Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

After selling out its inaugural year, the body-positive show returns with big names, a curated pop-up shop, and tons of feel-good vibes.

By Eden Dawn 9/21/2017 at 11:01am

Kockout jtstdy

Image: Courtesy Beth Olson Creative

After a smashing debut, Knock Out returns this weekend to give the people what they want: plus size fashion, amazing models, and attitude. Producer Claire Doody—known for her bold clothing line Copper Union—knows how to turn fashion’s serious side upside-down and make this into a party. The runway show includes some of our local favorites, including Chubby Cartwheels and Allihalla, as well guests like Seattle’s Bombshelter and Proud Mary (whose Fat & Furious tee deserves a round of applause). 

Beyond the runway show, Doody has curated an inclusive pop-up shop with vendors from the community and those who specialize in apparel above a size large, such as fantastic Northeast boutique Fat Fancy. Shop, scream for models sashaying on the runway, and expect inspirational words from Jes Baker and Anna O’Brien, both influential bloggers in the body-positivity community.

Knock Out Fashion Show

11 a.m. Sun, Sept 24, Wonder Ballroom, $15–20

Designers

Screen shot 2017 09 21 at 10.00.05 am e5fzqf

Image: Courtesy Knock Out Fashion Show

Vendors

Screen shot 2017 09 21 at 10.00.48 am o9xdfr

Image: Courtesy Knock Out Fashion Show 

