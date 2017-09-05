Help Hurricane Harvey Survivors by Eating at These 24 Portland Restaurants This Friday

Want to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey? Get eating: skillet fried chicken, Mediterranean salads, Carolina-style pulled pork—this Friday, every dish helps. As part of #HelpHoustonPDX, 24 local restaurants have pledged a percentage of their proceeds from Friday, September 8 to the Red Cross's efforts for those in need in Houston.

Adam Sappington of the Country Cat and Little Green Pickle PR/Feast cofounder Carrie Welch have spearheaded#HelpHoustonPDX, the city's largest fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey survivors so far. Many, many other local businesses are donating money and time to help the storm-torn city too.

Here's the full#HelpHoustonPDX list:

Acadia Bistro

Ava Gene's

Boke Bowl

Boke Dokie

Bowery Bagels

Country Cat

Irving Street Kitchen

Kachka

La Taq

Maurice

OP Wurst*

Pazzo

Podnah's Pit BBQ

Radar

Red Star Tavern

RingSide Steak House

RingSide Fish House

Southfork

Stacked Sandwich Shop

The Waiting Room

Three Degrees

Tusk

Wares

Urdaneta

*Starting today and through September 8, for every Frito Pie Dog purchased at all OP Wurst locations, the restaurant will donate 10 percent of the proceeds to the American Red Cross.