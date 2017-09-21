The Portland Building: Just What Exactly Is That Thing?

Postscript
Related Content
Big City Lights
These 4 Giant Apartment Buildings Will Change Downtown Living in Portland
09/13/2017 By Marty Patail
On the Rise
Portland Architecture Firm Beebe Skidmore Finds Beauty in the Unexpected
09/21/2017 By Brian Libby
Eat Here Now
Downtown Portland Has a New Pizza Go-To
09/13/2017 By Kelly Clarke
Development
Major Architecture Firm Erects Old Town's First New Building in a Decade
12/20/2016 By Marty Patail
Everyday Activism
Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube
09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie
The Vine & The Trees
A Timber-Clad Tasting Room in Oregon Wine Country
09/21/2017 By Rachel Wilson and Zach Dundas
Feast 2017
Recapping Feast 2017: Everything You Missed
09/20/2017 By Karen Brooks and Kelly Clarke
News to Chew
Biwa Does Bento, Heart Coffee Sues Heart Pizza, and More PDX Food News
09/20/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren
Breaking News
All-Woman Food & Design Collective the Nightwood Launches in Chesa Space
09/20/2017 By Kelly Clarke
Breaking News
Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind
09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock
Pottery
Get an Eyeful of Portland’s Crazy-Colorful, Women-Run Ceramics Scene
09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by George Barberis
Gaming
A Vancouver Studio Rebuilds a Cult Classic Video Game
09/21/2017 By Marty Patail
Reading List
3 Portland Design Titles for Your Nightstand (or Phone Screen)
09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas
The Lost World
How a Legendary Photographer Captured (Really, Really) Old Portland
09/21/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson
Everyday Activism
Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube
09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie
On the Rise
Portland Architecture Firm Beebe Skidmore Finds Beauty in the Unexpected
09/21/2017 By Brian Libby
Workers of the World
Immigrants and Refugees Keep This American Workshop Running
09/21/2017 By Marty Patail Photography by William Anthony
Design
How Portlander Max Humphrey Creates Color-Happy, Boldly Patterned Rooms
09/21/2017 By Fiona McCann
Urban Future
What Kind of Development Does Portland Need Right Now?
09/21/2017 By Fiona McCann
Hotel Design
A Portland Design Team Goes Full Hula Girl on a Hawaii Hotel
09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas
The Vine & The Trees
A Timber-Clad Tasting Room in Oregon Wine Country
09/21/2017 By Rachel Wilson and Zach Dundas
Fancy Pants
How Portland Helped Design Uniqlo's New Tokyo Headquarters
09/21/2017 By Emma Mannheimer
Music
Hear Your Favorite Portland Bands Play Live by the Sea
09/19/2017 By Fiona McCann
Public Lands
Celebrate National Public Lands Day (While We Still Have Them)
09/19/2017 By Hannah Bonnie
Everyday Activism
Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube
09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie
Design Directory
The Ultimate Guide to Portland Design Specialists
09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Chad Walsh
Trophy Case
8 Winning Portland Design Finds
09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn
Style
Digital Lookbooks Let Portland Fashion Designers Strut Their Stuff
09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn
Style
A Refugee Saga Shapes a New Portland Shop’s Compassionate Ethos
09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn
Everyday Activism
Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube
09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie
Breaking News
Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind
09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock
Body Talk
Portland's Bloom Beauty Summit Showcases Celebrity Stylists of Color
09/18/2017 By Kayla Brock
Breaking News
Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind
09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock
Beer
Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang
08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan
Division/Clinton: Insider Picks
Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play
08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke
Division/Clinton: Food & Drink
25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood
08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke
Best Beaches: Beer
Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail
07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies
Postscript
The Portland Building: Just What Exactly Is That Thing?
09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas
Design Directory
The Ultimate Guide to Portland Design Specialists
09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Chad Walsh
Think Small
Beyond Tiny Homes: 3 Inspiring Small Spaces
09/21/2017 By Rachel Wilson, Brian Libby, and Marty Patail
Scene Setter
An Ambitious Midcentury Remodel in Southeast Portland Flips the Script
09/21/2017 By Chad Walsh Photography by Christopher Dibble
On the Rise
Portland Architecture Firm Beebe Skidmore Finds Beauty in the Unexpected
09/21/2017 By Brian Libby