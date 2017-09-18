Have a Happy, Healthy October with These Local Wellness Events

Run with a pack of costumed puppers at Scappoose's Howl-O-Ween 5k. Image: Shutterstock/ Annette Shaff

Women’s Bike Month Wrap Party

­6–8 p.m. Thu, Sept 28, Wildfang West, FREE

Celebrate Biketown’s #WomenWhoBike month at feminist fashion boutique Wildfang, where lady cyclists can dance to DJ Sappho, munch on snacks, enter the “Golden Ticket” raffle, and enjoy a free drink at the in-shop bar. And yes, we know this event is in September, but use “WFBIKE15” to get 15 percent off all full-priced Wildfang items through October 31.

10 a.m. Sun, Oct 1, 34326 Johnson Landing Rd, Scappoose, OR, $30

Head north to Scapoose for a family-friendly 5k run/walk along the Crown-Zellerbach trail. Doggos are welcome, poop bags are provided, and costumes are encouraged. All proceeds benefit the Scappoose dog park.

7–9 p.m. Tue, Oct 3, Clinton Street Theater, $8

In this stirring 2014 documentary, two filmmakers vow to live off of discarded food in order to draw attention to America’s staggering levels of food waste. Presented by new ugly produce delivery service Imperfect, the film will be followed by a panel discussion exploring ways to reduce food waste. Watch the trailer here.

5–9:30 p.m. Fri, Oct 6, Ecotrust, $10

Hosted by running gear company On, this hybrid event invites participants to lace up demo pairs of On sneakers, run a 5k through the Pearl District (stopping to admire works of art along the way), and return to the Ecotrust building for live music, food, and drinks. All proceeds will benefit public art nonprofit Forest for the Trees.

11 a.m. Sat, Oct 7, Portland State University’s Hoffmann Hall, $25

Fight back against eating disorders—including anorexia, the deadliest of all mental illnesses—at this community-building walk through the PSU campus, which aims to raise $20,000 for the National Eating Disorders Association.

10 a.m.–5 p.m. Fri–Sun, Oct 13–15 and Oct 20–22, Portland Nursery at Stark, FREE

Over the last three decades, Portland Nursery’s annual apple tasting event has become something of a holiday for local fruit lovers, featuring free samples of up to 60 varieties of apples. Once you’ve identified your favorite flavors, stock up at dozens of bins brimming with bargain-priced fruit, then enjoy live music, family activities (think pumpkin painting), and more autumnal treats of all kinds.

Littlest to biggest: Lady, Swiss Gourmet, Stark Jumbo. Swiss Gourmet is an average sized fruit you would see at the grocery store. #littleapple #bigapple #applesforsale #portlandnursery A post shared by Portland Nursery (@portlandnursery) on Oct 6, 2016 at 11:46am PDT

10 a.m.–6 p.m. Sat–Sun, Oct 14–15, Oregon Convention Center, $10 ($17 for a weekend pass)

Snack on hundreds of animal-free foods—we’re talking cookies, ice cream, burgers, and bacon—at one of the country’s premier vegan festivals, which also features speakers, fitness classes, cooking demonstrations and a children’s area.

8 a.m. Sun, Oct 22, Waterfront Park, $49–109

Don your best sweat-proof Halloween costume and run a 5k, 10k, or half-marathon with thousands of other witches, ghosts, and monsters. Expect entertainment every two miles, including a “musical mile” boasting bands on every block, and a post-race party complete with costume contest.

6–9:30 p.m. Thu, Oct 26, Ecotrust, $10

Sample dozens of fermented foods at the eighth incarnation of the city’s OG ferment fete, which fills an Ecotrust conference room with all kinds of local kraut, kombucha, kefir, yogurt, mead, miso, and much more.