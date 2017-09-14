  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Sept 14–17

George Takei joins the Oregon Symphony, RAC plays the Wonder, feline fanatics tell their stories, and the Time-Based Art Festival blasts through its final days.

By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann 9/14/2017 at 9:57am

Georgetakeifeature xqqkta

George Takei joins the Oregon Symphony on Saturday.

Image: Courtesy George Takei

Books & Talks

Live Wire! 

7:30 p.m. Thu, Alberta Rose Theatre, SOLD OUT
Portland's homegrown syndicated variety radio show is storming its new season, with tonight's show featuring Booker of Bookers winner (yes, that's a thing) Salman Rushdie, Danger & Eggs creator Shadi Petosky, comedian Joe Kwaczala, and our own musical maestro Dave Depper. 

Robert Wright

7:30 p.m. Fri, Powell's City of Books, FREE
In his new book, Why Buddhism Is True, the American journalist draws on neuroscience and evolutionary psychology to champion Buddhism, particularly the benefits of mindful meditation.

Manoush Zomorodi

7:30 p.m. Sun, Powell's City of Books, FREE
Do you spend a lot of time staring at a screen? Do you ever feel a phantom buzzing in your back pocket—even when your phone isn't in there? Do you sometimes scroll through Facebook and then realize you've forgotten to eat or sleep or, like, blink? The host of the Note to Self podcast has your back. Her new book, Bored and Brilliant, aims to help you rethink your technology habits.

Comedy

Throwing Shade Live

9 p.m. Fri, Revolution Hall, $25
Erin Gibson and Bryan Safi of long-running, queer-focused comedy podcast Throwing Shade (it now also exists as a late-night TV show) hit Portland with their sly, spirited riffs on women’s rights, pop culture, and LGBTQ issues.

Back Fence PDX: Cats

8 p.m. Sat, Alberta Rose Theatre, $18–26
Calling all feline fanatics: the local storytelling show dedicates an evening to tales about your favorite creature. Meow!

Music

George Takei with the Oregon Symphony

7:30 p.m. Sat, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $40–125
Social justice crusader, social media mogul, and explorer of strange new worlds (hats off, Mr. Sulu), Takei also emcees classical music concerts. With this symphony collaboration, he joins the ranks of high-profile narrators of Aaron Copland’s Lincoln Portrait—Gregory Peck, Carl Sandburg, and Barack Obama have taken on the role in the past—which includes reading excerpts from the Gettysburg Address.

RAC

9 p.m. Sat, Wonder Ballroom, $23–25
Portland-by-way-of-Portugal’s Grammy-winning RAC—a.k.a. André Allen Anjos—dropped his second album, EGO, this summer: a layered, punchy 14-track, electro-pop win clocking in at exactly 60 minutes and boasting collaborations with Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Vampire Weekend’s Rostam, MNDR, and St. Lucia, among others. For more, check out our 2015 conversation with RAC.

Theater

Time-Based Art Festival

Various times and locations thru Sept 17, prices vary
PICA's annual contemporary and performance art festival, now in its 15th year, continues with songs about destruction, a dance piece about bondage, and an exploration of the Rwandan genocide.

CLOSING Two Yosemites

7:30 p.m. Fri–Sat, Lewis & Clark’s Law School Amphitheater, $20
Opera and environmentalism collide in this musical retelling of Theodore Roosevelt’s historic meeting with conservationist John Muir in Yosemite National Park. Local composer Justin Ralls creates a drama set during just a single evening around a campfire in 1903.

Visual Art

CLOSING Jennifer Steinkamp

10 a.m.–8 p.m. Thu–Fri, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat–Sun, Portland Art Museum, $19.99
The acclaimed video installation artist brings several large-scale projections to town—glowing animations of trees, flowers, and vines that swirl across the gallery walls.

Robert Dozono

11 a.m.–5 p.m. Thu–Sun, Blackfish Gallery, FREE
Dozono’s paintings are garbage. Literally. When out fishing on the Clackamas River, the longtime Portland artist collects pieces of trash—think bottle caps, rubber bands, and toothpaste tubes—and affixes them to large-scale, eerily beautiful riparian landscapes.

Filed under
Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Art

Robert Dozono

11:00 AM FREE Blackfish Gallery

Dozono’s paintings are garbage. Literally. When out fishing on the Clackamas River, the longtime Portland artist collects pieces of trash—think bottle caps, ...

Art

Jennifer Steinkamp

10:00 AM $19.99 Portland Art Museum

The acclaimed video installation artist brings several large-scale projections to town—glowing animations of trees, flowers, and vines that swirl across the ...

Theater

Two Yosemites

$20 Lewis and Clark College

Opera and environmentalism collide in this musical retelling of Theodore Roosevelt’s historic meeting with conservationist John Muir in Yosemite National Par...

Theater

Time-Based Art Festival 2017

12:00 PM Prices vary PICA

James Baldwin songs, a teen zine vomit confessional, meditations to help you grieve George Michael, Marrakech ritual trance dances, Sigourney Weaver jam sess...

Concerts

RAC

Editor’s Pick $23–25 Wonder Ballroom

Portland-by-way-of-Portugal’s Grammy-winning RAC—a.k.a. André Allen Anjos—dropped his second album, EGO, this summer: a layered, punchy 14-track, electro-pop...

Concerts

George Takei with the Oregon Symphony

$40–125 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Social justice crusader, social media mogul, and explorer of strange new worlds (hats off, Mr. Sulu), Takei also emcees classical music concerts. With this s...

Comedy

Back Fence PDX: Cats

$16–28 Alberta Rose Theater

Calling all feline fanatics: the local storytelling show dedicates an evening to tales about your favorite creature. Meow!

Comedy

Throwing Shade Live

$25 Revolution Hall

Erin Gibson and Bryan Safi of long-running, queer-focused comedy podcast Throwing Shade (it now also exists as a late-night TV show) hit Portland with their ...

Related Content

TRACK STAR

Why Indie Rock's Hottest Tickets Send Their Songs to RAC

10/19/2015 By Ramona DeNies

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Sept 7–10

09/07/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Anyi Wong-Lifton, and Fiona McCann

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Aug 31–Sept 3

08/31/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Anyi Wong-Lifton

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Aug 17–20

08/17/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Anyi Wong-Lifton

Eat & Drink

Dining Guide

17 Portland Restaurants with Stellar Wine Lists

09/13/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Eat Here Now

Downtown Portland Has a New Pizza Go-To

09/13/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Word of Mouth

Jose Luis de Cossio Blew Up His Ceviche Hot Spot Paiche. Now What?

09/13/2017 By Karen Brooks

Savor

From Tongue to Testicles, Celebrity Chef Chris Cosentino Cooks the Nasty Bits

09/13/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Kings of the North?

Why Your 'Wild Alaskan Salmon' May in Fact Be Very Oregonian

09/13/2017 By Chuck Thompson

Entertaining

You, Too, Can Make the Pierogi of Portland Punk Legend and Lore

09/13/2017 By Liz Crain Photography by Stuart Mullenberg

Arts & Culture

Storytelling

Women's Storytelling Series Brings Together Activists, Athletes, and Authors

11:18am By Kayla Brock

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Sept 14–17

9:57am By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

The Essentials

13 Portland Shows, Events, and Pure-Genius Things to Know This October

09/13/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

Northwest Lore

50 Years Ago, One Scratchy Home Movie Made Bigfoot a Northwest Icon

09/13/2017 By Leah Sottile

Dance

Celebrating 20 Years of White Bird Dance

09/13/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Film

A Riverside Moviehouse Breathes on the Embers of Portland's Film Underground

09/13/2017 By Fiona McCann

News & City Life

Architecture

Under Armour Finally Unveils Its New Portland HQ

5:29pm By Eleanor Van Buren

Urban Dips

Will Portland Get a Public Swimming Dock Just off the Eastbank Esplanade?

09/13/2017 By Ramona DeNies

The Shakedown

Is Halloween Really All It's Cracked Up to Be?

09/13/2017 By Marty Patail

Northwest Lore

50 Years Ago, One Scratchy Home Movie Made Bigfoot a Northwest Icon

09/13/2017 By Leah Sottile

Kings of the North?

Why Your 'Wild Alaskan Salmon' May in Fact Be Very Oregonian

09/13/2017 By Chuck Thompson

Long Story Short

Meet Adrienne Nelson, the Second Black Female Judge in Oregon History

09/13/2017 By Eden Dawn

Travel & Outdoors

Urban Dips

Will Portland Get a Public Swimming Dock Just off the Eastbank Esplanade?

09/13/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Northwest Lore

50 Years Ago, One Scratchy Home Movie Made Bigfoot a Northwest Icon

09/13/2017 By Leah Sottile

Kings of the North?

Why Your 'Wild Alaskan Salmon' May in Fact Be Very Oregonian

09/13/2017 By Chuck Thompson

Take Flight

3 Freewheeling Pacific Northwest Wine Country Escapes

09/13/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Wine

Wine 101: An Oenophilic Cheat Sheet

09/13/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Vine of the Times

How a Fresh Crop of Winemakers Is Upending Oregon Tradition

09/13/2017 By Chad Walsh

Style & Shopping

Fall Fashion

True West: Fall Fashion Harks Back to Oregon's Early Days

09/13/2017 Styled by Eden Dawn Photography by Christopher Dibble

Sweat Equity

An All-Natural Portland Deodorant Brand Goes Big

09/13/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Style Spotlight

Local Photographer Holly Andres Survives a 43-Day Fashion Road Trip for New York Magazine

09/12/2017 By Eden Dawn

Happenings

September Is Packed to Bursting with Fashion Events

09/12/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion News

Did Forever 21 Knock Off Wildfang's Most Famous Shirt?

08/29/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion Show

Fade to Light Is Back with 10 Local Designers in One Fun Fashion Show

08/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Sweat Equity

An All-Natural Portland Deodorant Brand Goes Big

09/13/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Food News

Gregory Gourdet Flies Solo at 7th Annual Summer’s End Vegan Dinner

09/12/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

How You Can Help Rebuild the Gorge (and Not Make Things Worse)

09/07/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eagle Creek Fire

As the Columbia Gorge Burns, Reflecting on What This Place Means to Us

09/07/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Get Outside

This Portland-Based Nonprofit Helps Tots and Parents Hit the Trail

09/07/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Food News

New Portland Pop-Up Dinner Series Celebrates Black Artists

09/06/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Home & Real Estate

Architecture

Under Armour Finally Unveils Its New Portland HQ

5:29pm By Eleanor Van Buren

Big City Lights

These 4 Giant Apartment Buildings Will Change Downtown Living in Portland

09/13/2017 By Marty Patail

Architecture

A High-Design RV Park Comes to Coos Bay

09/13/2017 By Geoff Nudelman

Parks

Happy 100th Birthday, International Rose Test Garden!

08/22/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Rachel Wilson

Architecture

Kengo Kuma's New Portland-Area Home Is a Straight-Up Stunner

08/14/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

The Great Escapes

Second Homes, Vacation Pads, & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side

08/14/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe