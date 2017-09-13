Take Flight 3 Freewheeling Pacific Northwest Wine Country Escapes From the vine-covered hills of the Yakima Valley to Oregon’s southernmost wine trail, forgo the usual crush with these DIY adventures. Edited by Ramona DeNies In This Feature: A Wine Country Bike Trip in Oregon's Eola–Amity Hills Tour a close-to-home AVA on two wheels (or four). 5:28pm By Ben Waterhouse Discover the Rogue Valley along Oregon's Southernmost Wine Trail Go prospecting for a rich vein of pinot. 5:28pm By Ramona DeNies Find Fall's Harvest in the Syrah-Drenched Hills of the Yakima Valley Agritourism, from wine to fruit and hops, is transforming a once-sleepy corner of Washington. 5:28pm By Ramona DeNies An Iranian Immigrant Launches a Biodynamic Vineyard in Oregon "We complain about what we’ve done to our environment. But just criticizing doesn’t help.” 5:28pm By Fiona McCann A Vineyard Manager Goes All-In for Southern Oregon Wine “Some of the best grapes ripen right at the edge of the season. Complexity comes from that extra hang time." 5:28pm By Ramona DeNies A Wine Critic on Washington's Up-and-Coming Yakima Valley "Everything grows well here—except pinot noir." 5:28pm By Ramona DeNies How a Fresh Crop of Winemakers Is Upending Oregon Tradition From white cab francs to fruity gamays, pinot noir is no longer the only grape in town. 5:28pm By Chad Walsh The 50 Oregon Wines You Need to Drink Right Now Eight Portland wine experts give their top bottle picks for every activity, from stormwatching to drinking while you cook. 5:28pm By Benjamin Tepler Wine 101: An Oenophilic Cheat Sheet From biodynamic to brix, pinot to pét-nat, school yourself before you sip. 5:28pm By Ramona DeNies