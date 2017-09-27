This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

A rendering of downtown McMinnville's forthcoming Atticus Hotel—a boutique concept with a Portland chef's latest franchise on the ground floor. Image: Nathan Cooprider, LLC

McMinnville is getting a brand-new boutique hotel. The Atticus Hotel, a 36-room project currently under construction from the team behind Third Street Flats (a nearby hybrid luxury lodging concept), hopes to welcome its first guests in early May. Visitors will be able to book rooms starting October 1.

The downtown location (around the corner from McMenamins Hotel Oregon) will also house Portland chef-tycoon John Gorham’s first restaurant beyond the Rose City. Third n Tasty (technically located on 4th Street, one block from the main drag) will feature a wine-centric beverage program with a 50-50 split between Old World and Oregon wines—fitting for its location in the heart of Willamette Valley wine country.

Third n Tasty’s food program will likely hit the classics of Gorham’s growing Portland-based Tasty empire. Gorham’s wife and partner, Renee, confirms that Tasty n Sons's shashuka and Tasty Mary will be on the menu, but adds that the McMinnville outpost will also “pull from the local bounty that we have out there by sourcing a lot of local products.”

The couple plan to remain mostly in Portland; meanwhile, Gorham is bringing in Bay Area chef Laine Steelman to head the kitchen. (Steelman previously worked for Gorham at San Francisco’s Café Centro and went on to study food and wine in Bologna.)

According to Atticus Hotel co-owner Erin Stephenson, guests will be greeted at the lobby espresso bar with a complimentary glass of bubbly from local winery R. Stuart & Co.—the first of many intimate, hyperlocal details that will comprise the Atticus experience.

Each of the guest rooms, from a “tiny home” studio to a penthouse complete with fireplace and butler’s pantry, will be decorated with an aesthetic Stephenson calls "a sexy spin on an Oregon vibe.” She clarifies: “We are able to blend these more modern lines with all of the wonderful, natural wood that we have here in Oregon. We want to play with colors and metals in such a way that is both sexy and very Oregon."

That means books and live plants in each room, with lighting fixtures from three Portland-based lighting companies: Schoolhouse Electric, Cedar & Moss, and Rejuvenation. Juju Papers will provide the wallpaper.

And heads up, wine country wedding parties: one of the 36 rooms is actually an upscale bunkhouse for up to six guests, with two built-in bunk beds, a king-sized bed, a fireplace, and a bathroom designed for complicated staging—with ample counter space, two sinks, and separate rooms for the shower and toilet, the bathroom can accommodate multiple people at once.

The Atticus will provide Dutch-style bikes with bottle-sized wooden baskets for easy touring. (Eighteen tasting rooms are within walking distance.) Expect traditional hotel amenities, too: valet parking, a fitness and conference room.

Stephenson says that both the Atticus and Third Street Flats reflect her own travel inclinations.

"I love to arrive in some international destination and rent a historic apartment in the heart of a downtown and pretend that I live there for awhile,” she says. “I wanted to bring that experience to downtown McMinnville, where I grew up."

Prices for the Atticus start at $300 a night.