Design

How Portlander Max Humphrey Creates Color-Happy, Boldly Patterned Rooms

The interior designer and former punk musician shakes up the city's muted palette with bright hues and wild prints.

By Fiona McCann 9/21/2017 at 9:29am Published in the Design Annual: Fall 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

Animal prints vying with geometric patterns. Gingham curtains lit by a Chinese lantern. Canary yellow lamps on a sleek black cabinet. The clients of Max Humphrey, a Portland interior designer, need to be “ready for some happiness,” as he puts it. His general strategy of bold color accents and layered, competing patterns gives a little playful jolt to the Pacific Northwest’s traditional preference for chilled-out earth tones.

Even so, he’s recognizably regional.

“Somebody called me Pacific Northwest Americana the other day,” he says—both true and slightly ironic, since Humphrey’s work draws on a hodgepodge background and a biography chopped between both coasts, culminating in an intentional adoption of Portland design culture. In a time of mass movement in our direction, that may make him a perfect “local” designer for right now.

In past lives, Max Humphrey worked in television production, played bass in a touring punk band called the Adored, and worked his way up, with no experience or qualifications, from entry level to partner at an LA-based interior design firm.

Now he runs his own interior design business in Portland. What brought him here? “The gold rush? Manifest Destiny? Westward expansion?” he jokes.

Da2017 max humphreys collage 1 pa7iw6

From left: Humphrey in his adopted (and adapted) Portland habitat; a Humphrey design in a historic art deco LA apartment, with wallpaper from Anthropologie; a Southeast apartment, with a photograph by Seattle’s Paul Edmondson and lamp by Schoolhouse Electric

Image: Christopher Dibble and Courtesy Sarah Dorio

In fact, he was driven by that historically powerful motivator: a desire to leave Los Angeles. His first move was to make contact with all the Portland designers he admired and ask to take them out for coffee. “I knew I would have a learning curve, and I didn’t want to assert myself as an Angeleno in Portland—there’s a sensitivity about that,” he says, perceptively. “I wanted to get to know the city.” Those e-mails yielded meetings with the likes of Casework’s Casey Keasler and Bright DesignLab’s Leela Brightenburg and Alissa Pulcrano, among others. “The first thing you find out is how humble Portland designers are,” he notes.

He built up his clientele through word of mouth. He describes much of his work here as “high-end residential interior design,” though he’s also done commercial work and styling work, most visibly in the City Home stores in the Pearl and the Central Eastside Industrial District. His growing stack of press clippings includes Architectural Digest, Dwell, and the Wall Street Journal. Sunset invited him to speak at its annual conference in Sonoma.

“It’s hard to mix old and new and have it look right,” says Kim Pelett of City Home. “Most people do one or the other. Max will have a contemporary sofa with an antique sign straight out of a 1940s carnival.”

Da2017 max humphreys collage 2 rxrlck

From top: a tableau created to showcase Pendleton’s collaboration with the fabric brand Sunbrella; the Southeast Portland location of City Home (the Rexall sign has since moved to the shop’s new Pearl District location)

Image: Christopher Dibble

Before rising professionally in California, Humphrey grew up in New Hampshire. In Portland he channels his various roots into the sensibilities of his adopted home. “One thing that I really looked forward to is bringing some color here, some layers and some pattern,” he says. “Portland is very respectful. People feel like you need to respect the landscape a lot, and I agree, but you can also bend the rules a little bit and shake things up.”

“I’ve found that my clients in Portland, especially, are very collaborative,” he continues. “They want to be involved. They want to know where stuff is coming from, and go shopping and be a part of it. It’s not just a turn-over-the-key thing, where they go to St. Tropez for six months and come back to have it all done with candles burning.”

Residential design—his clients have included executives at the likes of Nike and Intel—has been his calling card to date. But he aspires to take his hybridized style further, in directions very much inspired by his city.  “I’d love to design for the Timbers. Maybe they need one of their locker rooms redesigned?” he wonders. “I’d love to design a coffee shop. This is the place for it. I’m designing a dentist’s office in LA right now, and the reception will look like a coffee shop, because this may be my only chance.”

Filed under
Interior Design
Show Comments

Related Content

Hotel Design

A Portland Design Team Goes Full Hula Girl on a Hawaii Hotel

9:29am By Zach Dundas

Architecture

Kengo Kuma's New Portland-Area Home Is a Straight-Up Stunner

08/14/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Restaurant Review

Chef Naoko's Radical, Farm-Fresh Japanese Cooking Lures a Star Architect

03/20/2017 By Karen Brooks

Eat & Drink

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

9:54am By Hannah Bonnie

The Vine & The Trees

A Timber-Clad Tasting Room in Oregon Wine Country

9:28am By Rachel Wilson and Zach Dundas

Feast 2017

Recapping Feast 2017: Everything You Missed

09/20/2017 By Karen Brooks and Kelly Clarke

News to Chew

Biwa Does Bento, Heart Coffee Sues Heart Pizza, and More PDX Food News

09/20/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Breaking News

All-Woman Food & Design Collective the Nightwood Launches in Chesa Space

09/20/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Arts & Culture

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

11:23am By Katelyn Best

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

11:01am By Eden Dawn

Pottery

Get an Eyeful of Portland’s Crazy-Colorful, Women-Run Ceramics Scene

9:29am By Kelly Clarke Photography by George Barberis

Gaming

A Vancouver Studio Rebuilds a Cult Classic Video Game

9:28am By Marty Patail

Reading List

3 Portland Design Titles for Your Nightstand (or Phone Screen)

9:28am By Zach Dundas

The Lost World

How a Legendary Photographer Captured (Really, Really) Old Portland

9:28am By Rebecca Jacobson

News & City Life

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

11:23am By Katelyn Best

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

9:54am By Hannah Bonnie

On the Rise

Portland Architecture Firm Beebe Skidmore Finds Beauty in the Unexpected

9:30am By Brian Libby

Workers of the World

Immigrants and Refugees Keep This American Workshop Running

9:30am By Marty Patail Photography by William Anthony

Design

How Portlander Max Humphrey Creates Color-Happy, Boldly Patterned Rooms

9:29am By Fiona McCann

Urban Future

What Kind of Development Does Portland Need Right Now?

9:29am By Fiona McCann

Travel & Outdoors

Hotel Design

A Portland Design Team Goes Full Hula Girl on a Hawaii Hotel

9:29am By Zach Dundas

The Vine & The Trees

A Timber-Clad Tasting Room in Oregon Wine Country

9:28am By Rachel Wilson and Zach Dundas

Fancy Pants

How Portland Helped Design Uniqlo's New Tokyo Headquarters

9:28am By Emma Mannheimer

Music

Hear Your Favorite Portland Bands Play Live by the Sea

09/19/2017 By Fiona McCann

Public Lands

Celebrate National Public Lands Day (While We Still Have Them)

09/19/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Style & Shopping

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

11:01am By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

9:54am By Hannah Bonnie

Design Directory

The Ultimate Guide to Portland Design Specialists

9:30am By Kelly Clarke and Chad Walsh

Trophy Case

8 Winning Portland Design Finds

9:29am By Eden Dawn

Style

Digital Lookbooks Let Portland Fashion Designers Strut Their Stuff

9:29am By Eden Dawn

Style

A Refugee Saga Shapes a New Portland Shop’s Compassionate Ethos

9:28am By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

11:23am By Katelyn Best

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

11:01am By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

9:54am By Hannah Bonnie

Power Plant

How Houseplants Can Save Your Life (Well, Close)

9:30am By Regan Breeden

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Body Talk

Portland's Bloom Beauty Summit Showcases Celebrity Stylists of Color

09/18/2017 By Kayla Brock

Bars & Nightlife

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Home & Real Estate

Postscript

The Portland Building: Just What Exactly Is That Thing?

9:30am By Zach Dundas

Power Plant

How Houseplants Can Save Your Life (Well, Close)

9:30am By Regan Breeden

Design Directory

The Ultimate Guide to Portland Design Specialists

9:30am By Kelly Clarke and Chad Walsh

Think Small

Beyond Tiny Homes: 3 Inspiring Small Spaces

9:30am By Rachel Wilson, Brian Libby, and Marty Patail

Scene Setter

An Ambitious Midcentury Remodel in Southeast Portland Flips the Script

9:30am By Chad Walsh Photography by Christopher Dibble

On the Rise

Portland Architecture Firm Beebe Skidmore Finds Beauty in the Unexpected

9:30am By Brian Libby

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe