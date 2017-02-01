Education Schools 2017: What's the State of Education in Portland? Take a quick look at changes facing Portland Public Schools, the metro area's many other districts, and local private education options. Edited by Ramona DeNies By Margaret Seiler and Zach Dundas In This Feature: Portland Public Schools Is in a State of Flux. What Do Parents Need to Know? From boundary reviews to bond campaigns, here’s the 411 on PPS. 01/23/2017 By Margaret Seiler A Look at Portland’s Metro-Area School Districts—Other Than PPS Together, these surrounding districts educate nearly four times as many students. 01/23/2017 By Margaret Seiler and Zach Dundas Exploring Greater Portland's Private Schools Language immersion? Waldorf? Natural learning relationships? A snapshot of the metro area's menu of specialized education options. 01/23/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies