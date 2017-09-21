Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

After a smashing debut, Knock Out returns this weekend to give the people what they want: plus size fashion, amazing models, and attitude. Producer Claire Doody—known for her bold clothing line Copper Union—knows how to turn fashion’s serious side upside-down and make this into a party. The runway show includes some of our local favorites, including Chubby Cartwheels and Allihalla, as well guests like Seattle’s Bombshelter and Proud Mary (whose Fat & Furious tee deserves a round of applause).

Beyond the runway show, Doody has curated an inclusive pop-up shop with vendors from the community and those who specialize in apparel above a size large, such as fantastic Northeast boutique Fat Fancy. Shop, scream for models sashaying on the runway, and expect inspirational words from Jes Baker and Anna O’Brien, both influential bloggers in the body-positivity community.

11 a.m. Sun, Sept 24, Wonder Ballroom, $15–20

