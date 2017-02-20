Coffee Guide

The Ultimate Guide to Portland Coffee and Pastries

Here's where to go, what to drink, and what to eat in a city obsessed with great beans.

Edited by Benjamin Tepler Photography by Stuart Mullenberg

In This Feature:

16 Places in Portland to Drink Coffee Right Now

From hand-roasted beans to double-decker buses to scene-stealing décor, these destinations are in a class of their own.

2:52pm By Benjamin Tepler, Karen Brooks, Kelly Clarke, and Rebecca Jacobson

5 Coffee Drinks Worth a Drive across Town

From thirst-quenching coffee soda to a decadent s'mores mocha, it's time to abandon that Americano order.

2:52pm By Benjamin Tepler

9 Neighborhood Coffee Shops We Love

No matter your quadrant, the best coffeehouse is the one closest to you.

2:52pm By Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Kelly Clarke, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Marty Patail, Margaret Seiler, and Benjamin Tepler

5 Coffee Shops Keeping Portland Weird (and Wired)

Need the kind of caffeine fix you really can't get anywhere else? We've got you covered.

2:53pm By Margaret Seiler

6 Portland Coffee Roasters with Primo Packaging

From mason jars to arabesque fonts, these beans stand out on our city's crowded coffee shelves.

2:53pm By Benjamin Tepler

Portland's 10 Best Pastries

Canelé to croissants, crostata to coffee cake, this is why we get out of bed.

2:53pm By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Karen Brooks

Espresso Explainer: What's That Drink You Just Ordered?

Americano. Italiano. Cortado. We break it down.

2:54pm By Kelly Clarke

Pastries without Borders: 6 Globe-Trotting Portland Bakeries

Swedish cinnamon knots to Japanese kare doughnuts, butter is a universal language.

2:54pm By Kelly Clarke, Karen Brooks, and Benjamin Tepler

The Shakedown on Starbucks

Does the mermaid measure up?

2:55pm By Marty Patail

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters