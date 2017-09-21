  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Architecture & Design

Get Stacked

Which Overpriced Hipster Design Magazine Is for You?

Japanese handicrafts, West Coast gardens, and extremely expensive denim—take your pick.

By Zach Dundas 9/21/2017 at 9:29am Published in the Design Annual: Fall 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

Da2017 design mags casa brutus wl1us9

Image: Michael Novak

You’ve seen them (though never heard of them): brilliantly obscure, beautiful, often pricey design magazines. Where do these things come from? And which one is worth your $20? Or even just $7?

Casa Brutus (above)

From Tokyo
The vibe Mostly Japanese, all beautiful handicrafts and housewares
You are Proof that high-quality wabi sabi tableware changes lives
Typical article About 80 consecutive pages about ceramics
$22.99, Books Kinokuniya at Uwajimaya, casabrutus.com

Da2017 design mags mark ibb1p3

Image: Michael Novak

Mark

From Amsterdam
The vibe Very brainy, very pretty, insiderish explorations of new, major architecture
You are Wearing very angular eyeglasses and snarking about Rem Koolhaas
Typical article The February-March 2017 spread on a “pale-green, sponge-like structure [that] has arisen at the edge of the university campus in Guimarães, Portugal”
$19.95 (but sometimes on sale for less than half that), Rich’s, mark-magazine.com

Da2017 design mags disegno x41tbw

Image: Michael Novak

Disegno

From London
The vibe Dissects the science, politics, and economics behind design
You are Interested in the global history of plastic and suchlike. And kind of intense.
Typical article Spring 2017’s 14-pager on genetic engineering, illustrated with photos from vintage natural history museums
$19.75, Rich’s, disegnodaily.com

Da2017 design mags pacific horticulture eeepoe

Image: Michael Novak

Pacific Horticulture

From Berkeley
The vibe Dating to 1968, the Pacific Horticultural Society’s quarterly is serious about Left Coast gardens.
You are Trancing out on a rhododendron right now
Typical article “Tumwater Tropical: Bold Color and Foliage in the Maritime Northwest” —Spring 2017
$10, Powell’s, pacifichorticulture.org

Da2017 design mags kinfolk ymgpea

Image: Michael Novak

Kinfolk

From Copenhagen (formerly Portland ... and also formerly Lincoln City)
The vibe Started as a guide to twee organic-cotton lifestyles. Evolved into a fascinatingly quirky hodgepodge of art, culture, philosophy, and pretty things. It’s been a journey.
You are Almost European
Typical article Issue 24’s look back at the tortured life of English cellist Jacqueline du Pré, complete with groovy retro B&Ws
$18, many newsstands, kinfolk.com

Da2017 design mags apartamento rq6vzk

Image: Michael Novak

Apartamento

From Barcelona
The vibe A small legend among design and magazine nerds, Apartamento projects a sort of shaggy-chic: rumpled intelligentsia and their artful bric-a-brac.
You are Surrounded by intentionally unintentional mountains of art books
Typical article In Spring/Summer 2017, Michael Stipe (that one) interviews Kim Hastreiter, founder of Paper magazine.
$19.95, Powell’s, apartamentomagazine.com

Da2017 design mags surface vkejl4

Image: Michael Novak

Surface

From New York
The vibe High-end architecture. High-end furniture. High-end fine art. High-end, yo.
You are More interested in watches and luxury boats than anyone knows
Typical article “Jader Almeida invites us into his seaside home and showroom on the Brazilian island of Florianópolis.” —May 2017
$15, Powell’s, surfacemag.com

Da2017 design mags popeye bzhjlt

Image: Michael Novak

Popeye

From Tokyo
The vibe The “Magazine for City Boys” (yes) is a Japanese take on a fixie-riding, sweater-wearing, bestubbled upscale masculinity.
You are Wearing extremely expensive denim, wishing you read Japanese
Typical article “City Boy’s Rooms and DIY” (in a summer 2017 issue featuring a retro stamped-metal “State of Oregon” sign on its cover)
$11.99, Books Kinokuniya at Uwajimaya, magazineworld.jp/popeye

Da2017 design mags atomic ranch atwky9

Image: Michael Novak

Atomic Ranch

From Irvine, California
The vibe Midcentury modern for middle America
You are The first arrival at every estate sale
Typical article Fall 2017’s discovery of a ranch-style reno in Prairie Village, Kansas
$6.99, Rich’s, atomic-ranch.com

Filed under
International
Show Comments

Related Content

Fancy Pants

How Portland Helped Design Uniqlo's New Tokyo Headquarters

09/21/2017 By Emma Mannheimer

Field of Dreams

An Oregon Professor Sets Out to Build a Park in Cairo

08/14/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Housing

Portland Desperately Needs Affordable Housing. These 5 Cities Show a Way Forward.

09/21/2017 By Marty Patail

Design

How a Portland Company Helped Brand a Sweet New Tokyo Hotel

07/10/2017 By Zach Dundas

Eat & Drink

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

The Vine & The Trees

A Timber-Clad Tasting Room in Oregon Wine Country

09/21/2017 By Rachel Wilson and Zach Dundas

Feast 2017

Recapping Feast 2017: Everything You Missed

09/20/2017 By Karen Brooks and Kelly Clarke

News to Chew

Biwa Does Bento, Heart Coffee Sues Heart Pizza, and More PDX Food News

09/20/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Breaking News

All-Woman Food & Design Collective the Nightwood Launches in Chesa Space

09/20/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Arts & Culture

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Pottery

Get an Eyeful of Portland’s Crazy-Colorful, Women-Run Ceramics Scene

09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by George Barberis

Gaming

A Vancouver Studio Rebuilds a Cult Classic Video Game

09/21/2017 By Marty Patail

Reading List

3 Portland Design Titles for Your Nightstand (or Phone Screen)

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Lost World

How a Legendary Photographer Captured (Really, Really) Old Portland

09/21/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

News & City Life

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

On the Rise

Portland Architecture Firm Beebe Skidmore Finds Beauty in the Unexpected

09/21/2017 By Brian Libby

Workers of the World

Immigrants and Refugees Keep This American Workshop Running

09/21/2017 By Marty Patail Photography by William Anthony

Design

How Portlander Max Humphrey Creates Color-Happy, Boldly Patterned Rooms

09/21/2017 By Fiona McCann

Urban Future

What Kind of Development Does Portland Need Right Now?

09/21/2017 By Fiona McCann

Travel & Outdoors

Hotel Design

A Portland Design Team Goes Full Hula Girl on a Hawaii Hotel

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Vine & The Trees

A Timber-Clad Tasting Room in Oregon Wine Country

09/21/2017 By Rachel Wilson and Zach Dundas

Fancy Pants

How Portland Helped Design Uniqlo's New Tokyo Headquarters

09/21/2017 By Emma Mannheimer

Music

Hear Your Favorite Portland Bands Play Live by the Sea

09/19/2017 By Fiona McCann

Public Lands

Celebrate National Public Lands Day (While We Still Have Them)

09/19/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Style & Shopping

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Design Directory

The Ultimate Guide to Portland Design Specialists

09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Chad Walsh

Trophy Case

8 Winning Portland Design Finds

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

Digital Lookbooks Let Portland Fashion Designers Strut Their Stuff

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

A Refugee Saga Shapes a New Portland Shop’s Compassionate Ethos

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Power Plant

How Houseplants Can Save Your Life (Well, Close)

09/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Body Talk

Portland's Bloom Beauty Summit Showcases Celebrity Stylists of Color

09/18/2017 By Kayla Brock

Bars & Nightlife

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Home & Real Estate

Postscript

The Portland Building: Just What Exactly Is That Thing?

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

Power Plant

How Houseplants Can Save Your Life (Well, Close)

09/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

Design Directory

The Ultimate Guide to Portland Design Specialists

09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Chad Walsh

Think Small

Beyond Tiny Homes: 3 Inspiring Small Spaces

09/21/2017 By Rachel Wilson, Brian Libby, and Marty Patail

Scene Setter

An Ambitious Midcentury Remodel in Southeast Portland Flips the Script

09/21/2017 By Chad Walsh Photography by Christopher Dibble

On the Rise

Portland Architecture Firm Beebe Skidmore Finds Beauty in the Unexpected

09/21/2017 By Brian Libby

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe