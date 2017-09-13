  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

The Essentials

13 Portland Shows, Events, and Pure-Genius Things to Know This October

From George Saunders to a comedy about cockfighting to a major museum exhibit about Laika, here's what you can't miss this month.

By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann 9/13/2017 at 5:32pm Published in the October 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

1017 arts songhoy blues yjttvo

Songhoy Blues

Image: Courtesy Josh Cheuse

Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir

Oct 6–7, The Old Church
With the feverish speech patterns of a televangelist, Reverend Billy—a.k.a. performance artist Bill Talen—leads his flock in original gospel tunes about climate change, corporate rapacity, and deportation. This Boom Arts show is part protest, part comedy, and part earnest call for community. Oct 6–7, The Old Church

Rhapsody in Blue/Never Stop Falling (in Love)

Oct 7–14,  Keller Auditorium
Oregon Ballet Theatre opens its season with a world premiere, choreographed by Nicolo Fonte to Gershwin’s famous jazzy composition, performed live by Pink Martini’s Thomas Lauderdale and Hunter Noack. The full band with singer China Forbes, joins later for a reprise of the 2014 OBT hit Never Stop Falling (in Love).

Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings

Oct 9–10, Newmark Theatre
Blazing country-folk troubadour Gillian Welch and her perfectly paired musical partner Dave Rawlings hit the Newmark for two nights to promote the vinyl
release of 2011’s haunting, intimate The Harrow & The Harvest.

1017 arts gillian welch wwpi1y

Dave Rawlings and Gillian Welch

Image: Courtesy Mark Seliger

All Jane Comedy Festival

Oct 11–15, Curious Comedy Theater and other venues
DeAnne Smith, a bow-tied (and occasionally ukulele’d) Canadian who buzzes about the stage with swift, smart jokes, headlines the sixth annual installment of this all-lady comedy fest.

George Saunders

Oct 12, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Few authors anywhere get more hype than Saunders. But the man is truly a prose wizard, as reaffirmed in this year’s Lincoln in the Bardo, which the New York Times likened to “a weird folk art diorama of a cemetery come to life.” Up next? He’s penning a TV pilot starring Glenn Close as a zombie. We’re so in.

Animating Life: The Art, Science, and Wonder of Laika

Oct 14–May 20, Portland Art Museum
The pioneers of stop-motion animation—responsible for Coraline, ParaNorman, and Kubo and the Two Strings—get a star turn in this major Portland Art Museum exhibit. Expect puppets and props, plus behind-the-scenes photos, film clips, and a slew of screenings.

Forced from Home        

Oct 16–22, Pioneer Courthouse Square
Can you re-create the refugee experience in downtown Portland? That’s what this free, interactive exhibit, created by Doctors Without Borders, aims to do, simulating a perilous boat trip and arrival in a crowded camp.

Unknown ba7hor

NW Dance Project's Julia Radick and Elijah Labay in Jirí Pokorny’s At Some Hour You Return.

Image: Courtesy Blaine Truitt Covert

New Now Wow!

Oct 19–21, Lincoln Performance Hall
The dynamos at Northwest Dance Project offer a triple bill: world-premiere works by Wen Wei Wang and Luca Signoretti (one of the winners of NWDP’s 2016 international choreography competition), plus Jirí Pokorny’s At Some Hour You Return, a stark and striking work from 2014.

Songhoy Blues

Oct 25, Doug Fir Lounge
This foursome originally hail from Timbuktu, Mali, but formed their band more than 400 miles away in capital city Bamako, after they were displaced when radical Islamists captured Mali’s north. Now they’re bringing their exuberant funk-meets-R&B sound to Portland. Expect a joyous basement party to light up the encroaching dark.

The Beyond with Live Score

Oct 26, Hollywood Theatre
Just in time for Halloween, the Hollywood Theatre brings back Italian horror composer Fabio Frizzi—joined by a seven-piece orchestra—for a screening of The Beyond, Lucio Fulci’s 1981 gore fest.

Year of the Rooster       

Oct 27–Nov 18, CoHo Theater
Lauded by the New York Times as “astonishingly entertaining,” Olivia Dufault’s fierce comedy takes on the high-stakes world of cockfighting—in the process requiring several performers to portray the beaked brawlers themselves.

1017 arts kate carroll de gutes x3ushw

Image: Courtesy Two Sylvias Press

Read It:

In 2012, Oregon Book Award winner Kate Carroll de Gutes began a 30-day challenge to replace the risotto pics and pithy travel updates of Facebook—the modern-day “back fence” as she calls it—with honest communication about her personal life. That project became a weekly practice, and now a series of essays brought together in The Authenticity Experiment: Lessons from the Best and Worst Year of My Life (Two Sylvias Press), a frank examination of grief, anxiety, and the joy of not pretending.   

1017 arts offa rex yyi77h

Image: Courtesy Nonesuch Records

Hear It:

If you don’t already have the witchy rock of Offa Rex’s The Queen of Hearts (Nonesuch Records) on steady rotation, the Halloween creep seems the perfect time to remedy that. Sweetly luminous vocals from English folk singer Olivia Chaney make an uncanny match for the Decemberists’ taut musicianship, giving old English, Irish, and Scottish folk tunes a contemporary flash and relevance.

Filed under
Pink Martini, Oregon Ballet Theatre, Portland Art Museum, NW Dance Project, Decemberists
Show Comments

Related Content

Photography

From the 1800s to the 1990s, African American Lives Captured on Camera

08/02/2017 By Fiona McCann

Visual Art

This PAM Exhibit Puts African American Art Front and Center

02/02/2017 By Fiona McCann

Ballet

Oregon Ballet Theatre Debuts 3 World-Premiere Dances By Women

06/28/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Fall Arts

20 Shows You Can't Miss in Portland in Fall 2017

08/14/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

Eat & Drink

Dining Guide

17 Portland Restaurants with Stellar Wine Lists

5:32pm By Eat Beat Team

Eat Here Now

Downtown Portland Has a New Pizza Go-To

5:32pm By Kelly Clarke

Word of Mouth

Jose Luis de Cossio Blew Up His Ceviche Hot Spot Paiche. Now What?

5:32pm By Karen Brooks

Savor

From Tongue to Testicles, Celebrity Chef Chris Cosentino Cooks the Nasty Bits

5:32pm By Benjamin Tepler

Kings of the North?

Why Your 'Wild Alaskan Salmon' May in Fact Be Very Oregonian

5:31pm By Chuck Thompson

Entertaining

You, Too, Can Make the Pierogi of Portland Punk Legend and Lore

5:31pm By Liz Crain Photography by Stuart Mullenberg

Arts & Culture

The Essentials

13 Portland Shows, Events, and Pure-Genius Things to Know This October

5:32pm By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

Northwest Lore

50 Years Ago, One Scratchy Home Movie Made Bigfoot a Northwest Icon

5:32pm By Leah Sottile

Dance

Celebrating 20 Years of White Bird Dance

5:32pm By Rebecca Jacobson

Film

A Riverside Moviehouse Breathes on the Embers of Portland's Film Underground

5:32pm By Fiona McCann

Fearsome Remedies

A New Book Looks Back at Medical Quackery

5:27pm By Ramona DeNies

Advertising

A Portland Ad Agency Plays Matchmaker with Bands and Brands

5:27pm By Rebecca Jacobson

News & City Life

Urban Dips

Will Portland Get a Public Swimming Dock Just off the Eastbank Esplanade?

6:03pm By Ramona DeNies

The Shakedown

Is Halloween Really All It's Cracked Up to Be?

5:32pm By Marty Patail

Northwest Lore

50 Years Ago, One Scratchy Home Movie Made Bigfoot a Northwest Icon

5:32pm By Leah Sottile

Kings of the North?

Why Your 'Wild Alaskan Salmon' May in Fact Be Very Oregonian

5:31pm By Chuck Thompson

Long Story Short

Meet Adrienne Nelson, the Second Black Female Judge in Oregon History

5:27pm By Eden Dawn

Big City Lights

These 4 Giant Apartment Buildings Will Change Downtown Living in Portland

5:27pm By Marty Patail

Travel & Outdoors

Urban Dips

Will Portland Get a Public Swimming Dock Just off the Eastbank Esplanade?

6:03pm By Ramona DeNies

Northwest Lore

50 Years Ago, One Scratchy Home Movie Made Bigfoot a Northwest Icon

5:32pm By Leah Sottile

Kings of the North?

Why Your 'Wild Alaskan Salmon' May in Fact Be Very Oregonian

5:31pm By Chuck Thompson

Take Flight

3 Freewheeling Pacific Northwest Wine Country Escapes

5:31pm Edited by Ramona DeNies

Wine

Wine 101: An Oenophilic Cheat Sheet

5:28pm By Ramona DeNies

Vine of the Times

How a Fresh Crop of Winemakers Is Upending Oregon Tradition

5:28pm By Chad Walsh

Style & Shopping

Fall Fashion

True West: Fall Fashion Harks Back to Oregon's Early Days

5:31pm Styled by Eden Dawn Photography by Christopher Dibble

Sweat Equity

An All-Natural Portland Deodorant Brand Goes Big

5:27pm By Rachel Wilson

Style Spotlight

Local Photographer Holly Andres Survives a 43-Day Fashion Road Trip for New York Magazine

09/12/2017 By Eden Dawn

Happenings

September Is Packed to Bursting with Fashion Events

09/12/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion News

Did Forever 21 Knock Off Wildfang's Most Famous Shirt?

08/29/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion Show

Fade to Light Is Back with 10 Local Designers in One Fun Fashion Show

08/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Sweat Equity

An All-Natural Portland Deodorant Brand Goes Big

5:27pm By Rachel Wilson

Food News

Gregory Gourdet Flies Solo at 7th Annual Summer’s End Vegan Dinner

09/12/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

How You Can Help Rebuild the Gorge (and Not Make Things Worse)

09/07/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eagle Creek Fire

As the Columbia Gorge Burns, Reflecting on What This Place Means to Us

09/07/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Get Outside

This Portland-Based Nonprofit Helps Tots and Parents Hit the Trail

09/07/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Food News

New Portland Pop-Up Dinner Series Celebrates Black Artists

09/06/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Home & Real Estate

Big City Lights

These 4 Giant Apartment Buildings Will Change Downtown Living in Portland

5:27pm By Marty Patail

Architecture

A High-Design RV Park Comes to Coos Bay

5:27pm By Geoff Nudelman

Parks

Happy 100th Birthday, International Rose Test Garden!

08/22/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Rachel Wilson

Architecture

Kengo Kuma's New Portland-Area Home Is a Straight-Up Stunner

08/14/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

The Great Escapes

Second Homes, Vacation Pads, & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side

08/14/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: How-To

Want to Rent Your Vacation Home? Your Extra Bedroom? Your Hand-Built Treehouse?

08/14/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe