September Is Packed to Bursting with Fashion Events

From jewelry pop-ups to plus size perfection, here's everything happening in style this month.

By Eden Dawn 9/12/2017 at 10:33am

Jillian evelyn painting ubpmcu

Painting by Jillian Evelyn.

Image: Courtesy Project Object

Secret Walls

6–9 p.m. Sun, Sept 17, Project Object, FREE
Project Object owner T Ngu (read all about her journey to become a shopkeeper here) debuts the store’s last exhibit of the year on September 21. Artist Jillian Evelyn—whose contorted illustratrations have been seen in VICE Creators Project and Juxtapoz Magazine—takes over the ever-changing back gallery wall with a painted mural. An active community artist, Evelyn is part of the Secret Walls scene, which Ngu says is “like a Fight Club of the art scene.  The mural will be up through the end of 2017, and Evelyn's original artwork will be up on display for at least one month, with prints available. The opening reception party will show the mural in progress. The first 35 visitors will receive a limited edition tote designed by Evelyn. 

Accessoryjunkie hgcni7

Image: Courtesy Accessory Junkie

The Accessory Junkie Pop-Up Shop

11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat, Sept 16, Society Hotel, FREE
Jewelry lovers, take note: you're the target demographic. The Accessory Junkie, an accessory brand started by female duo Ursula Lyon and Michelle Reeves, hits town for one day this weekend. Lyon treks across the world curating collections of bags , necklaces, earrings, and hats each season. After she fulfills her wanderlust, she and Reeves catalog all the items and upload them online for their faithful customer base to snap up the one-of-a-kind items in a minute.

The power duo will pop up their newest collection at the Society Hotel, with a hefty display of 600 to 800 pieces ranging in price from $60–600. The Speakeasy collection includes hats, clutches/bags, and jewelry from Australia, London, Paris, Brazil, Uruguay, Chile, Venezuela, India, Israel, Montreal and more. 

Bloom Launch Party

4–10 p.m. Sat–Sun, Sept 23–24, Aloft Hotel, FREE
Local beauty expert and celebrity makeup artist Abibat Durosimi knows we’re all stressed out. And instead of letting us all fall apart, she’s doubling down on self care, launching a "natural beauty collective" called Bloom this month. On September 23–24, the group hosts its inaugural networking and beauty summit, aiming to mix folks who also want to live a balanced and holistic lifestyle. “Top educators and professionals in the beauty, health and fitness industry—as well as experienced life coaches—will share their journey to a holistic lifestyle within their careers and business,” promises Durosimi. Vendors that are all about green and holistic living will be on site with their goods, with tapas and drinks to elevate the mood. 

Universal Standard Pop-Up

1–7 p.m. Sat, Sept 16, Cleaners at the Ace, FREE
With locations in both the Pacific Northwest and New York City, Universal Standard says its transforming the apparel industry for more than 67 percent of women in America. And they just might be right. The size-inclusive brand offers modern, high-quality clothing for women sizes 10–28, who have historically had fewer offerings. (Read more about our thriving plus size independent design community.) Founders Polina Veksler and Alexandra Waldman are making Portland the second stop of their 12–city tour, which also visits Seattle, Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, and New York. Also up: a nationwide model search to find the faces of its next campaign. (See some pretty pics here.) Shoppers can get a first look at the brand’s complete collection, meet the women behind the brand who know the apparel industry needs to up its game, and learn about their IRL model search.

B010193b 6f85 4052 81dd 91c143b72326 tfmry8

Universal Standard's founders will be on site to talk about their line.

Image: Courtesy Universal Standard

