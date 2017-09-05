Everyday Activism
Help Hurricane Harvey Survivors by Eating at These 24 Portland Restaurants This Friday
From Country Cat and Podnah's to Tusk and Boke Bowl, #HelpHoustonPDX eateries pledge a percentage of funds from Friday, September 8 for Red Cross efforts in Texas.
Want to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey? Get eating: skillet fried chicken, Mediterranean salads, Carolina-style pulled pork—this Friday, every dish helps. As part of #HelpHoustonPDX, 24 local restaurants have pledged a percentage of their proceeds from Friday, September 8 to the Red Cross's efforts for those in need in Houston.
Adam Sappington of the Country Cat and Little Green Pickle PR/Feast cofounder Carrie Welch have spearheaded#HelpHoustonPDX, the city's largest fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey survivors so far. Many, many other local businesses are donating money and time to help the storm-torn city too.
Here's the full#HelpHoustonPDX list:
Acadia Bistro
Ava Gene's
Boke Bowl
Boke Dokie
Bowery Bagels
Country Cat
Irving Street Kitchen
Kachka
La Taq
Maurice
OP Wurst*
Pazzo
Podnah's Pit BBQ
Radar
Red Star Tavern
RingSide Steak House
RingSide Fish House
Southfork
Stacked Sandwich Shop
The Waiting Room
Three Degrees
Tusk
Wares
Urdaneta
*Starting today and through September 8, for every Frito Pie Dog purchased at all OP Wurst locations, the restaurant will donate 10 percent of the proceeds to the American Red Cross.
Podnah's Pit Barbecue
Tusk
