hour Acupuncture Is a Hidden Treasure Worth Seeking

07/24/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Restaurant Openings

You Can Now Eat Gluten-Free, Vegan Pizza at Back to Eden Bakery

07/20/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

Portland Menstrual Society Provides Period Products for All

07/20/2017 By Bryanna Briley

