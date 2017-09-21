  1. News & City Life
Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

On Monday, September 25, dozens of N Mississippi Avenue businesses will donate a portion of sales to Eagle Creek fire relief efforts.

By Hannah Bonnie 9/21/2017 at 9:54am

The gorge again vxikrv

Image: Shutterstock/Dan Thornberg

As if you needed another excuse for a shipping spree, next Monday, September 25, nearly three dozen shops and restaurants will donate a percentage of their sales and supplies to the Friends of the Columbia Gorge to support relief efforts after the Eagle Creek Fire.

Although many people have expressed a desire to restore the Gorge to its former glory, both the Forest Service and the Friends of Columbia Gorge agree the situation is far too uncertain to even think of replanting right now. After all, as of September 20, the fire measures more than 48,600 acres, and is only 46 percent contained.

In the meantime, if you still want to support relief efforts for the Gorge, head to N Mississippi Avenue on Monday for fun, food, and fashion. While you shop at the 35 participating stores and restaurants, you can rest easy knowing part of your money will go to helping the Colombia River Gorge recover.

How can we help? This seems to be the question on everyone’s minds,” said Karolyn Simon, a representative of participating brewery Ecliptic Brewing. “The wildfire photos and evacuation stories have been devastating to watch and we’ve all wanted to do something to help.”

Not sure where to start? Shoppers can stock up on rare vinyl at Beacon Sound, children’s toys at Black Wagon, hip plants at Pistils Nursery, and even light bulbs at Mississippi stalwart Sunlan Lighting. Need to wash your towels or pick out a new vibrator? Spin Laundry Lounge and She Bop are participating as well. Refuel between shops with scrambles at Gravy, tofu mole at Verde Cocina, or breadsticks at Mississippi Pizza Pub, and wash it all down with beer at Ecliptic, Stormbreaker, Widmer, or Prost. Check out the full list of participating locations here.

Prost

Prost

Outdoor Patio, Recommended Beer Selection, Recommended Menu 4237 N Mississippi Ave

The age-old pleasures of Bavaria have finally found a home in Portland at Prost, an obsessively authentic German beer hall on N Mississippi Avenue. Picture w...

Widmer Gasthaus

Brew Pub, Outdoor Patio, Recommended Beer Selection, Specialty Cocktails, Sports Bar 955 N Russell

Tthe Babe Ruth in our lineup of titans is Widmer Hefeweizen (hay-fuh-vie-tzen). It’s the most recognizable beer in town, the fan favorite, a perennial slugge...

Editor’s Pick

She Bop

Bath & Beauty, Gifts & Jewelry, Womens Apparel Multiple Locations

There are adult stores, and then there’s Portland’s own female- and queer-friendly sex toy boutique—a chic trove of eye-popping tomes, paraben-free lubes, an...

Pistils Nursery

Home & Garden 3811 N. Mississippi Ave

Promising to supply "Country living in the City," this Mississippi nursery offers an adventurous selection of plants for inner city gardens, one-of-a-kind gi...

Editor’s Pick

Black Wagon

Kids Clothes & Toys 3964 N Mississippi Ave

Black Wagon proves that being a parent—or a baby—primes people for the absurd. The store stocks Lisa Brown’s hysterical how-to book for little ones, Baby, Mi...

Editor’s Pick

Beacon Sound

Home & Garden 3636 N MISSISSIPPI AVE

Music store with wooden racks full of new & used vinyl records plus cassettes & ephemera.

The Mississippi Pizza Pub

$ Pizza, Pub Grub 3552 N Mississippi Ave

Mississippi Pizza serves solid pizza, gives great deals to local recreational sports leagues, and are an excellent showcase for local musical talent. Plus, y...

Verde Cocina

$$ Mexican Multiple Locations

A Farmers Market favorite brings upgraded Mexican with Northwest flavor.

Gravy

$$ Breakfast / Brunch 3957 N Mississippi Ave

This breakfast and brunch spot on North Mississippi will get you started with some hearty biscuits and gravy, steak and eggs, and a myriad of other breakfast...

Ecliptic Brewing

$$ Burgers, Pub Grub 825 N Cook St

The title brewmaster may be an understatement for the man behind Ecliptic. John Harris’ 30 years in the beer business include being a founding brewer at Desc...

Everyday Activism

