Healthy Events
Have a Happy, Healthy October with These Local Wellness Events
Run in your best Halloween costume (with dogs!), learn how to fight food waste, and taste the city’s best apples, ferments, and vegan snacks.
Women’s Bike Month Wrap Party
6–8 p.m. Thu, Sept 28, Wildfang West, FREE
Celebrate Biketown’s #WomenWhoBike month at feminist fashion boutique Wildfang, where lady cyclists can dance to DJ Sappho, munch on snacks, enter the “Golden Ticket” raffle, and enjoy a free drink at the in-shop bar. And yes, we know this event is in September, but use “WFBIKE15” to get 15 percent off all full-priced Wildfang items through October 31.
Howl-O-Ween 5K
10 a.m. Sun, Oct 1, 34326 Johnson Landing Rd, Scappoose, OR, $30
Head north to Scapoose for a family-friendly 5k run/walk along the Crown-Zellerbach trail. Doggos are welcome, poop bags are provided, and costumes are encouraged. All proceeds benefit the Scappoose dog park.
Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story
7–9 p.m. Tue, Oct 3, Clinton Street Theater, $8
In this stirring 2014 documentary, two filmmakers vow to live off of discarded food in order to draw attention to America’s staggering levels of food waste. Presented by new ugly produce delivery service Imperfect, the film will be followed by a panel discussion exploring ways to reduce food waste. Watch the trailer here.
Every piece of produce has its own story and so every scar is a chance to learn more about that story. Pears that rub against the limb of the tree in the wind will naturally develop grooves and scars on their skin. These scarred pears used to be judged as fit only for canning or juicing, despite their “flaw” being literally skin deep. So next time you see a piece of fruit with a quirk or blemish, acknowledge that it too has seen some adversity, and then cherish it even more because of that! 💚🍐 #TransparencyTuesday #TT #pear #foodfact #foodwaste #nowaste #savetheuglies #colorfulfood #eattherainbow #uglyfruit#uglyveg #uglyfruitandveg #uglyproduce#uglyproduceisbeautiful #imperfectproduce #uglydelicious
On Art Run
5–9:30 p.m. Fri, Oct 6, Ecotrust, $10
Hosted by running gear company On, this hybrid event invites participants to lace up demo pairs of On sneakers, run a 5k through the Pearl District (stopping to admire works of art along the way), and return to the Ecotrust building for live music, food, and drinks. All proceeds will benefit public art nonprofit Forest for the Trees.
National Eating Disorders Association Walk
11 a.m. Sat, Oct 7, Portland State University’s Hoffmann Hall, $25
Fight back against eating disorders—including anorexia, the deadliest of all mental illnesses—at this community-building walk through the PSU campus, which aims to raise $20,000 for the National Eating Disorders Association.
Portland Nursery Apple Tasting
10 a.m.–5 p.m. Fri–Sun, Oct 13–15 and Oct 20–22, Portland Nursery at Stark, FREE
Over the last three decades, Portland Nursery’s annual apple tasting event has become something of a holiday for local fruit lovers, featuring free samples of up to 60 varieties of apples. Once you’ve identified your favorite flavors, stock up at dozens of bins brimming with bargain-priced fruit, then enjoy live music, family activities (think pumpkin painting), and more autumnal treats of all kinds.
Portland VegFest
10 a.m.–6 p.m. Sat–Sun, Oct 14–15, Oregon Convention Center, $10 ($17 for a weekend pass)
Snack on hundreds of animal-free foods—we’re talking cookies, ice cream, burgers, and bacon—at one of the country’s premier vegan festivals, which also features speakers, fitness classes, cooking demonstrations and a children’s area.
Run Like Hell
8 a.m. Sun, Oct 22, Waterfront Park, $49–109
Don your best sweat-proof Halloween costume and run a 5k, 10k, or half-marathon with thousands of other witches, ghosts, and monsters. Expect entertainment every two miles, including a “musical mile” boasting bands on every block, and a post-race party complete with costume contest.
Portland Fermentation Festival
6–9:30 p.m. Thu, Oct 26, Ecotrust, $10
Sample dozens of fermented foods at the eighth incarnation of the city’s OG ferment fete, which fills an Ecotrust conference room with all kinds of local kraut, kombucha, kefir, yogurt, mead, miso, and much more.