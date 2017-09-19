  1. Arts & Culture
Hear Your Favorite Portland Bands Play Live by the Sea

Stackstock is a brand-new music festival bringing Colin Meloy, Pure Bathing Culture, and more to Cannon Beach this weekend.

By Fiona McCann 9/19/2017 at 3:41pm

Stackstock2 ty3nez

Edna Vazquez and Colin Meloy play Stackstock on Saturday. 

Image: Courtesy Stackstock

If you’re not quite ready to part with summer, this weekend’s Stackstock festival is an optimal way to stretch out the season before fall sets in. With a lineup of Portland musical royalty—Colin Meloy of the Decemberists, Pure Bathing Culture, Ages and Ages, and Edna Vazquez, among others, plus the choral karaoke joy that is the OK Chorale—at an intimate seaside venue, this new kid on the fest block shows immediate promise.

Stackstock is the brainchild of hotelier and restaurateur Ryan Snyder, who brought on Live Wire! founder/creative wizard Kate Sokoloff and Alicia Rose, former booker at the Doug Fir and Mississippi Studios. Together, they pulled together a daylong destination fest, where the surf hitting Cannon Beach serves as soundtrack.

“I’ve had this longing to do an event where we could celebrate what I’ve come to love, which is my backyard here in Cannon Beach," says Snyder, guaranteeing that festivalgoers can come and go throughout the day. "[The idea was to] bring in outside artists that locals and people from afar could enjoy and experience, and maybe see [this town] through a different lens. The whole idea is that the energy overflows into the community, and people get to see parts of town they haven’t seen.”

The venue, Haystack Gardens, is just a block from beach access. Snyder expects 600–800 attendees, with doors opening at noon on Saturday, September 23, and the last act ending at 9 p.m.

Stackstock

1 p.m. Sat, Sept 23, Haystack Gardens, Cannon Beach, $40–150

