Workers of the World

Immigrants and Refugees Keep This American Workshop Running

From Iraq to Ethiopia, Myanmar to Cuba, Schoolhouse Electric's employees come from far and wide.

By Marty Patail Photography by William Anthony 9/21/2017 at 9:30am Published in the Design Annual: Fall 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

Jeffrey Maung, 34, is a finisher. And proud of it.

Inside Schoolhouse Electric’s four-story, century-old brick headquarters in industrial Northwest Portland, Maung takes the housewares company’s signature lamps and furniture pieces and buffs, polishes, cleans, and packages them for shipment or for sale in the retail space on the ground floor. In the evenings and on weekends, he studies the Bible or volunteers for the Oregon Myanmar Christian Church in Northeast Portland. Eighteen months ago, his wife gave birth to a daughter at Oregon Health & Science University. Maung lives the quiet life of a Portland maker; his future holds the traditional promise of the American working class.

Not so long ago, things were different for Maung. Born in Myanmar—he still calls it by its old name, “Burma”—he fled that country’s repressive government in 2000, escaping to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“It was a little bit of trouble in my country,” he says. “We like democracy and we like freedom. Our government is military.”

Kuala Lumpur offered more opportunity, but no comforts. An illegal immigrant, Maung was always on high alert for patrols and raids. When caught, he paid bribes of 500 to 1,000 ringgit (roughly $115 to $225). For nine years, he made money in the sprawling metropolis’s Chinatown, hawking knockoff Gucci belts and fake luxury watches. At night, he’d smoke and drink with his fellow Burmese exiles in his apartment—escapes that took over his life.

Da2017 schoolhouse electric jeffrey maung jm2pv2

Jeffrey MaungFinisher
Origin: Myanmar (Burma)
"Portland is a nice place. Some people say other places [in the US] are not like here. I know this is not every place. My country is also the same: some people bad, some people good. The weather is just like my country. But just one thing: sometimes it’s raining too much. That’s it. This is not too big deal. Same like my country. There’s a summer season, a rain season, and a cold season. I see a lot of people: nice, cool. Everyone happy here. That’s why I never move to other company, that’s why I never move to the other state. One day, maybe. I don’t know exactly."

Image: William Anthony

In 2009, Maung found God, saving him, he says, from “doing bad things.” And in 2014, he found Portland, landing here as a refugee after three years of waiting and red tape. Ten days after he arrived, with the ink on their immigration forms still drying, he and his wife attended an open-house party hosted by the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization, or IRCO. One of the event’s other invitees: Andrew Bohl, Schoolhouse Electric’s director of operations.

“After the party, I leave from the house, and Andrew followed me and said, ‘Hey Jeffrey!’” he recalls. “And I said, ‘Yes sir?’ And he said, ‘Are you working right now? You want to work with me?’ And he gave me his business card.”

Bohl’s presence at the party was no accident. Since 2004, Schoolhouse has hired about 100 refugees and immigrants through its partnership with IRCO. Brought aboard in 2004 to get what was then a small boutique lighting company’s manufacturing operation off the ground, Bohl saw the program as a practical solution to a real problem: finding people with experience and professionalism to fill entry-level positions.

“You’ve got people who have job experience and qualifications who are in the entry-level job market,” says Bohl. “You can go out and get a lot of experience and gravitas in people that are more mature workers.”

Schoolhouse Electric’s owner, Brian Faherty, explains: “Our manufacturing is fairly light, and we were having trouble finding skilled workers who even wanted to work in those career paths. We were doing it because it was an important part of our community, but we were also doing it because we needed the workers.”

Da2017 schoolhouse electric aziz khaddoori th9eel

Aziz Khaddoori, Engineer
Origin: Iraq
"I’m the last one from my family to leave Iraq. Most of my family has been here at least 20 years. I have my mom here, two sisters, one brother—all are here. And I have one sister in San Jose in California, and one brother in France. Personally, I didn’t face anything against me there. But due to my last job there, I was working with the Red Cross—they consider it a foreigner organization. So, I felt that I started to be a target there. It’s not against me directly, maybe to my son. You know, when you live at a high level, you will be a target. So, when ISIS entered the country in 2014, that’s it."

Image: William Anthony 

Last year, IRCO helped some 1,500 refugees, people with special immigrant visas, and human trafficking victims find jobs at roughly 1,000 companies in the Portland area. The organization is on track for a 70 percent placement rate. Mo Sangsam, who heads up IRCO’s employment program for newly arrived immigrants, credits its success to full-time job coaches who not only screen candidates for language and math skills, but also guide immigrants through interviews, job searches, onboarding, and retention follow-ups. Schoolhouse, she says, has a higher standard for candidates than some. 

“We’ve had good success with them,” says Sangsam. “Schoolhouse is a very good company.”

From its origins in lighting, Schoolhouse has branched out into furniture, kitchenware, art, and office accoutrements, meanwhile crafting a small but chic brand that emphasizes quality workmanship. About one quarter of current employees are refugees, their points of origin shifting with geopolitical circumstances: people from ex-Soviet Asia, ethnic Russians from Kyrgyzstan, Turks from Uzbekistan, Cubans, Southern Burmese, Northern Burmese, Iraqis, lately people from various African countries, and Afghans.

“Some of the people come off the savanna,” Bohl says, “or from small towns that didn’t have manufacturing. It’s a wide group. Not only are they adapting to all that, but they have to work, and work with a bunch of people they haven’t worked with before. Often, they’re not coming from diversity, and this might be the most diverse experience they’ve had.”

Almost all newcomers, like Maung, start on the second floor: assembly, where lights, lamps, hardware, and furniture are fitted together. It’s an entry-level position, but requires critical thinking and, unlike on a traditional assembly line, the ability to put together entire products, start to finish.

Da2017 schoolhouse electric debesha badaso wzywpt

Debesha Bedaso, Assembler
Origin: Ethiopia
"I left [Ethopia] 15 years ago. Went to Kenya because of political problems. Lived in Nairobi for five years. My brother, he had a car garage, for fixing cars, and welding and electrical. And my father was a pharmacist. So I worked with them when I needed money, and went to high school. And in Kenya I tried to learn English a little bit."

Image: William Anthony

The work, at the beginning, can be menial, but success stories abound. Aziz Khaddoori, 54, worked for 12 years as an electromechanical engineer for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Baghdad. When ISIS arose, he, his wife, and his two sons came to the United States as refugees. The State Department dropped them here in Portland; IRCO connected him to Schoolhouse, where he started as an assembler. In less than two years, Bohl promoted Khaddoori to the engineering department, where he turns new product designs into reality, creating templates and assembly instructions.

“It’s engineering,” he says, shrugging off comparisons to his previous job, which involved water systems and habitats. “You have to put what’s in your mind on a paper, and show it to another person. To show it and understand it.”

Likewise, Shatha Ali, 32, escaped Baghdad in 2010, as her then-husband became a target for working as a US Army interpreter. Ali started in assembly, but her degree in chemical engineering clearly qualified her for more. She became an assistant production manager, then a supply planner, managing and purchasing materials and analyzing sales and demand. For Bohl, Ali’s and Khaddoori’s successes are the point of the program.

“The first person I hired [in 2004] is now my head engineer,” he says. “He was just an 18-year-old who had worked at a gas station in Russia, and had very low English ability. Now he’s got his own department and is a manager.”

For some, Schoolhouse offers a foothold into a new country. When Maung finishes studying to become a pastor, he doesn’t know where he might end up. “My future is my ministry,” he says. “Maybe God will send me to another place. I will take care of other people.” But for others, stability is key.

Da2017 schoolhouse electric shatha ali jtllpb

Shatha AliSupply Planner
Origin: Iraq
"Our tradition over there [in Iraq], we don’t speak a lot with strangers. This job helped me a lot to build up my communication. We have over there the male and female side. The men would be very offended if a woman told them what to do. Once I started getting leadership positions, I was shy in the beginning to disperse the work or tell people what to do. That was difficult, until my managers told me it was OK. It’s OK to be free, and talk, and say whatever I want."

Image: William Anthony 

“I don’t like change,” says Khaddoori. “When I stick to one thing, I stick to it for a long time. Never for a short period.”

What the future of Schoolhouse’s assembly floor holds is not clear. With the company’s rapid growth—it’s expanded from 24 employees in 2011 to 144 now—and a need for higher-level English skills, Bohl and his managers must rely more on the local hiring pool to fill positions. And with a partial version of President Trump’s travel ban in place (for now), refugees are not having a great time.

As a company, we value immigrants and refugees, not just as a resource for this company but as a resource for this country,” Bohl says. “Things are undefined at the moment. The particular concerns about Mexicans and Muslims hits us in the heart. We have Mexicans, and we have Muslims, and they shouldn’t be prevented from coming here.”

Filed under
Immigration, Diversity
Show Comments

Related Content

Books

A New Portland Project Blows Up the Bookshelves

05/15/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Wine Country Escapes: Back to the Land

An Iranian Immigrant Launches a Biodynamic Vineyard in Oregon

09/13/2017 By Fiona McCann

Style

A Refugee Saga Shapes a New Portland Shop’s Compassionate Ethos

9:28am By Eden Dawn

Long Story Short

'Unlikely Hiker' Jenny Bruso Blasts Open the Idea of Who Belongs in the Wilderness

07/10/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eat & Drink

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

9:54am By Hannah Bonnie

The Vine & The Trees

A Timber-Clad Tasting Room in Oregon Wine Country

9:28am By Rachel Wilson and Zach Dundas

Feast 2017

Recapping Feast 2017: Everything You Missed

09/20/2017 By Karen Brooks and Kelly Clarke

News to Chew

Biwa Does Bento, Heart Coffee Sues Heart Pizza, and More PDX Food News

09/20/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Breaking News

All-Woman Food & Design Collective the Nightwood Launches in Chesa Space

09/20/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Arts & Culture

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

11:23am By Katelyn Best

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

11:01am By Eden Dawn

Pottery

Get an Eyeful of Portland’s Crazy-Colorful, Women-Run Ceramics Scene

9:29am By Kelly Clarke Photography by George Barberis

Gaming

A Vancouver Studio Rebuilds a Cult Classic Video Game

9:28am By Marty Patail

Reading List

3 Portland Design Titles for Your Nightstand (or Phone Screen)

9:28am By Zach Dundas

The Lost World

How a Legendary Photographer Captured (Really, Really) Old Portland

9:28am By Rebecca Jacobson

News & City Life

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

11:23am By Katelyn Best

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

9:54am By Hannah Bonnie

On the Rise

Portland Architecture Firm Beebe Skidmore Finds Beauty in the Unexpected

9:30am By Brian Libby

Workers of the World

Immigrants and Refugees Keep This American Workshop Running

9:30am By Marty Patail Photography by William Anthony

Design

How Portlander Max Humphrey Creates Color-Happy, Boldly Patterned Rooms

9:29am By Fiona McCann

Urban Future

What Kind of Development Does Portland Need Right Now?

9:29am By Fiona McCann

Travel & Outdoors

Hotel Design

A Portland Design Team Goes Full Hula Girl on a Hawaii Hotel

9:29am By Zach Dundas

The Vine & The Trees

A Timber-Clad Tasting Room in Oregon Wine Country

9:28am By Rachel Wilson and Zach Dundas

Fancy Pants

How Portland Helped Design Uniqlo's New Tokyo Headquarters

9:28am By Emma Mannheimer

Music

Hear Your Favorite Portland Bands Play Live by the Sea

09/19/2017 By Fiona McCann

Public Lands

Celebrate National Public Lands Day (While We Still Have Them)

09/19/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Style & Shopping

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

11:01am By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

9:54am By Hannah Bonnie

Design Directory

The Ultimate Guide to Portland Design Specialists

9:30am By Kelly Clarke and Chad Walsh

Trophy Case

8 Winning Portland Design Finds

9:29am By Eden Dawn

Style

Digital Lookbooks Let Portland Fashion Designers Strut Their Stuff

9:29am By Eden Dawn

Style

A Refugee Saga Shapes a New Portland Shop’s Compassionate Ethos

9:28am By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

11:23am By Katelyn Best

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

11:01am By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

9:54am By Hannah Bonnie

Power Plant

How Houseplants Can Save Your Life (Well, Close)

9:30am By Regan Breeden

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Body Talk

Portland's Bloom Beauty Summit Showcases Celebrity Stylists of Color

09/18/2017 By Kayla Brock

Bars & Nightlife

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Home & Real Estate

Postscript

The Portland Building: Just What Exactly Is That Thing?

9:30am By Zach Dundas

Power Plant

How Houseplants Can Save Your Life (Well, Close)

9:30am By Regan Breeden

Design Directory

The Ultimate Guide to Portland Design Specialists

9:30am By Kelly Clarke and Chad Walsh

Think Small

Beyond Tiny Homes: 3 Inspiring Small Spaces

9:30am By Rachel Wilson, Brian Libby, and Marty Patail

Scene Setter

An Ambitious Midcentury Remodel in Southeast Portland Flips the Script

9:30am By Chad Walsh Photography by Christopher Dibble

On the Rise

Portland Architecture Firm Beebe Skidmore Finds Beauty in the Unexpected

9:30am By Brian Libby

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe