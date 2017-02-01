Education

Schools 2017: What's the State of Education in Portland?

Take a quick look at changes facing Portland Public Schools, the metro area's many other districts, and local private education options.

Edited by Ramona DeNies By Margaret Seiler and Zach Dundas

In This Feature:

Portland Public Schools Is in a State of Flux. What Do Parents Need to Know?

From boundary reviews to bond campaigns, here’s the 411 on PPS.

01/23/2017 By Margaret Seiler

A Look at Portland’s Metro-Area School Districts—Other Than PPS

Together, these surrounding districts educate nearly four times as many students.

01/23/2017 By Margaret Seiler and Zach Dundas

Exploring Greater Portland's Private Schools

Language immersion? Waldorf? Natural learning relationships? A snapshot of the metro area's menu of specialized education options.

01/23/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

