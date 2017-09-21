  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Books & Talks

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

Yes, according to a new book by retired pro soccer player Gwendolyn Oxenham. She’ll be at Powell’s with Thorns midfielder Allie Long on September 29.

By Katelyn Best 9/21/2017 at 11:23am

1. allie long 7 hfwegs

Portland Thorns player Allie Long will be in conversation with Gwendolyn Oxenham at Powell's on Sept 29.

Image: Courtesy Icon Books

In a past life, writer Gwendolyn Oxenham was a competitive soccer player. She played Division 1 college ball at Duke, and spent a summer playing professionally with the women's side at the legendary Brazilian club Santos FC. Her new book, Under the Lights and In the Dark: Untold Stories of Women's Soccer, offers a look at the lives of female footballers around the world, from the stories of Portland's own Allie Long and Nadia Nadim, to the women of the Homeless World Cup, to players for an evangelical Christian club in North Carolina. We talked with the author in advance of her Portland appearance at Powell's City of Books on Friday, September 29, where she'll be joined in conversation by Long.

So many of the stories in this book run through Portland. There are full chapters on Nadia Nadim, Allie Long, and the Rose City Riveters, but even stories in places like Russia and Nigeria have some connection to Portland. Why is that? 

Initially, I thought it was a coincidence: But you look at it, and I'm pretty sure every woman across the world playing soccer has heard of the Thorns. It's like a beacon. It's the promised land. In the chapter "Beyond the Field," the players who [left the game] said, "I would have kept playing for nothing, for no money, if I could have played in that atmosphere."

Under the lights cover 6 aqtavv

Image: Courtesy Icon Books

What does the women's game look like in other places?

What I'm so fascinated by in the women's game is the lengths players are willing to go to in order to pursue what they love. Sometimes that means traveling to Russia and playing for a coach that makes their soul crumble. Or being willing to make $7,500 a year while the rest of your friends are beginning careers—and you're working at Starbucks on the side.

You're working your ass off even though no one's watching, and you're not getting paid, and you're frequently up against very hard things. That to me is both depressing and inspiring, in that they're playing solely because they love the game, and they're trying to advance the game and make things different for the next generation. 

For American and European players, choosing soccer often means scraping together a living on what many fans consider shockingly low salaries. But for female players from other parts of the world, soccer can be a way out of poverty.

There's so much in the news about equal pay [for women], and for a US player, choosing to play often means choosing the least financially sound future. In other countries like Nigeria, though, soccer is the way out. In a country where the average salary is very small, yes, a women's soccer salary isn't huge, but it's enough. Unemployment is so high in Nigeria, so it's a job, it's a fairly stable source of income. Josephine Chukwunonye [a Nigerian national team player] was able to change the course of her entire family's life. She grew up without enough space to turn over at night, and was able to build her mom a house room by room. Even though Nigeria's plagued by all the same issues as all the other women's pro leagues, it's still the greatest opportunity they have.

Gwendolyn oxenham 1 9 pwmtsa

Author Gwendolyn Oxenham

Image: Courtesy Icon Books

What surprised you the most in researching this book? 

The evangelical Christian club [the Charlotte Eagles, a hybrid soccer team and missionary organization], that in the year 2017 asks players to sign something saying they won't engage in homosexual behavior. That kind of blew my mind. 

I was also really surprised by the mothers chapter. I never realized so many of the top mothers playing at the pro level have gotten cut or traded. I was not expecting that at all. 

In the chapter about [Brazilian pro footballer] Marta, you mention [Brazilian soccer celebrity] Neymar's professed admiration for her, and ask if male stars visibly supporting the women's game would change things. Do you think that's the case? 

I do think it would make a difference. We've got to find a way to explode into mainstream culture. Neymar is an icon. You see your icon supporting and following something, and it spreads. I teach at a college campus, and none of my class even knows there's a women's pro league. And if you can't get yourself in the national dialogue, you can't get sponsors. If you can't get sponsors, you can't get the media involved.

The guys are stars, so when you see your star changing conversation, that trickles down. Diego Valeri is a great example of that. He's always tweeting about the Thorns. Not that the Thorns need him to tweet, but he's a father and a man and a player who's interested in these incredible players, and I do think it makes a difference.

This is a book about women's soccer, but on a broader level, what is it about?

To me, it's chasing something for yourself, basically. It's women who love something and will do anything to pursue it, even if no one's watching and there's no money at stake. It's the concept of loving something for the beauty of it without any reward.

Gwendolyn Oxenham in Conversation with Allie Long

7:30 p.m. Fri, Sept 29, Powell's City of Books, FREE

Filed under
Soccer, Thorns, Books
Show Comments
In this Article

Books & Talks

Gwendolyn Oxenham in Conversation with Allie Long

FREE Powell's City of Books

Journalist and documentary filmmaker Gwendolyn Oxenham's new book, Under the Lights and in the Dark, takes on the world of women's soccer, where players ofte...

Related Content

Q&A

Portland Thorns Goalkeeper Nadine Angerer on Her Adopted Hometown

06/30/2017 By Katelyn Best

Sports

The Timbers Are Adding 4,000 Seats to Providence Park and It Looks Incredible

04/26/2017 By Marty Patail

Long Story Short

Nadia Nadim Fled Afghanistan. Now She's a Portland Thorns Forward and a Medical Student.

04/17/2017 By Katelyn Best

Books

6 Young Adult Books by Oregon Authors to Read This Summer

06/12/2017 By Fiona McCann

Eat & Drink

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

The Vine & The Trees

A Timber-Clad Tasting Room in Oregon Wine Country

09/21/2017 By Rachel Wilson and Zach Dundas

Feast 2017

Recapping Feast 2017: Everything You Missed

09/20/2017 By Karen Brooks and Kelly Clarke

News to Chew

Biwa Does Bento, Heart Coffee Sues Heart Pizza, and More PDX Food News

09/20/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Breaking News

All-Woman Food & Design Collective the Nightwood Launches in Chesa Space

09/20/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Arts & Culture

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Pottery

Get an Eyeful of Portland’s Crazy-Colorful, Women-Run Ceramics Scene

09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by George Barberis

Gaming

A Vancouver Studio Rebuilds a Cult Classic Video Game

09/21/2017 By Marty Patail

Reading List

3 Portland Design Titles for Your Nightstand (or Phone Screen)

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Lost World

How a Legendary Photographer Captured (Really, Really) Old Portland

09/21/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

News & City Life

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

On the Rise

Portland Architecture Firm Beebe Skidmore Finds Beauty in the Unexpected

09/21/2017 By Brian Libby

Workers of the World

Immigrants and Refugees Keep This American Workshop Running

09/21/2017 By Marty Patail Photography by William Anthony

Design

How Portlander Max Humphrey Creates Color-Happy, Boldly Patterned Rooms

09/21/2017 By Fiona McCann

Urban Future

What Kind of Development Does Portland Need Right Now?

09/21/2017 By Fiona McCann

Travel & Outdoors

Hotel Design

A Portland Design Team Goes Full Hula Girl on a Hawaii Hotel

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Vine & The Trees

A Timber-Clad Tasting Room in Oregon Wine Country

09/21/2017 By Rachel Wilson and Zach Dundas

Fancy Pants

How Portland Helped Design Uniqlo's New Tokyo Headquarters

09/21/2017 By Emma Mannheimer

Music

Hear Your Favorite Portland Bands Play Live by the Sea

09/19/2017 By Fiona McCann

Public Lands

Celebrate National Public Lands Day (While We Still Have Them)

09/19/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Style & Shopping

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Design Directory

The Ultimate Guide to Portland Design Specialists

09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Chad Walsh

Trophy Case

8 Winning Portland Design Finds

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

Digital Lookbooks Let Portland Fashion Designers Strut Their Stuff

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

A Refugee Saga Shapes a New Portland Shop’s Compassionate Ethos

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Power Plant

How Houseplants Can Save Your Life (Well, Close)

09/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Body Talk

Portland's Bloom Beauty Summit Showcases Celebrity Stylists of Color

09/18/2017 By Kayla Brock

Bars & Nightlife

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Home & Real Estate

Postscript

The Portland Building: Just What Exactly Is That Thing?

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

Power Plant

How Houseplants Can Save Your Life (Well, Close)

09/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

Design Directory

The Ultimate Guide to Portland Design Specialists

09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Chad Walsh

Think Small

Beyond Tiny Homes: 3 Inspiring Small Spaces

09/21/2017 By Rachel Wilson, Brian Libby, and Marty Patail

Scene Setter

An Ambitious Midcentury Remodel in Southeast Portland Flips the Script

09/21/2017 By Chad Walsh Photography by Christopher Dibble

On the Rise

Portland Architecture Firm Beebe Skidmore Finds Beauty in the Unexpected

09/21/2017 By Brian Libby

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe