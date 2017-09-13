The Shakedown
Is Halloween Really All It's Cracked Up to Be?
Who's scared now?
↑ Upside
- Orange-and-black-themed horror show second only to Oregon State’s football team
- Bacterial soup used in “Dunking for Apples” strengthens community immune systems
- Last calendar hurdle before we finally get Christmas commercials back
- Begging door to door prepares children for future economy
- Hell, witchcraft now viable climate change solution
- We all wear masks, metaphorically speaking
- All the little Wonder Women
↓ Downside
- Candy corn. WTF.
- “Trick or treat!” now official US foreign policy
- 2008-era Obama novelty masks just depressing
- Even now, some Portlander making a batch of fruit leather to hand out
- Overripe pumpkins put a Trump on every porch
- Losing touch with its not-for-profit satanic roots
- All the little Minions