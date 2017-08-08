  1. Features
  2. Neighborhood Guide: Division/Clinton

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

The people who live and work in this booming Portland neighborhood spill its lesser-known charms.

Edited by Kelly Clarke 8/8/2017 at 3:11pm

Pomo 0716 lunches kim jong grillin omauoq

Epic Korean cart grub from Kim Jong Grillin' 

Image: Karen Brooks

You probably head to Southeast Division and Clinton with out-of-town visitors to wait in line and check Salt & Straw off their list. But the folks who live and work in this funky hood have other spots they consider essential destinations. We’ll let them explain, in their own words.

Tal Caspi

Chef and co-owner of Division’s vegan-Mediterranean hotspot Aviv

The first place I lived in town 11 years ago was a block off Division, and now I actually live on Clinton—three blocks from Aviv. So I’m really from here. I’ve seen every change in the last decade—and there’s been a ton of change. Gonzo, my food cart, actually started on Division across the street from Pok Pok. I still go to Whiskey Soda Lounge. I get the phat Thai that’s only available after 10 p.m. It’s the best phat Thai I’ve ever had in my life.

The place I go every single day is Best Friend, the coffee and juice cart right behind my restaurant. They carry Courier Coffee, it's owned by [two] Crema Coffee & Bakery alums, and it’s super funky—just the best. Every morning I get a coffee and a [pineapple-coconut water-kale] “Best Friends” juice. I go to Double Dragon (the staff is awesome) and Los Gorditos for vegan burritos. The Clinton Street Pub is where I go for a drink and late-night vegan grub—it’s just an old-school dive bar. It’s perfect.

I think a lot of people don’t know there’s still an old-school porn theater on Division [the Oregon Theater, a block from Ava Gene’s]. I don’t go there. But I want it to continue to exist. It’s a relic of seedy Old Portland. Division is still my fave street in town. There’s a vibe and energy around here. I love that you can still sit and hear the sound of trains. It’s special.

Elizabeth Nathan

Owner of fro-yo palace Eb & Bean
Quizzing this frozen yogurt maven on her favorite neighborhood spots prompted a flurry of excited texts:

 

A post shared by Mickey Reyes (@catspawsaloon) on

Tracy Tsefalas

Owner of Southeast Division’s Fumerie Parfumerie

“A little store I just discovered is Gypsy Chic—those guys are great. The people are really knowledgeable, and what the boutique curates for clothing is really nice. Also I’m a huge vintage fan, so Xtabay on SE Clinton Street is fun.

I don’t drink coffee so I always head to Townshend’s Teahouse down the street for a drink. For lunch? Stella Taco, they do a really good job with the Mexican fare. And there’s a new bar that just opened down the way called Cat’s Paw Saloon. The guy running it is from Thrasher magazine, so it’s got a whole skateboard vibe—it’s a fun energy for the neighborhood. [Ed note: Cat’s Paw is co-owned by former Thrasher skate team manager Mickey Reyes, a storied figure in skateboard circles. “Google his name—you’ll find plenty,” laughed the Paw bartender when I called to double-check the connection.]

 

A post shared by Stella Taco PDX (@stellatacopdx) on

Filed under
Food Carts, Southeast Portland, Pizza, Mexican
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. Neighborhood Guide: Division/Clinton

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

Pok Pok's wings are just the beginning when it comes to this foodie hood's edible delights.

10 Perfectly Portland Shops in the Division/Clinton Neighborhood

Prepare for a trove of chic threads, comic-book finds, stylish stationery, and lady-approved sex toys.

5 Places to Play in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

Get arty, take a Scandi steam, or do the Time Warp, again—this hood has plenty of ways to hold your attention.

5 Places That Exist Only in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

You want Old Portland? We've got your Old Portland—and then some.

Eat & Drink

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Oddities

5 Places That Exist Only in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Eat This Now

Where to Eat This Week: August 7–14

08/07/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Eat Here Now

Devour Portland's Newest Crop of Vegan Brunches

08/07/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Interview

4 Questions for Ambitious Haitian Tastemaker Elsy Dinvil

08/02/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Arts & Culture

Kids' Lit

When He's Not Saving Goals, Timbers Player Jeff Attinella Writes Children's Books

4:36pm By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Division/Clinton: Activities

5 Places to Play in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

The Schnitz

The Schnitz Gets a Better, Brighter 'Portland' Sign

08/08/2017 By Rachel Wilson

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Aug 3–6

08/03/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Anyi Wong-Lifton, and Fiona McCann

Spoken Word

Poets at Pickathon? We're In.

08/02/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Photography

From the 1800s to the 1990s, African American Lives Captured on Camera

08/02/2017 By Fiona McCann

News & City Life

Kids' Lit

When He's Not Saving Goals, Timbers Player Jeff Attinella Writes Children's Books

4:36pm By Anyi Wong-Lifton

The Schnitz

The Schnitz Gets a Better, Brighter 'Portland' Sign

08/08/2017 By Rachel Wilson

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Summer Reads

Summer Reading 2017: Fresh Short Stories and Poems from Top Portland Writers

07/10/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Long Story Short

'Unlikely Hiker' Jenny Bruso Blasts Open the Idea of Who Belongs in the Wilderness

07/10/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Travel & Outdoors

Coastal Getaway

A Bay City Bed & Breakfast Gets Into the Tiny Home Game

07/28/2017 By Michelle DeVona

Books

Walking the World with Pacific Northwest Writer Robert Moor

07/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Forest Escape

Pro Tip: Summer Is the Right Time to Reserve Your Winter Cabin Getaway

07/11/2017 By Meagan Nolan

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Beaches

The Insider's Guide to the Oregon Coast

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Style & Shopping

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Oddities

5 Places That Exist Only in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Shops

10 Perfectly Portland Shops in the Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Beer

The Women of Wildfang and 10 Barrel Brewed a Summer Beer

07/25/2017 By Marty Patail

Lookbook

A New Jewelry Lookbook Submerges Models in Milk

07/18/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion Show

Alley 33 Returns for a Lucky Seventh Year with a New Spot

07/18/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Eat Here Now

Devour Portland's Newest Crop of Vegan Brunches

08/07/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Books

Walking the World with Pacific Northwest Writer Robert Moor

07/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Healthy Events

Have a Happy, Healthy August with These Wellness Events

07/26/2017 By Molly Woodstock and Regan Breeden

Natural Path

Golden Hour Acupuncture Is a Hidden Treasure Worth Seeking

07/24/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Restaurant Openings

You Can Now Eat Gluten-Free, Vegan Pizza at Back to Eden Bakery

07/20/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

Portland Menstrual Society Provides Period Products for All

07/20/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Bars & Nightlife

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Home & Real Estate

Neighborhood Guide

Neighborhood Guide: Division/Clinton

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Oddities

5 Places That Exist Only in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Activities

5 Places to Play in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Shops

10 Perfectly Portland Shops in the Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe