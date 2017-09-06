  1. Eat & Drink
Here’s Where to Eat, Drink, and Donate to Support Eagle Creek Fire Relief Efforts

Portlanders can eat pizza, drink beer, and donate blood with the Trail Blazers, all while helping their neighbors.

By Kelly Clarke and Molly Woodstock 9/6/2017 at 4:38pm

Pomo 0317 eat drink rally pizza v0ivd4

Vancouver's Rally Pizza will donate 20 percent of proceeds from beverages to Hood River County Search & Rescue on Thursday, September 7.

Image: Stuart Mullenberg

Ray “SAVE THE GORGE!” Fundraiser Dishes

5:30–close Wed–Sat, Sept 6–9, Ray
Jenn Louis’ Israeli spot Ray devotes 10 percent of all proceeds from a rotating cast of signature dishes to the Cascade Red Cross the rest of this week. On Wednesday, eat Israeli fried chicken to aid those affected by the Gorge blaze; then chicken shawarma kebabs on Thursday, Yeminite braised chicken on Friday, and harissa skirt steak on Saturday. Eat up.

Give Blood with Portland’s Pro Sports Teams

Wed–Sat, Sept 6–9, Portland Red Cross HQ, 3131 N Vancouver
Per KGW, Portland’s biggest sports teams are holding individual blood drives throughout the week, aiming to aid survivors of Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, and Oregon’s wildfires. The Hillsboro Hops drive is already over, but you can still give blood with the Timbers and Thorns (9 a.m.–3 p.m. Thu), the Winterhawks (7:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Fri), or the Trail Blazers (8 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Sat).

Eagle Creek Fire Donation Class at YoYoYogi

7:15–8:30 p.m. Thu, Sept 7, YoYoYogi
Northwest Portland yoga studio YoYoYogi hosts a donation-based restorative yoga class led by teacher Tony Roberts. The suggested donation amount is $20, and 100 percent of donations will be split between the Cascade Red Cross and the Mountain Wave Search and Rescue.

Wildland Firefighter Charity Night at 10 Barrel

5­–8 p.m. Thu, Sept 7, 10 Barrel Brewing Co.
Bend-based 10 Barrel Brewing now has fires raging in two of their backyards. The brewpub’s Bend location raised $12,000 for the Wildland Firefighter Foundation last Sunday—let’s try to beat that number on Thursday, when the Portland location will donate 100 percent of sales to the foundation. 

Rally Pizza for Friends of the Columbia River Gorge

11 a.m.–9 p.m. Thu, Sept 7, Rally Pizza, Vancouver.
Your best excuse to raise a pint or cocktail: Vancouver’s ridiculously tasty pizza and frozen custard spot, owned by a pair of avid hikers, will raise funds for Hood River County Search & Rescue this Thursday by donating 20 percent of their beverage sales to them via Friends of the Columbia Gorge.  

Campfires for Forest Fires

8 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Sat, Sept 9, Dev’s Coffee Bar, Vancouver
This Saturday, head to Vancouver to try Dev’s Coffee Bar’s signature Campfire Mocha, which features chocolate, caramel, and toasted marshmallow. One dollar from every Campfire Mocha sold will be donated to the Washington Trails Association to restore the forests and trails damaged by the Eagle Creek Fire.

Gorge Fire Fundraiser and Football Viewing Party at the Civic Taproom

1:30–6 p.m. Sat, Sept 9, Civic Taproom
Cheer on the Oregon Ducks (or Nebraska Cornhuskers, if you’re a #NeverDucks type of football fan) to football victory this Sunday at Civic Taproom, where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to local disaster relief efforts in the Columbia River Gorge.

Union Pine Safe Haven

Ongoing
Local east side event space Union Pine has established a “safe haven” for evacuees displaced by the Eagle Creek fire. Organizers report that food is being provided by Chicken and Guns and Urban Gleaners, coffee and hot beverages by Water Avenue Coffee, breakfast treats by Pip’s Original and sleeping gear by Next Adventure. Large groups or families displaced by the fire or volunteers and vendors can contact Summer at Union Pine: summer@unionpine.com 

