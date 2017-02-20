Coffee Guide The Ultimate Guide to Portland Coffee and Pastries Here's where to go, what to drink, and what to eat in a city obsessed with great beans. Edited by Benjamin Tepler Photography by Stuart Mullenberg In This Feature: 16 Places in Portland to Drink Coffee Right Now From hand-roasted beans to double-decker buses to scene-stealing décor, these destinations are in a class of their own. 2:52pm By Benjamin Tepler, Karen Brooks, Kelly Clarke, and Rebecca Jacobson 5 Coffee Drinks Worth a Drive across Town From thirst-quenching coffee soda to a decadent s'mores mocha, it's time to abandon that Americano order. 2:52pm By Benjamin Tepler 9 Neighborhood Coffee Shops We Love No matter your quadrant, the best coffeehouse is the one closest to you. 2:52pm By Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Kelly Clarke, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Marty Patail, Margaret Seiler, and Benjamin Tepler 5 Coffee Shops Keeping Portland Weird (and Wired) Need the kind of caffeine fix you really can't get anywhere else? We've got you covered. 2:53pm By Margaret Seiler 6 Portland Coffee Roasters with Primo Packaging From mason jars to arabesque fonts, these beans stand out on our city's crowded coffee shelves. 2:53pm By Benjamin Tepler Portland's 10 Best Pastries Canelé to croissants, crostata to coffee cake, this is why we get out of bed. 2:53pm By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Karen Brooks Espresso Explainer: What's That Drink You Just Ordered? Americano. Italiano. Cortado. We break it down. 2:54pm By Kelly Clarke Pastries without Borders: 6 Globe-Trotting Portland Bakeries Swedish cinnamon knots to Japanese kare doughnuts, butter is a universal language. 2:54pm By Kelly Clarke, Karen Brooks, and Benjamin Tepler The Shakedown on Starbucks Does the mermaid measure up? 2:55pm By Marty Patail