Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

As if you needed another excuse for a shipping spree, next Monday, September 25, nearly three dozen shops and restaurants will donate a percentage of their sales and supplies to the Friends of the Columbia Gorge to support relief efforts after the Eagle Creek Fire.

Although many people have expressed a desire to restore the Gorge to its former glory, both the Forest Service and the Friends of Columbia Gorge agree the situation is far too uncertain to even think of replanting right now. After all, as of September 20, the fire measures more than 48,600 acres, and is only 46 percent contained.

In the meantime, if you still want to support relief efforts for the Gorge, head to N Mississippi Avenue on Monday for fun, food, and fashion. While you shop at the 35 participating stores and restaurants, you can rest easy knowing part of your money will go to helping the Colombia River Gorge recover.

“How can we help? This seems to be the question on everyone’s minds,” said Karolyn Simon, a representative of participating brewery Ecliptic Brewing. “The wildfire photos and evacuation stories have been devastating to watch and we’ve all wanted to do something to help.”

Not sure where to start? Shoppers can stock up on rare vinyl at Beacon Sound, children’s toys at Black Wagon, hip plants at Pistils Nursery, and even light bulbs at Mississippi stalwart Sunlan Lighting. Need to wash your towels or pick out a new vibrator? Spin Laundry Lounge and She Bop are participating as well. Refuel between shops with scrambles at Gravy, tofu mole at Verde Cocina, or breadsticks at Mississippi Pizza Pub, and wash it all down with beer at Ecliptic, Stormbreaker, Widmer, or Prost. Check out the full list of participating locations here.