  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

The Shakedown

Is Halloween Really All It's Cracked Up to Be?

Who's scared now?

By Marty Patail 9/13/2017 at 5:32pm Published in the October 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

1017 shakedown halloween woutte

Image: Courtesy Exopixel/Shutterstock

↑ Upside

  • Orange-and-black-themed horror show second only to Oregon State’s football team
  • Bacterial soup used in “Dunking for Apples” strengthens community immune systems
  • Last calendar hurdle before we finally get Christmas commercials back
  • Begging door to door prepares children for future economy
  • Hell, witchcraft now viable climate change solution
  • We all wear masks, metaphorically speaking
  • All the little Wonder Women

↓ Downside 

  • Candy corn. WTF.
  • “Trick or treat!” now official US foreign policy
  • 2008-era Obama novelty masks just depressing
  • Even now, some Portlander making a batch of fruit leather to hand out
  • Overripe pumpkins put a Trump on every porch
  • Losing touch with its not-for-profit satanic roots
  • All the little Minions
Filed under
The Shakedown, Halloween
Show Comments

Related Content

The Shakedown

You Just Moved Here. So What Gives, Portland?

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

The Shakedown

What's the Deal with Portland Summer?

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail

The Shakedown

What's the Deal with Portland Public Schools?

08/14/2017 By Marty Patail

Eat & Drink

Dining Guide

17 Portland Restaurants with Stellar Wine Lists

5:32pm By Eat Beat Team

Eat Here Now

Downtown Portland Has a New Pizza Go-To

5:32pm By Kelly Clarke

Word of Mouth

Jose Luis de Cossio Blew Up His Ceviche Hot Spot Paiche. Now What?

5:32pm By Karen Brooks

Savor

From Tongue to Testicles, Celebrity Chef Chris Cosentino Cooks the Nasty Bits

5:32pm By Benjamin Tepler

Kings of the North?

Why Your 'Wild Alaskan Salmon' May in Fact Be Very Oregonian

5:31pm By Chuck Thompson

Entertaining

You, Too, Can Make the Pierogi of Portland Punk Legend and Lore

5:31pm By Liz Crain Photography by Stuart Mullenberg

Arts & Culture

The Essentials

13 Portland Shows, Events, and Pure-Genius Things to Know This October

5:32pm By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

Northwest Lore

50 Years Ago, One Scratchy Home Movie Made Bigfoot a Northwest Icon

5:32pm By Leah Sottile

Dance

Celebrating 20 Years of White Bird Dance

5:32pm By Rebecca Jacobson

Film

A Riverside Moviehouse Breathes on the Embers of Portland's Film Underground

5:32pm By Fiona McCann

Fearsome Remedies

A New Book Looks Back at Medical Quackery

5:27pm By Ramona DeNies

Advertising

A Portland Ad Agency Plays Matchmaker with Bands and Brands

5:27pm By Rebecca Jacobson

News & City Life

Urban Dips

Will Portland Get a Public Swimming Dock Just off the Eastbank Esplanade?

6:03pm By Ramona DeNies

The Shakedown

Is Halloween Really All It's Cracked Up to Be?

5:32pm By Marty Patail

Northwest Lore

50 Years Ago, One Scratchy Home Movie Made Bigfoot a Northwest Icon

5:32pm By Leah Sottile

Kings of the North?

Why Your 'Wild Alaskan Salmon' May in Fact Be Very Oregonian

5:31pm By Chuck Thompson

Long Story Short

Meet Adrienne Nelson, the Second Black Female Judge in Oregon History

5:27pm By Eden Dawn

Big City Lights

These 4 Giant Apartment Buildings Will Change Downtown Living in Portland

5:27pm By Marty Patail

Travel & Outdoors

Urban Dips

Will Portland Get a Public Swimming Dock Just off the Eastbank Esplanade?

6:03pm By Ramona DeNies

Northwest Lore

50 Years Ago, One Scratchy Home Movie Made Bigfoot a Northwest Icon

5:32pm By Leah Sottile

Kings of the North?

Why Your 'Wild Alaskan Salmon' May in Fact Be Very Oregonian

5:31pm By Chuck Thompson

Take Flight

3 Freewheeling Pacific Northwest Wine Country Escapes

5:31pm Edited by Ramona DeNies

Wine

Wine 101: An Oenophilic Cheat Sheet

5:28pm By Ramona DeNies

Vine of the Times

How a Fresh Crop of Winemakers Is Upending Oregon Tradition

5:28pm By Chad Walsh

Style & Shopping

Fall Fashion

True West: Fall Fashion Harks Back to Oregon's Early Days

5:31pm Styled by Eden Dawn Photography by Christopher Dibble

Sweat Equity

An All-Natural Portland Deodorant Brand Goes Big

5:27pm By Rachel Wilson

Style Spotlight

Local Photographer Holly Andres Survives a 43-Day Fashion Road Trip for New York Magazine

09/12/2017 By Eden Dawn

Happenings

September Is Packed to Bursting with Fashion Events

09/12/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion News

Did Forever 21 Knock Off Wildfang's Most Famous Shirt?

08/29/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion Show

Fade to Light Is Back with 10 Local Designers in One Fun Fashion Show

08/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Sweat Equity

An All-Natural Portland Deodorant Brand Goes Big

5:27pm By Rachel Wilson

Food News

Gregory Gourdet Flies Solo at 7th Annual Summer’s End Vegan Dinner

09/12/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

How You Can Help Rebuild the Gorge (and Not Make Things Worse)

09/07/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eagle Creek Fire

As the Columbia Gorge Burns, Reflecting on What This Place Means to Us

09/07/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Get Outside

This Portland-Based Nonprofit Helps Tots and Parents Hit the Trail

09/07/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Food News

New Portland Pop-Up Dinner Series Celebrates Black Artists

09/06/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Home & Real Estate

Big City Lights

These 4 Giant Apartment Buildings Will Change Downtown Living in Portland

5:27pm By Marty Patail

Architecture

A High-Design RV Park Comes to Coos Bay

5:27pm By Geoff Nudelman

Parks

Happy 100th Birthday, International Rose Test Garden!

08/22/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Rachel Wilson

Architecture

Kengo Kuma's New Portland-Area Home Is a Straight-Up Stunner

08/14/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

The Great Escapes

Second Homes, Vacation Pads, & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side

08/14/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: How-To

Want to Rent Your Vacation Home? Your Extra Bedroom? Your Hand-Built Treehouse?

08/14/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe